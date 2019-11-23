College football: In its first real test, No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 9 Penn State

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State.

The Buckeyes held on after the Nittany Lions (9-2, 7-2) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after going down 21-0. This was a far different scenario for Ohio State, which blew out its first 10 opponents.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten), who are also No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, were clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Olave to create some breathing room.

“We talked about going into a big heavyweight match, and you have to take shots,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “One of the things about playing in a game like this is you have to be willing to take punches and you have to not flinch when it happens. That was a great example. That was the first time we really were taking shots there.”

Advertisement

The Ohio State defense, with defensive end Chase Young back from a suspension, then shut down two late Penn State drives on fourth down. The last drive included back-to-back sacks of backup quarterback Will Levis by Young and linebacker Baron Browning. The Nittany Lions are No. 8 in the CFP rankings.

Young was back in action after sitting out two games as a penalty for breaking the rules by accepting a personal loan. And he was a force, picking up nine tackles, including three sacks. He has 16½ for the season, the most ever by a Buckeye.

Fields fumbled away the ball twice, once as he was crossing the goal line for an apparent touchdown. But he got critical yards on the ground, rushing for 68 yards in 21 carries and threw beautiful second-half touchdown passes to wide receiver K.J. Hill and Olave.

Dobbins was responsible for both first-half touchdowns, a four-yard plunge in the first quarter and a two-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with two minutes left in the half. He finished the first half with 89 rushing yards.

Advertisement

Levis, a freshman, finished up Penn State’s first scoring drive in the third quarter — capped by an 18-yard touchdown run by Journey Brown — after Sean Clifford left the game with an injury. Coach James Franklin said Clifford was available to come back in but wasn’t 100% so he stayed with Levis, who scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter.

“I was a little nervous the first couple plays, but then it all went away, and I started having fun and doing my thing,” Levis said.

at No. 4 Georgia 19, No. 24 Texas A&M 13: George Pickens scored the Bulldogs’ only touchdown, Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied Aggies, leading Georgia (10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 4 CFP) to a lackluster victory in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their conference schedule and stayed on course to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

While Georgia struggled offensively, its defense turned in another dominating performance. The Aggies (7-4, 4-3) were held to minus-one yard rushing and 274 yards overall, one week after piling up 319 yards on the ground in a rout of South Carolina.

at No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3: Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half, and the Crimson Tide (10-1) began life without Tua Tagovailoa with a romp over the Catamounts (3-9) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

With Tagovailoa watching much of the game from a cart behind the bench, Alabama treated its injured quarterback to a one-sided show. The Crimson Tide are fifth in the CFP rankings and hoping to somehow make the field despite failing to win the SEC West Division.

Advertisement

This one was about taking care of business five days after Tagovailoa underwent surgery on his right hip. It wasn’t the type of game for impressing the selection committee.

Alabama forced five turnovers, including safety Xavier McKinney’s 81-yard interception return for a touchdown, and got big plays from Jones and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Jones completed 10 of 12 passes with only one attempt after halftime in his second career start.

No. 11 Minnesota 38, at Northwestern 22: Tanner Morgan led the Gophers to scores on their first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and Minnesota (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) bounced back from its first loss of the season by defeating the Wildcats (2-9, 0-8) in Evanston, Ill.

The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP), who lost at Iowa last week, strengthened their grip on first place in the West Division.

Morgan, the Big Ten’s leading passer, came out firing following a week in the concussion protocol after absorbing back-to-back sacks by the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore, listed as questionable until Saturday morning, has thrown 26 touchdown passes this season to set a school record. Morgan threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Rashod Bateman and one to wideout Tyler Johnson against Northwestern.

at No. 15 Notre Dame 39, Boston College 7: Ian Book threw three touchdown passes in South Bend, Ind., and the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 15 CFP) corralled star running back AJ Dillon of the Eagles (5-6).

The fourth straight victory by Notre Dame completed its second straight unbeaten season (7-0) at Notre Dame Stadium, where the Irish have won 18 in a row. But for the second straight week, the stadium was not filled after a streak of 273 sellouts since 1973. The announced crowd of 71,827 was 5,795 short of capacity.

Dillon, a 250-pound junior who had 1,451 yards entering the game, was held to 56 yards in 14 carries.

Advertisement

at No. 16 Auburn 52, Samford 0: The Tigers held the Bulldogs to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, running back JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice and Auburn tuned up for the Iron Bowl against Alabama with a rain-drenched rout in Auburn, Ala.

The Tigers (8-3, No. 15 CFP) forced and recovered a fumble on a fourth-and-four play on Samford’s opening drive, the first of three turnovers and a trio of three-and-outs across Samford’s first six possessions. The Tigers had 13 tackles for loss and held the Bulldogs to two yards per play and two of 13 on third down.

Samford (5-7) had scored in 213 straight games.

After completing 15 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a score, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s day also was done early in the third quarter.

at No. 19 Iowa 19, Illinois 10: Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals to set a Big Ten season mark as the Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten, No. 17 CFP) defeated the Illini (6-5, 4-4) in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa also forced three turnovers against the team that came into the game leading the nation in turnover margin. Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters threw two interceptions and a lost a fourth-quarter fumble.

Iowa held Illinois to its lowest point total of the season, a week after doing the same thing to Minnesota. The Illini had 198 rushing yards and held the Hawkeyes to 79 rushing yards in 32 carries. Illinois got into Iowa territory on three consecutive possessions in the second half but only got a field goal.

Duncan had field goals of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to make it 27 this season for the conference record.

No. 22 Oklahoma State 20, at West Virginia 12: Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game and the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP) beat the Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) in Morgantown, W.Va.

Brown and national rushing leader Hubbard generated just enough offense to help Oklahoma State win its fourth straight game. Hubbard ran 26 times for 106 yards, far below his 173-yard average, but he showed off his receiving skills.

He took a screen pass and ran 46 yards to set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown. Hubbard finished with seven catches for 88 yards, both career highs.

at No. 23 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13: In Boone, N.C., Darrynton Evans ran for 154 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Mountaineers (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt, No. 24 CFP) defeated the Bobcats (3-8, 2-5).

Zac Thomas threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns as Appalachian State improved to 30-6 at home since becoming a Football Bowl Subdivision team in 2014. Tyler Vitt threw for 154 yards and a touchdown for Texas State.

