Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run sends Astros past Yankees and into World Series

Jose Altuve didn’t even crack a smile as the commotion erupted around him. He just looked up at his work, at the baseball he blasted against New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman to send the Houston Astros to the World Series, and began his trot around the bases. The smallest player on every field he steps on, the engine churning at the center of this American League juggernaut, Altuve cooly rose when the Astros needed one more push with a walk-off, two-run home run at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.

With it, the Astros, after a stunning turn of events in the top half of the ninth inning, rebounded to beat the Yankees 6-4 in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series to advance to their second World Series in three years. They will play Game 1 against the Washington Nationals at home on Tuesday. Altuve was sselected the ALCS most valuable player.

The Astros jumped in front in the first inning when Yuli Gurriel turned on a 96-mph darting up and in as if he knew it was coming. He barreled the baseball flush, launching a line drive that landed just over the left field wall into the Crawford Boxes in a flash for a two-out, three-run home run. The swat ignited a deafening orange-towel-waving frenzy. The first inning wasn’t over yet and the Astros, 50-0 at home this season when holding a lead of at least three runs, were in control.

But the early blast fell two outs short of sustaining the Astros for the entire game.

Advertisement

After Gio Urshela led off the ninth inning with a single, DJ LaMahieu stepped to the plate to face Astros closer Roberto Osuna with with one out. A battle ensued. It ended on the 10th pitch, a 94-mph cutter over the plate that LaMahieu slashed the other way to right field. The ball floated and floated, sending George Springer to the wall. Springer jumped at the fence but could not snatch the baseball. It landed one row deep to stun the crowd.

A rainout Wednesday in New York created unusual circumstances for October baseball, where days off are more common than during the regular-season’s slog. The clubs arrived early Saturday after playing Game 5 at Yankee Stadium on Friday for their third game in three days. The schedule left both teams without a fully rested pitcher they trusted to shoulder a conventional starter’s load Saturday. So, in very 2019 fashion, a plodding bullpen affair was unleashed in prime time.

The Astros first gave the ball to Brad Peacock about 20 hours after he logged an eight-pitch inning in Game 5 for his first outing in these playoffs. Chad Green got the call for the Yankees for his fourth appearance of the series. Peacock needed seven pitches, all strikes, to retire the side in the first inning. Green’s 21st pitch went off Gurriel’s bat. A procession of relievers followed from both teams.

The Astros scored their fourth run in the sixth inning after recording one hit, a bunt single from catcher Martin Maldonado, over the previous four innings with a head-scratching boost from the Yankees.

Advertisement

Altuve drew a leadoff walk and Michael Brantley ripped a single through the right side to bring up Alex Bregman with runners on the corners. The Yankees, instead of playing their infield in trailing by a run, positioned their infield at normal depth. As a result, Bregman’s groundball to shortstop Didi Gregorius pushed Altuve across the plate without a throw while he beat out a double-play attempt. New York conceded a run for an out three innings from elimination.

The Yankees tallied their first run in the second inning against Peacock on Gary Sanchez’s single. Gio Urshela supplied the second with a home run against Jose Urquidy in the fourth. There were chances to generate more and the Yankees squandered them.

Exceptional Astros defense stoked the Yankees’ frustration.

With two on and one out in the sixth inning, Astros right fielder Josh Reddick might have saved the tying run from scoring when he made a diving catch on Brett Gardner’s line drive. LaMahieu grounded out to seal the Astros’ escape.

In the seventh inning, with the Astros ahead by two runs and Aaron Judge at first base, Aaron Hicks lifted a flyball to shallow left field. Brantley was playing deep in left field and Bregman, the third baseman, was the only Astro on the left side of the infield.

Judge assumed the ball was landing and ran to second base only to watch Brantley sprint in for a diving catch. The 6-foot-7 slugger quickly reversed course, but was too late. Brantley fired a one-hopper to first base where Gurriel waited to complete the inning-ending double play.

When it was over, after 4 hours 9 minutes, 14 pitchers between the teams toed the rubber. The final two, closers trusted to secure the biggest outs, each gave up a two-run home run. LaMahieu’s temporarily saved the Yankees before Altuve homered against Chapman.