Pac-12 football: No. 18 Arizona State rallies to beat Washington State

Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk, leading No. 18 Arizona State to a 38-34 comeback victory over Washington State on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pacific-12) trailed by three after Blake Mazza made a 31-yard field goal with 2½ minutes left. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, the Sun Devils moved quickly down the field behind Daniels’ pinpoint passing.

The freshman capped the drive with his scramble, helicoptering off a defender into the end zone.

Daniels threw for 363 yards on 26-for-36 passing. Aiyuk had seven catches for 196 yards despite an illness that kept him out for portions of the game.

Anthony Gordon threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, but Washington State (3-3, 0-3) was again let down by its defense.