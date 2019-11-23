Column: UCLA sticks it to rival USC by losing, which will delay Clay Helton’s departure

If Clay Helton has to go, which he does, and if the USC coach’s firing is inevitable, which certainly feels as if it’s the case, then UCLA really stuck it to USC on Saturday.

By losing.

Ironically, there was nothing the Bruins could have done to inconvenience the Trojans more, their 52-35 defeat at the Coliseum most likely delaying the departure of Helton.

This is what happens when a rivalry consists of a couple of programs headed nowhere. Sometimes, the most damage one team can inflict on the other is the curse of victory, which can impede progress.

USC’s new athletic director, Mike Bohn, told The Times’ Ryan Kartje earlier in the week that he would refrain from making a decision on Helton’s future until it wouldn’t “do anything to jeopardize momentum or opportunities that exist.”

Presumably, that includes the Pac-12 Conference championship game, for which the Trojans remain contenders.

Kind of.

In order for USC to win the Pac-12 South title, No. 7 Utah would have to lose one of its last two games, which are against the two worst teams in the division, Arizona and Colorado.



The flip side of that is that the Trojans can’t be officially eliminated as a possible Rose Bowl participant until after Utah hosts Colorado on Nov. 30. By extension, that means Helton’s future probably won’t be decided over USC’s upcoming bye week.

But the Trojans are on the clock. The early signing period opens Dec. 18.

At the moment, USC’s 2020 incoming class is ranked 76th in the country. The longer the Trojans take to figure out their coaching situation, the more likely they are to drop further down the recruiting rankings.

There is also the problem of optics.

USC is ranked 23rd in the country and has won five of its last six games. Its conference is down and Kedon Slovis just passed for a single-game school-record 515 yards against UCLA. The Trojans could theoretically move up a handful of positions and win the Rose Bowl.

The improbable scenario wouldn’t change the overwhelming sentiment of their fans that Helton has to be replaced. Trojans fans demands national championships, not conference championships. At the same time, how can Bohn fire the coach of a top-20 team that won a Rose Bowl?

The scene at the Coliseum was sufficient justification, with patches of empty seats throughout a stadium that USC spent $315 million to renovate.

Of course, no decision happens in a bubble. Bohn could have a considerably less complicated situation on his hands if his predecessor, interim athletic director Dave Roberts, had fired Helton after a 56-24 debacle against Oregon. Or if the last full-time athletic director, Lynn Swann, had severed ties with the coach after last season.

The loss to USC cost the Bruins bowl eligibility. But their fans will be treated to watching their crosstown rivals try to squirm out of this predicament, which should be more enjoyable than watching UCLA play in the RedBox Bowl.

