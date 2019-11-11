Racing! Tough day at Del Mar

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 10. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.87 45.89 58.07 1:04.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Octopus 120 5 3 3–hd 3–1½ 1–2 1–4 Talamo 0.80 7 Nonno's Polaris 120 7 4 5–½ 5–2½ 5–10 2–½ Bejarano 3.00 6 Mahi Mahi 120 6 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 3–5 Mn Garcia 5.90 3 Overkoter 118 3 1 4–6 4–5 4–1 4–1¼ Espinoza 12.90 1 Dream Palace 120 1 2 2–1 2–½ 3–½ 5–5½ Cedillo 9.90 4 Pastor Mike 113 4 6 7 6–½ 6–½ 6–nk Diaz, Jr. 17.60 2 Showem Apollo 118 2 7 6–hd 7 7 7 Roman 47.70

5 OCTOPUS 3.60 2.40 2.10 7 NONNO'S POLARIS 3.00 2.20 6 MAHI MAHI 2.80

$1 EXACTA (5-7) $5.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $6.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-3) $7.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $7.65

Winner–Octopus B.c.2 by Shackleford out of Georgia, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Peachtree Stable (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Peachtree Stable. Mutuel Pool $166,131 Exacta Pool $97,483 Quinella Pool $3,121 Superfecta Pool $45,751 Trifecta Pool $69,709. Claimed–Octopus by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.

OCTOPUS stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked away under a left handed crack of the whip and a vigorous hand ride, drifted in some and was under a hold late. NONNO'S POLARIS chased three deep then off the rail on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. MAHI MAHI had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between horses on the turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and was edged late for second. OVERKOTER stalked off the inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, continued outside a rival in midstretch and weakened. DREAM PALACE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. PASTOR MIKE settled outside a rival then chased between horses, continued alongside a foe on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. SHOWEM APOLLO broke a bit slowly, saved ground throughout and failed to menace.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.56 45.93 1:12.05 1:18.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Big Base 120 4 7 5–½ 6–2½ 4–1½ 1–½ Figueroa 5.30 2 Empress of Lov 117 2 1 3–hd 4–hd 3–½ 2–2½ Velez 1.70 8 Bragging Rights 120 8 8 8 8 5–2 3–nk Franco 9.70 7 Just Be Held 113 7 3 4–1½ 3–2 2–hd 4–nk Diaz, Jr. 17.30 6 Copper Cowgirl 120 6 5 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 5–6 T Baze 29.00 1 She'sluckythatway 120 1 6 7–3 7–hd 6–1 6–12 Ello 71.80 5 Erebuni 120 5 4 6–2½ 5–hd 7–4 7 Flores 15.60 3 Princess Dorian 122 3 2 2–½ 2–1 8 dnf Cedillo 1.40

4 BIG BASE 12.60 5.60 4.20 2 EMPRESS OF LOV 3.60 2.80 8 BRAGGING RIGHTS 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $19.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-8-7) $44.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-8) $50.00

Winner–Big Base Ch.f.4 by Smiling Tiger out of T's So Shy, by Jazzing Around. Bred by Tom McCann & Jeff Cissell (WA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $161,140 Daily Double Pool $43,439 Exacta Pool $83,613 Quinella Pool $3,135 Superfecta Pool $44,029 Trifecta Pool $64,930. Claimed–Big Base by Clay Sides. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

BIG BASE bobbled at the start, was sent between horses then chased of the rail, continued between foes into and on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch but rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up late. EMPRESS OF LOV chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between foes to put a head in front a sixteenth out but could not hold off the winner. BRAGGING RIGHTS dropped back off the rail, angled in outside a rival into and on the turn, came out in the stretch and edged foes for third three deep. JUST BE HELD stalked outside then three deep leaving the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and was edged for the show between horses late. COPPER COWGIRL sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside and weakened in the final sixteenth but was edged late for a minor share. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. EREBUNI bobbled at the start, chased outside then three deep, was fanned five wide into the stretch and gave way. PRINCESS DORIAN close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, bid outside the leader leaving the turn, took a bad step into the stretch and was pulled up and vanned off.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.75 48.77 1:13.35 1:37.63 1:49.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Farquhar 117 6 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 1–1½ 1–nk Velez 4.20 7 Commanding Chief 122 7 2 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 2–2 2–1¼ Espinoza 4.30 2 Cardiff Cay 122 2 6 6–5 6–3½ 4–hd 3–1 3–3¼ Smith 1.80 5 Muskoka 122 5 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ Maldonado 18.90 1 Da Kine 122 1 3 4–2½ 4–½ 6–3½ 5–12 5–17 Van Dyke 2.80 4 Merwin's Magic 122 4 7 7 7 7 6 6 Jude 91.50 3 Ghost Street 122 3 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 dnf Mn Garcia 6.00

6 FARQUHAR 10.40 4.40 2.60 7 COMMANDING CHIEF 4.80 2.40 2 CARDIFF CAY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $65.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $13.00 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5) $21.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $22.20

Winner–Farquhar B.c.3 by Tale of the Cat out of A Touch of Glory, by Golden Gear. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $223,261 Daily Double Pool $20,647 Exacta Pool $119,608 Quinella Pool $4,830 Superfecta Pool $49,532 Trifecta Pool $74,282. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-6) paid $39.95. Pick Three Pool $61,580.

FARQUHAR chased outside a rival then three deep, was forced out a bit on the second turn, bid three deep a quarter mile out to gain the lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging, drifted in some and held gamely. COMMANDING CHIEF stalked outside a rival then three deep, was in a bit tight on the second turn then angled in and bid between foes a quarter mile out, angled to the inside in the stretch and continued willingly. CARDIFF CAY saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight off heels leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and finished with interest. MUSKOKA sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DA KINE stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, was in a bit tight midway on that turn then steadied sharply nearing the quarter pole, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MERWIN'S MAGIC squeezed a bit at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace and was through early. GHOST STREET hopped some at the start, stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the leader on the backstretch and into the second turn, took a bad step and was pulled up on that turn and vanned off.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.38 45.78 58.34 1:11.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Lord Adare 122 5 2 1–½ 1–2 1–4 1–4¼ Desormeaux 0.70 8 Mighty Elijah 124 7 1 6–2 6–4 3–hd 2–3¾ Figueroa 16.60 4 Mike Operator 122 4 4 5–2½ 3–½ 4–4 3–1½ Fuentes 2.90 7 Red Valor 122 6 3 2–½ 2–3 2–2 4–½ Mn Garcia 3.70 3 U S Hero 117 3 8 8 8 7–3 5–5 Diaz, Jr. 31.80 2 Severin 124 2 5 4–hd 5–hd 6–½ 6–4 Pereira 34.70 1 Wild Cat Canyon 122 1 6 3–½ 4–1 5–½ 7–1¼ Aragon 51.50 9 Acclamation King 122 8 7 7–1 7–1 8 8 Velez 40.60

5 LORD ADARE 3.40 2.80 2.20 8 MIGHTY ELIJAH 9.60 4.20 4 MIKE OPERATOR 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $17.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-7) $7.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $19.65

Winner–Lord Adare Dbb.c.3 by Violence out of Pure Genius, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (NY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Happy Go Lucky Stables, LLC, Arthur, Michael V. and Islas, Ruben. Mutuel Pool $194,646 Daily Double Pool $25,139 Exacta Pool $116,743 Quinella Pool $3,959 Superfecta Pool $82,653 Trifecta Pool $108,264. Scratched–Silver Fury. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $41.30. Pick Three Pool $26,613.

LORD ADARE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear on the turn, opened up under a brisk hand ride in the stretch and was under a hold late. MIGHTY ELIJAH chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. MIKE OPERATOR stalked between horses then outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and picked up the show. RED VALOR stalked four wide then three deep, angled in off the rail on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. U S HERO bobbled to be off a bit slowly as the ground broke out behind, saved ground throughout and improved position late. SEVERIN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. WILD CAT CANYON saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. ACCLAMATION KING bobbled and broke outward, dropped back off the rail, went outside a rival into the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch, drifted in late and lacked a response in the lane.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.36 45.04 56.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Miss Hot Legs 120 7 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 0.90 4 Anonymously 120 4 2 3–hd 3–1 3–1 2–1¼ Desormeaux 3.80 6 Silken Spy 124 6 1 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–hd 3–¾ Hernandez 15.30 1 Swirling 124 1 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–2½ 4–nk Franco 16.90 5 Red Livy 124 5 4 1–½ 1–1 2–1½ 5–1½ Van Dyke 3.50 2 Roses and Candy 122 2 7 6–hd 6–2½ 6–3½ 6–6 Sanchez 16.50 3 Pacifica 117 3 5 7 7 7 7 Velez 15.30

7 MISS HOT LEGS 3.80 2.40 2.10 4 ANONYMOUSLY 3.40 2.60 6 SILKEN SPY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $5.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-1) $10.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $14.55

Winner–Miss Hot Legs Ch.f.3 by Verrazano out of Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. Bred by Avalon Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Qatar Racing Limited and TNIP, LLC. Mutuel Pool $263,043 Daily Double Pool $30,432 Exacta Pool $151,116 Quinella Pool $5,348 Superfecta Pool $75,509 Trifecta Pool $116,525. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $10.40. Pick Three Pool $73,081. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-5-7) 4 correct paid $86.80. Pick Four Pool $172,037. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-6-5-7) 5 correct paid $184.80. Pick Five Pool $584,226.

MISS HOT LEGS had speed outside then pressed the pace alongside a rival, stalked leaving the turn, re-bid outside that one into the stretch, took a short lead, inched away under some urging past midstretch and proved best. ANONYMOUSLY angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in upper stretch and finished willingly. SILKEN SPY stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. SWIRLING saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. RED LIVY (IRE) had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, angled in and inched away leaving the turn, fought back inside in midstretch and weakened some late. ROSES AND CANDY chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PACIFICA (FR) settled three deep chasing the pace, continued off the rail early on the turn, angled to the inside on the bend and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.74 45.23 57.67 1:04.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 I Belong to Becky 120 2 6 1–½ 1–3½ 1–3 1–¾ Fuentes 5.40 7 Bob's Sniper 120 7 1 5–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ 2–2¼ Blanc 29.50 6 Claim of Passion 120 6 4 6–hd 6–2 5–1 3–¾ Franco 10.30 1 Midnight Special 120 1 8 4–½ 2–1 3–2 4–½ Cedillo 8.60 5 Occam's Razor 120 5 2 3–½ 3–2 2–½ 5–nk Gutierrez 6.40 8 Satanta 122 8 5 8 7 6–4 6–15 Van Dyke 2.80 4 Tiger Strike 120 4 7 7–2½ 5–1 7 7 Maldonado 3.00 3 Prayer Warrior 120 3 3 2–1½ dnf T Baze 5.30

2 I BELONG TO BECKY 12.80 7.40 5.20 7 BOB'S SNIPER 20.00 9.60 6 CLAIM OF PASSION 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $153.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $207.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-6-1) $490.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-6) $550.25

Winner–I Belong to Becky Dbb.g.3 by Vronsky out of Pinky's Posh, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $261,729 Daily Double Pool $33,082 Exacta Pool $157,968 Quinella Pool $5,379 Superfecta Pool $64,103 Trifecta Pool $106,409. Claimed–Midnight Special by Zennedjian, Eddie S. and Garcia, Victor. Trainer: Victor Garcia. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-2) paid $12.50. Pick Three Pool $65,828.

I BELONG TO BECKY had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held under urging. BOB'S SNIPER stalked three deep, was forced out by the pulling up horse early on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and rallied in the final furlong. CLAIM OF PASSION chased off the rail then outside a rival, also was forced out early on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch, found the inside in the drive and got up late for the show. MIDNIGHT SPECIAL bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, got through inside then came a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was edged late between foes for third. OCCAM'S RAZOR had speed between horses then stalked between foes, was forced out early on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SATANTA settled off the inside, was forced out early on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIGER STRIKE chased between horses then a bit off the rail, got through toward the inside then angled in on the turn and gave way in the drive. PRAYER WARRIOR prompted the pace outside the winner, took a bad step and was pulled up early on the turn and vanned off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.38 48.53 1:12.65 1:24.17 1:35.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Murad Khan 124 3 3 4–1½ 4–2 3–hd 3–1½ 1–nk Cedillo 3.60 4 Wound Tight 124 4 2 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 Bejarano 1.70 1 Musawaat 122 1 5 6–1 7 5–hd 5–hd 3–½ Van Dyke 2.20 6 Stop the Violence 117 6 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 4–1½ Velez 7.60 5 Cupid's Claws 122 5 7 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1 6–4 5–1¼ Franco 11.90 7 Dreams of Valor 124 7 4 3–1 3–1 4–1½ 4–hd 6–1¼ Maldonado 15.00 2 Big Buzz 122 2 6 7 6–hd 7 7 7 Fuentes 23.50

3 MURAD KHAN (FR) 9.20 4.20 2.60 4 WOUND TIGHT 3.00 2.20 1 MUSAWAAT (GB) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $59.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $10.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-1-6) $10.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1) $13.95

Winner–Murad Khan (FR) B.g.6 by Raven's Pass out of Lady Elgar (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by S.C.E.A. Haras de Manneville (FR). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $279,830 Daily Double Pool $34,419 Exacta Pool $135,847 Quinella Pool $5,116 Superfecta Pool $57,006 Trifecta Pool $89,315. Claimed–Murad Khan (FR) by Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-3) paid $26.05. Pick Three Pool $44,359.

MURAD KHAN (FR) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room in midstretch then bid inside under a crack of the whip nearing the gap to the chute, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. WOUND TIGHT angled in and dueled inside, took a short lead on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was between horses in deep stretch and was edged late but held second. MUSAWAAT (GB) stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. STOP THE VIOLENCE angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back on the second turn, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, fought back past midstretch and was edged for third. CUPID'S CLAWS chased outside a rival then inside into and on the second turn, came out for room in upper stretch, was in tight off heels and steadied a sixteenth out and lacked the needed rally. DREAMS OF VALOR stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, came out some in the drive, was between horses in the final furlong and could not offer the necessary response. BIG BUZZ chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and lacked a rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.01 45.24 1:10.55 1:17.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Leucothea 120 4 1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–3 1–3½ Cedillo 0.40 5 Orquidias Biz 120 5 5 6 4–1½ 3–3 2–1¼ Smith 16.00 6 Stellar Sound 120 6 6 4–2 3–2 2–1½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 3.40 3 Roadrunner's Honor 120 3 4 5–hd 6 4–7 4–16 Bejarano 6.80 2 Spitefulness 120 2 2 3–½ 5–hd 5–½ 5–7 T Baze 14.80 1 Biddy Duke 118 1 3 1–1 2–1 6 6 Fuentes 23.80

4 LEUCOTHEA 2.80 2.40 2.10 5 ORQUIDIAS BIZ 7.60 3.80 6 STELLAR SOUND 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $9.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-3) $6.87 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $12.35

Winner–Leucothea Ch.f.2 by Midshipman out of Any for Love (ARG), by Southern Halo. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, SoCal Seven Racing and McGoldrick, Brian. Mutuel Pool $290,714 Daily Double Pool $46,490 Exacta Pool $131,897 Quinella Pool $3,772 Superfecta Pool $61,467 Trifecta Pool $87,183. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $22.55. Pick Three Pool $38,803.

LEUCOTHEA bobbled at the start but broke with the field, stalked off the rail, bid outside the early leader to take the advantage on the turn, inched clear leaving the turn and widened in the lane under a moderate hand ride while drifting in a bit. ORQUIDIAS BIZ chased off the rail or outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. STELLAR SOUND stalked outside a rival then off the inside on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the stretch and held third. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, angled in some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPITEFULNESS saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. BIDDY DUKE had speed inside to set the pace, dueled briefly inside the winner midway on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and through the stretch and had nothing left for the drive then was eased in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.17 49.03 1:13.67 1:25.53 1:37.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Royal Act 120 9 5 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 2–hd 1–½ Bejarano 2.60 2 Much More Halo 120 2 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–nk Roman 4.50 9 Special Day 115 7 3 4–1 4–hd 5–2½ 4–hd 3–ns Velez 6.70 1 Rip City 120 1 4 1–hd 2–1 2–hd 3–1½ 4–1¾ Gutierrez 8.30 6 I'm Leaving You 120 5 9 8–hd 9 9 8–½ 5–½ T Baze 75.00 8 Frasard 120 6 6 7–1½ 5–hd 4–½ 5–2 6–hd Franco 4.20 5 Kiss Today Goodbye 120 4 2 5–1 6–1 6–hd 6–½ 7–¾ Hernandez 32.90 3 Goalie 120 3 7 6–hd 8–½ 8–½ 9 8–2¼ Cedillo 3.60 10 Capital Call 120 8 8 9 7–1 7–1½ 7–1 9 Van Dyke 21.10

11 ROYAL ACT 7.20 4.40 3.20 2 MUCH MORE HALO 5.40 4.00 9 SPECIAL DAY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $19.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-11) $24.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-9-1) $53.81 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-2-9-1-6) $6,845.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-9) $57.65 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7) $3.20

Winner–Royal Act B.c.2 by American Pharoah out of True Feelings, by Latent Heat. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $386,254 Daily Double Pool $150,844 Exacta Pool $210,442 Quinella Pool $6,835 Superfecta Pool $112,324 Super High Five Pool $26,914 Trifecta Pool $156,104. Scratched–Don V., Shootin Money. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5/6-7-2-3-4-4/7/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $43,735. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-11) paid $17.05. Pick Three Pool $223,758. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $3.70. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-4-4/7/11) 4 correct paid $111.15. Pick Four Pool $562,592. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-3-4-4/7/11) 5 correct paid $286.75. Pick Five Pool $554,679. $2 Pick Six (5/6-7-2-3-4-4/7/11) 5 out of 6 paid $14.60. $2 Pick Six (5/6-7-2-3-4-4/7/11) 6 correct paid $1,473.00. Pick Six Pool $154,010. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $778.20. Place Pick All Pool $26,351.

ROYAL ACT pulled his way along to press the pace three deep then stalked on the backstretch, re-bid three wide on the second turn, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, battled outside rivals, gained the advantage in deep stretch under urging and gamely prevailed. MUCH MORE HALO dueled between horses then outside a rival, battled between foes on the second turn and in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. SPECIAL DAY pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival or between foes, continued inside on the second turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch, came out for room past midstretch and got up three deep on the line for third. RIP CITY had speed inside to duel for the lead, came a bit off the rail into the stretch then drifted in a bit in upper stretch, fought back along the fence through the drive and continued willingly. I'M LEAVING YOU a bit slow to begin, angled in and tugged inside, went outside a rival on the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. FRASARD (GB) pulled and drifted out a bit into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three deep, bid four wide into the second turn, continued four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. KISS TODAY GOODBYE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOALIE a bit crowded at the start, settled inside then came out a bit into the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CAPITAL CALL a bit slow to begin, angled in and chased outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally.