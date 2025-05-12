CIF Southern Section baseball playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
THURSDAY
DIVISION 1
Corona, bye
Cypress at Los Osos
Corona Centennial at Norco
Laguna Beach at Summit
Aquinas, bye
Bishop Amat at Villa Park
Harvard-Westlake at Vista Murrieta
St. John Bosco, bye
Huntington Beach, bye
Santa Margarita at Newport Harbor
Los Alamitos at La Mirada
Rancho Cucamonga at Orange Lutheran
Arlington at Mira Costa
Aliso Niguel at Arcadia
Ayala at El Dorado
Crespi, bye
DIVISION 3
Colony, bye
San Dimas at Calabasas
Long Beach Wilson at Fullerton
Paraclete at Brea Olinda
Warren at Redondo Union
Dana Hills at Arrowhead Christian
Beckman at Temescal Canyon
Hart at Cajon
St. Paul at Temecula Valley
San Marino at Great Oak
Santa Barbara at Crescenta Valley
Castaic at Paloma Valley
Kaiser at Costa Mesa
El Toro at San Juan Hills
Glendora at Citrus Valley
Gardena Serra at Yucaipa
DIVISION 5
Loara at Northwood
Laguna Hills at Tahquitz
Highland at Century
Rancho Christian at Citrus Hill
Whittier Christian at Jurupa Hills
Heritage at St. Anthony
Troy at Kennedy
Hillcrest at Ocean View
Santa Paula at Liberty
La Serna at Oak Hills
West Covina at Bishop Montgomery
Covina at Elsinore
Orange Vista at Camarillo
Lakewood at Moreno Valley
Mayfair at Long Beach Poly
Hueneme at Riverside Poly
DIVISION 7
Coachella Valley at Channel Islands
Jurupa Valley at Chaffey
West Valley at Norwalk
Oxford Academy at Western Christian
Mary Star of the Sea at Patriot
Lancaster at La Sierra
Victor Valley at Milken
Carter at Garden Grove
Indio at Silverado
Grace at Vasquez
Flintridge Prep at Campbell Hall
Don Bosco Tech at Baldwin Park
Thacher at Riverside Notre Dame
Lawndale at Granite Hills
Artesia at Viewpoint
Schurr at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian
DIVISION 9
Loma Linda Academy, bye
Southlands Christian at Coast Union
Ambassador at Saddleback
Downey Calvary Chapel at Coastal Christian
Redlands Adventist at Mountain View
Shalhevet at Webb
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Academy of Careers & Exploration
Crossroads at Pomona
Beacon Hill at Twentynine Palms
Cobalt at Mesa Grande
Public Safety Academy at Garden Grove Santiago
Riverside Bethel Christian at Academy of Academic Excellence
St. Lestonnac at Environmental Charter
Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy
Ojai Valley at Animo Leadership
Gorman at Nuview Bridge
FRIDAY
DIVISION 2
Crean Lutheran at La Habra
West Ranch at Palm Desert
Sultana at Royal
Loyola at Sierra Canyon
Riverside Prep at Servite
Maranatha at Anaheim Canyon
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Etiwanda
La Salle at Gahr
Redlands East Valley at Oaks Christian
Torrance at Chino Hills
El Segundo at Fountain Valley
Bonita at Trabuco Hills
Millikan at Foothill
Westlake at San Clemente
South Hills at Mater Dei
Ventura at Simi Valley
DIVISION 4
Cerritos Valley Christian at Woodbridge
St. Bernard at Irvine
La Quinta at Thousand Oaks
Claremont at Apple Valley
Dos Pueblos at Katella
Valencia at Northview
Don Lugo at Trinity Classical Academy
Grand Terrace at Chino
Wiseburn Da Vinci at Saugus
Murrieta Mesa at Santa Monica
Burbank Burroughs at Ganesha
La Canada at Downey
Culver City at South Torrance
Sonora at Linfield Christian
Capistrano Valley Christian at Monrovia
California at Oxnard Pacifica
DIVISION 6
Arroyo Valley at Shadow Hills
St. Monica at Paramount
Crossroads at Hesperia
Rancho Verde at Rancho Mirage
Estancia at Alhambra
South El Monte at Foothill Tech
Orange County Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill
Rio Hondo Prep at Muir
Banning at Cerritos
Leuzinger at Marshall
Savanna at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Windward at Santa Fe
Littlerock at Tustin
Adelanto at Heritage Christian
Pasadena at St. Bonaventure
Oakwood at Montebello
DIVISION 8
Colton, bye
Bolsa Grande at University Prep
Santa Ana at New Roads
Dunn at Duarte
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Fillmore
Lancaster Desert Christian at San Jacinto Valley
Azusa at Cate
Rosemead at Westminster La Quinta
Rancho Alamitos at Yeshiva
Beverly Hills at Pasadena Poly
Big Bear at Hesperia Christian
Calvary Baptist at Pioneer
Edgewood at Arroyo
Temecula Prep at Placentia Valencia
Rolling Hills Prep at San Bernardino
Cal Lutheran at Miller
Note: Second Round in all divisions May 20; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 23; Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.
