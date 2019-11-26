Series: Paradise football helps a devastated town heal

-
1The hills that stretch above this grassy pasture were once ablaze, an apocalyptic fire consuming their homes, disrupting their families, melting their childhoods.
2After losing everything in the deadly Camp Fire last year, the Paradise High football team leans on camaraderie and community to rebuild their lives.
3It was a night of healing, filled with both mourning and magic for the Paradise High football team, playing in its first game since the Camp fire.
4The Paradise High Bobcats, the football team from the backwoods Northern California town that burnt down, are undefeated and have outscored opponents 362-40.
5The Paradise High football team’s title aspirations are in jeopardy after players are suspended by the CIF for running onto the field during a scuffle.