Sports

Students storm field at halftime of Harvard-Yale to protest

Demonstrators stage a climate change protest Nov. 23 at the Yale Bowl, delaying the start of the second half of an NCAA college football game between Harvard and Yale.
(Arnold Gold / New Haven Register via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 23, 2019
12:14 PM
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 

The 136th edition of The Game between Harvard and Yale was delayed at halftime after protesters took over the field.

Students from both schools occupied midfield after the Yale band had finished performing. Some held banners asking their colleges to act on climate change and Puerto Rican debt relief.

“Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go,” some protesters chanted.

After a few minutes, hundreds more people streamed onto the field. A public address announcement asked them to leave “as a courtesy to the players.”

“As a courtesy to both teams, the game must resume.”

Police were on standby.

With Yale hoping to clinch an Ivy League title, Harvard led 15-3 at halftime.

Associated Press
