Steve Kerr knows his Monty Python movies

The secret is out. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is a fan of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

Kerr was so frustrated with his team at one point during a 104-90 win over the Chicago Bulls that he broke a clipboard in frustration, cutting his right hand in the process.

Kerr made a reference to the classic movie after the game as he wore a bandage on his hand while speaking to reporters.

“It’s a mere flesh wound,” Kerr said in a nod to the Black Knight from the Monty Python film, who refers to the loss of one of his arms in battle as a flesh wound.

“I broke a clipboard. It’s one of two. I’m allotted two [broken clipboards] a year,” Kerr said. “This was No. 1. It always cuts [my hand] in the same place. This was a little deeper one. I was a little more upset. We just had a stretch there where we were very careless. Particularly in transition defense. And we let them sneak behind us. Those are cardinal sins. We’re 3-15 coming into the game, so every play matters, every possession matters, and you’ve got to fight for everything.”

The Warriors are having a terrible season, but any team led by a Monty Python fan can’t be too bad.

This moment comes from David L. Schinnerer of Altadena:

In the early ‘90s I had the great privilege of working as the spotter for the scoreboard operators at the Rose Bowl. In 1993, Nebraska was in town to play the Bruins and, upon arriving two hours before game time, I decided to grab a bite before heading up to the press box. Standing in front of the hot dog stand was an older man, smallish in stature with a dark blue cardigan sweater, waiting to also buy a hot dog. When I got closer, I realized it was John Wooden!

I commented, “Coach, there’s plenty of food in the press box, are you heading up there?” “Oh, no,” he said, “I like to sit with the people in the stands.” He then pulled out his wallet, which was held closed with a rubber band, exactly like my own grandfather! He was also carrying his seat cushion in a bag from a department store that was probably 10-15 years out of business. I truly realized that day that this man had absolutely no trace of ego or self-importance, although he certainly had earned the right to both.

And as a postscript, at halftime I hurried down to his seat to ask for an autograph. In my rush, I had forgotten a program, so I pulled a dollar bill from my pocket and asked if he would sign it, which he gladly did. He then proceeded to fold it up, put it in his shirt pocket and turn back to the halftime show. After a second or two, he turned back to me, handed the dollar back and, with a grin and a wink, told me, “Be careful what you ask me to sign.”

A moment I’ll never forget.

