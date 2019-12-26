Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College football bowl picks: LSU and Clemson will reach the national championship game

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a touchdown against Virginia on Dec. 7 in the ACC championship game.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a touchdown against Virginia on Dec. 7 in the ACC championship game.
(Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Dec. 26, 2019
8:47 PM
The college football bowl season continues through Jan. 13 when the national championship will be decided in New Orleans. Here are The Times’ picks for the College Football Playoff semifinals and the remaining bowls.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Louisiana State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, Saturday, ESPN, 1 p.m. PST

The Sooners, trying to avoid three straight College Football Playoff semifinal defeats, are near-two-touchdown underdogs. There’s a reason for that gap in the odds: LSU is better on both sides of the ball. Oklahoma will become 0-4 in the CFP. LSU 49-35

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson, Saturday, ESPN, 5 p.m. PST

In what should feel like a national championship between elite teams, this CFP semifinal will come down to which quarterback plays within himself and doesn’t make the key mistake. Trevor Lawrence’s experience will be the difference for the Tigers. Clemson 28-24

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Friday, ESPN, 9 a.m. PST

North Carolina 31-21

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, Friday, ESPN, 12:15 p.m. PST

Wake Forest 24-20

Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Friday, ESPN, 3:45 p.m. PST

Oklahoma State 28-27

Holiday Bowl: No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa, Friday, FS1, 5 p.m. PST

Iowa 30-23

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Friday, ESPN, 7:15 p.m. PST

Air Force 42-38

Cotton Bowl: No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State, Saturday, ESPN, 9 a.m. PST

Penn State 34-22

Camping World Bowl: No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Saturday, ABC, 9 a.m. PST

Notre Dame 31-27

First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Monday, ESPN, 9:30 a.m. PST

Western Michigan 35-28

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, Monday, ESPN, 1 p.m. PST

Mississippi State 25-24

Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, Monday, Fox, 1 p.m. PST

Cal 16-14

Orange Bowl: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia, Monday, ESPN, 5 p.m. PST

Florida 31-17

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Tuesday, ESPN, 9 a.m. PST

Virginia Tech 27-24

Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, Tuesday, CBS, 11 a.m. PST

Arizona State 31-22

Liberty Bowl: No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State, Tuesday, ESPN, 12:45 p.m. PST

Navy 35-28

Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tuesday, CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m. PST

Wyoming 21-19

Alamo Bowl: No. 11 Utah vs. Texas, Tuesday, ESPN, 4:30 p.m. PST

Utah 42-27

Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama, Wednesday, ABC, 10 a.m. PST

Alabama 44-24

Outback Bowl: No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn, Wednesday, ESPN, 10 a.m. PST

Auburn 31-26

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin, Wednesday, ESPN, 2 p.m. PST

Oregon 24-21

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor, Wednesday, ESPN, 5:45 p.m. PST

Georgia 28-21

Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, Jan. 2, Thursday, ESPN, Noon PST

Cincinnati 31-14

Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jan. 2,Thursday, ESPN, 4 p.m. PST

Indiana 21-20

Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada, Jan. 3, ESPN, 12:30 p.m. PST

Ohio 34-27

Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Jan. 4, ESPN, 8:30 a.m. PST

Tulane 35-31

LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio), Jan. 6, ESPN, 4:30 p.m. PST

Louisiana Lafayette 38-24

Last week: 7-5 . Season: 106-56

Sports
J. Brady McCollough
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
