Paradise High football team bands together to help revive a town’s soul

They will play at least three schools that are twice their size. They will play a game 2 ½ hours north at Mount Shasta High — even though they have no idea how they will get there because Paradise also lost most of its bus drivers to post-fire relocation. Stearns had to make dozens of phone calls and play the sympathy card dozens of times just to find those 10 teams and, yes, she is considering acquiring a special license so she can drive the bus herself.