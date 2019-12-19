Investigation into horse deaths at Santa Anita finds no unlawful conduct

The California horse racing industry at Santa Anita Park, reeling from a series of equine deaths and threats from state and national officials, was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing on Thursday by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

After a nine-month investigation, a special task force that looked into 30 deaths at Santa Anita during this year’s winter/spring meeting, issued 17-page report that “did not find evidence of criminal animal cruelty or unlawful conduct.”

The report did offer 27 recommendations, most of which have already been acted upon or were also recommended by the California Horse Racing Board.

The CHRB is also planning to issue a report, likely in January, that will include the results of necropsies on the horses.

“Greater precautions are needed to enhance safety and protect both horses and their riders,” said Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.