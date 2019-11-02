Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to take away belt

It was one for the books. Not the history book. History will have to wait. But Canelo Alvarez won one more title for another milestone in a record that one day might allow him to say he belongs among the best ever.

Alvarez did it emphatically, winning the World Boxing Organization’s light-heavyweight title with a left-right combination that stopped Sergey Kovalev at 2 minutes 15 seconds of the 11th-round Saturday night at the MGM Grand.

First, it was a left to the body. Then a right to the head. The blows drove Kovalev into the ropes. Then, the Russian dropped to the canvas, looking almost lifeless. He had to be helped to his feet and onto a stool.

“I just ask you to be patient,” Alvarez said to a cheering crowd. “I am making history.”

History is built on what Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) achieved. In moving up two divisions from middleweight, he won his fourth title at a fourth weight.

But true to his long-term patience, he was patient in the fight, too. The bout started slowly, both fighters looking tentative. Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) relied early on his feared jab. He tried to measure, then maintain distance. But Canelo, whose purse was $35 million, began to move forward late in the round, landing two left hooks, one to the head followed by another to the body late in the first.

In the second round, Kovalev began to look like the bigger man. Canelo lunged and missed. Kovalev peppered combos at his upraised hands, which shielded him with careful vigilance.

By the third, it was clear both fighters were looking for angles, openings from different perspectives. Kovalev landed a left from a distance, while Canelo tried to get up-and-under the taller Russian. In the fourth, Canelo began to zero in with a left hand. It began to find its mark just as Kovalev threw his long jab. Canelo landed one, then two, in a succession of blows punctuated by a right uppercut to the body.

In the fifth, there was a different Canelo, a defensive version. Kovalev, threw punches, yet missed as Canelo moved his head from side-to-side in a defensive pose -- a subtle adjustment that seemed to surprise Kovalev, whicollected a career-high $12 million.

In the sixth, the bounce in Kovalev’s footwork was suddenly missing in action. He back-pedaled as Canelo pursued, sensing perhaps that the Russian was showing some signs of fatigue.

Late in the seventh and early in the eighth, Kovalev appeared re-energized. He moved forward, pursuing Canelo, leading with a deadly jab that repeatedly backed Canelo into the ropes. It was if the Russian knew that the fight had reached a critical tipping point. It was still up for grabs, and Kovalev was grabbing for a significant upset with that jab and repeated right hands. The punches didn’t back up Canelo. They didn’t appear to hurt him. But they were scoring, until Canelo ended it.

For weeks, ticket sales were slow. Hours before opening bell, prices were slashed, some by as much as 50 percent. Seats in the upper rows of the Grand Garden Arena had an initial price tag of $400. They were cheap in name only. They were selling for $200 a couple hours before the main event, which was delayed as promoters awaited the end of a UFC event in New York.

During Victorville lightweight Ryan Garcia’s first-round knockout of Romero Duno in the last fight before Canelo and Kovalev entered the ring, the crowd began to grow. Empty seats slowly filled. But it wasn’t clear how many tickets were bought and how many were comped.

From the sound of the crowd, however, beer sales were brisk and at the usual prices. After all, there was time to buy more than just one round while fans waited, and watched, for an end to the UFC event. The UFC telecast played on screens inside the Grand Garden Arena while Canelo and Kovalev paced in their dressing rooms.

Taps poured while fans waited for somebody to tap out. Finally, there was a last takedown in UFC bout stopped by the ringside physician. One-hour-and-55-minutes before the stroke of midnight, first Kovalev and then Canelo, began to make their walk to the ring.

Kovalev wore a robe with the hood done in Russian colors. He smiled. He bowed to the crowd. But it was crowd that had gathered to see Canelo and his ongoing quest to make history. He came into the arena to crowd that that broke into a chorus, a serenade for the best Mexican fighter today. He wore a neon blue robe with light green stitching and green gloves.

Ryan Garcia promised. Then he delivered.

In a first-round knockout as efficient as it was deadly, Garcia landed a long jab and a right hand, dropping Romero Duno, who collapsed, first onto his rear end and then onto his side.

Just like that, it was over, 98 seconds after the opening bell Saturday night on a DAZN-streamed card featuring the Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev fight at the MGM Grand.

“Kind of what I expected,’’ said Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs), a lightweight from Victorville, Calif., who predicted he would win by knockout.

The only surprise, perhaps, was how quickly the KO came. Duno (21-2, 16 KOs) rushed Garcia, early and often.

“He came out like a bull, so I thought damn’’ said Garcia, who collected $250,000.

Duno’s purse was $50,000, according to contracts filed with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Duno, a Filipino who was feared for his own knockout power, landed an overhand right. Garcia shook it off, knowing then he could endure anything Duno had in his arsenal.

“I took it and then I felt good,’’ said Garcia, who was hugged by his jubilant promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya re-signed him in mid-September after he fell out of a bout scheduled for a card in Carson, Calif. His opponent was suddenly arrested by federal marshals on an outstanding gun charge.

“I’m just learning my overall game, footwork, speed, power, I’m just soaking it in,’’ Garcia said. “I just want better competition, the more I step up. I’m only 21 and a lot of people forget that. But I’m going at my pace, whatever I feel I’m ready for, I’ll take on. Those fights down the line are huge fights, once my team feels I’m prepared.’’

Best of the Undercard: There was another Holyfield in the Grand Garden Arena ring, more than 22 years after Evander Holyfield retained his heavyweight title and lost part of his ear in the infamous Bite Fight against Mike Tyson.

Today, Holyfield is a dad with only a jagged scar across the top of his right ear as a souvenir of that infamous night. His son is a super-welterweight, who has no memory at all of the Bite Fight. Evan Holyfield, 21, is strong enough to remember his dad’s power. Within 16 seconds of the opening bell, Evan Holyfield (1-0, 1 KO) blew away Nick Winstead (0-2) of Louisiana with successive combinations for a stunning first-round stoppage.

“It was such a blessing to be able to showcase my talent on the card like this,’’ said Evan, one of Evander’s 11 children. “I was just expecting to box, and I just went out there and did my job. I was zoned in.’’

The Rest: Before the opening bell, there was bad blood. In the end, there was only Marlen Esparza’s blood.

In a fight stopped because of a bloody head butt, Senieisa Estrada (18-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles won a technical decision, beating rival Esparza (7-0, 1 KO), a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist from Houston.

Blood poured from a cut at the top of Esparza’s forehead. It was caused by a butt in the fifth. Finally, Referee Robert Byrd said no more before the 10th. The head butt meant that the fight was decided by the scorecards through nine rounds, according to Nevada Commission rules. Estrada led on all three cards — 90-81, 89-82, 88-83.

“I think it was a poor decision,’’ said Esparza, who exchanged insults with Estrada on social media and at a news conference Thursday. “Some of the rounds, she did win, but it wasn’t like that. I couldn’t see.”

