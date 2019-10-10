Bay Area TV station apologizes for insensitive headline about the Braves

Somebody who works for the newscast on Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU is in trouble today. A local news report in the Bay Area news station likely wants a do-over after using a face-palm-worthy racially insensitive headline in its coverage of the Atlanta Braves being bounced out of the MLB postseason.

KTVU, the Bay Area’s Fox affiliate, was showing highlights of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 13-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. That’s not a problem, but its choice of headline to run with the story was: “Braves Scalped.”

Yikes. People on social media reacted swiftly to the headline, blasting the station for its insensitivity and insult to Native Americans.

KTVU apologized for the headline in a statement Thursday, saying, “Wednesday evening, in our 6 p.m. newscast, we had a story about the Atlanta Braves that included a phrase that was racially insensitive toward Native Americans. It was not our intention to offend anyone and we want to express our deepest apologies for the use of that phrase.”

He said what?

Remember the infamous Tommy Lasorda tirade after a reporter asked him what he thought of Dave Kingman’s performance just after Kingman had hit three home runs against the Dodgers? Lasorda used multiple words that can’t be printed in a newspaper and a tape of his response easily can be found on social media.

But that is nothing compared with St. Louis manager Mike Shildt, who was fired up after the Cardinals defeated the Braves to advance to the NL Championship Series.

In it, he graphically describes what the Cardinals are going to do to their next opponent, using several of the words you were always taught you shouldn’t say in public. He has Lasorda beat by a mile.

The only reason we know about Shildt’s potty mouth? The speech was taped by Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena, who posted it to his Instagram page. He quickly took it down and apologized, but not before many people made copies of it and shared it on the internet.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, manager, the Cardinals organization and baseball fans for the video I posted tonight after our victory in Atlanta,” Arozarena said. “It was a moment meant to be private. I made a rookie mistake by sharing it on my social media account.”

I wonder if Shildt broke his personal record for most expletives in one sentence after hearing his speech was shared on social media?

Your favorite sports moment

What is your favorite all-time L.A. sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and tell me what it is and why and it could appear in a future daily sports newsletter or Morning Briefing.

This moment comes from Times employee Larry Frampton of Pasadena:

“In late November, 1964, USC hosted Notre Dame at the L.A. Coliseum before approximately 84,000 rabid football fans. The Irish were an undefeated 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. At halftime the Irish led 17-0, but the Trojans picked up seven points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth quarter. With 1 minute, 35 seconds left, Trojans quarterback Craig Fertig connected with receiver Rod Sherman on a touchdown pass. Trojans win, 20-17.

“What made the memory even stronger was that I had been joined by my Marine Corps brother, who had never seen a college football game and was about to be shipped to Vietnam. What a special memory for both of us!”