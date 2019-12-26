College football bowl picks: LSU and Clemson will reach the national championship game

The college football bowl season continues through Jan. 13 when the national championship will be decided in New Orleans. Here are The Times’ picks for the College Football Playoff semifinals and the remaining bowls.
Peach Bowl: No. 1 Louisiana State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, Saturday, ESPN, 1 p.m. PST
The Sooners, trying to avoid three straight College Football Playoff semifinal defeats, are near-two-touchdown underdogs. There’s a reason for that gap in the odds: LSU is better on both sides of the ball. Oklahoma will become 0-4 in the CFP. LSU 49-35
Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson, Saturday, ESPN, 5 p.m. PST
In what should feel like a national championship between elite teams, this CFP semifinal will come down to which quarterback plays within himself and doesn’t make the key mistake. Trevor Lawrence’s experience will be the difference for the Tigers. Clemson 28-24
Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Friday, ESPN, 9 a.m. PST
North Carolina 31-21
Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, Friday, ESPN, 12:15 p.m. PST
Wake Forest 24-20
Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Friday, ESPN, 3:45 p.m. PST
Oklahoma State 28-27
Holiday Bowl: No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa, Friday, FS1, 5 p.m. PST
Iowa 30-23
Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Friday, ESPN, 7:15 p.m. PST
Air Force 42-38
Cotton Bowl: No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State, Saturday, ESPN, 9 a.m. PST
Penn State 34-22
Camping World Bowl: No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Saturday, ABC, 9 a.m. PST
Notre Dame 31-27
First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Monday, ESPN, 9:30 a.m. PST
Western Michigan 35-28
Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, Monday, ESPN, 1 p.m. PST
Mississippi State 25-24
Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, Monday, Fox, 1 p.m. PST
Cal 16-14
Orange Bowl: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia, Monday, ESPN, 5 p.m. PST
Florida 31-17
Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Tuesday, ESPN, 9 a.m. PST
Virginia Tech 27-24
Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, Tuesday, CBS, 11 a.m. PST
Arizona State 31-22
Liberty Bowl: No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State, Tuesday, ESPN, 12:45 p.m. PST
Navy 35-28
Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tuesday, CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m. PST
Wyoming 21-19
Alamo Bowl: No. 11 Utah vs. Texas, Tuesday, ESPN, 4:30 p.m. PST
Utah 42-27
Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama, Wednesday, ABC, 10 a.m. PST
Alabama 44-24
Outback Bowl: No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn, Wednesday, ESPN, 10 a.m. PST
Auburn 31-26
Rose Bowl: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin, Wednesday, ESPN, 2 p.m. PST
Oregon 24-21
Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor, Wednesday, ESPN, 5:45 p.m. PST
Georgia 28-21
Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, Jan. 2, Thursday, ESPN, Noon PST
Cincinnati 31-14
Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jan. 2,Thursday, ESPN, 4 p.m. PST
Indiana 21-20
Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada, Jan. 3, ESPN, 12:30 p.m. PST
Ohio 34-27
Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Jan. 4, ESPN, 8:30 a.m. PST
Tulane 35-31
LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio), Jan. 6, ESPN, 4:30 p.m. PST
Louisiana Lafayette 38-24
Last week: 7-5 . Season: 106-56