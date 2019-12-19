Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Investigation into horse deaths at Santa Anita finds no unlawful conduct

A horse takes part in a training exercise at Santa Anita Park.
A thoroughbred runs during a training session at Santa Anita Park, where a Los Angeles County district attorney’s investigation into horse deaths found no criminal wrongdoing.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Dec. 19, 2019
11 AM
Share

The California horse racing industry at Santa Anita Park, reeling from a series of equine deaths and threats from state and national officials, was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing on Thursday by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

After a nine-month investigation, a special task force that looked into 30 deaths at Santa Anita during this year’s winter/spring meeting, issued 17-page report that “did not find evidence of criminal animal cruelty or unlawful conduct.”

The report did offer 27 recommendations, most of which have already been acted upon or were also recommended by the California Horse Racing Board.

Advertisement

The CHRB is also planning to issue a report, likely in January, that will include the results of necropsies on the horses.

“Greater precautions are needed to enhance safety and protect both horses and their riders,” said Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s report on horse deaths at Santa Anita (PDF)
District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s report on horse deaths at Santa Anita (PDF)

SportsAnimals & Pets
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
John Cherwa
Follow Us
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement