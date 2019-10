High school football: Week 7 schedule

Athletes as rappers is nothing new, but Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A., has a commitment to the craft that sets him apart. He has his own label, Front Page Music, and in August released his third commercial album, “Big D.O.L.L.A.,” which features popular artists Lil Wayne, Jeremih and Mozzy. He also has a feud going with Shaquille O’Neal.