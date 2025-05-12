CIF Southern Section baseball playoff pairings

Advertisement
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

THURSDAY

DIVISION 1

Corona, bye

Cypress at Los Osos

Corona Centennial at Norco

Laguna Beach at Summit

Aquinas, bye

Bishop Amat at Villa Park

Harvard-Westlake at Vista Murrieta

St. John Bosco, bye

Huntington Beach, bye

Santa Margarita at Newport Harbor

Los Alamitos at La Mirada

Rancho Cucamonga at Orange Lutheran

Arlington at Mira Costa

Aliso Niguel at Arcadia

Ayala at El Dorado

Crespi, bye

DIVISION 3

Colony, bye

San Dimas at Calabasas

Long Beach Wilson at Fullerton

Paraclete at Brea Olinda

Warren at Redondo Union

Dana Hills at Arrowhead Christian

Beckman at Temescal Canyon

Hart at Cajon

St. Paul at Temecula Valley

San Marino at Great Oak

Santa Barbara at Crescenta Valley

Castaic at Paloma Valley

Kaiser at Costa Mesa

El Toro at San Juan Hills

Glendora at Citrus Valley

Gardena Serra at Yucaipa

DIVISION 5

Loara at Northwood

Laguna Hills at Tahquitz

Highland at Century

Rancho Christian at Citrus Hill

Whittier Christian at Jurupa Hills

Heritage at St. Anthony

Troy at Kennedy

Hillcrest at Ocean View

Santa Paula at Liberty

La Serna at Oak Hills

West Covina at Bishop Montgomery

Covina at Elsinore

Orange Vista at Camarillo

Lakewood at Moreno Valley

Mayfair at Long Beach Poly

Hueneme at Riverside Poly

DIVISION 7

Coachella Valley at Channel Islands

Jurupa Valley at Chaffey

West Valley at Norwalk

Oxford Academy at Western Christian

Mary Star of the Sea at Patriot

Lancaster at La Sierra

Victor Valley at Milken

Carter at Garden Grove

Indio at Silverado

Grace at Vasquez

Flintridge Prep at Campbell Hall

Don Bosco Tech at Baldwin Park

Thacher at Riverside Notre Dame

Lawndale at Granite Hills

Artesia at Viewpoint

Schurr at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian

DIVISION 9

Loma Linda Academy, bye

Southlands Christian at Coast Union

Ambassador at Saddleback

Downey Calvary Chapel at Coastal Christian

Redlands Adventist at Mountain View

Shalhevet at Webb

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Academy of Careers & Exploration

Crossroads at Pomona

Beacon Hill at Twentynine Palms

Cobalt at Mesa Grande

Public Safety Academy at Garden Grove Santiago

Riverside Bethel Christian at Academy of Academic Excellence

St. Lestonnac at Environmental Charter

Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy

Ojai Valley at Animo Leadership

Gorman at Nuview Bridge

FRIDAY

DIVISION 2

Crean Lutheran at La Habra

West Ranch at Palm Desert

Sultana at Royal

Loyola at Sierra Canyon

Riverside Prep at Servite

Maranatha at Anaheim Canyon

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Etiwanda

La Salle at Gahr

Redlands East Valley at Oaks Christian

Torrance at Chino Hills

El Segundo at Fountain Valley

Bonita at Trabuco Hills

Millikan at Foothill

Westlake at San Clemente

South Hills at Mater Dei

Ventura at Simi Valley

DIVISION 4

Cerritos Valley Christian at Woodbridge

St. Bernard at Irvine

La Quinta at Thousand Oaks

Claremont at Apple Valley

Dos Pueblos at Katella

Valencia at Northview

Don Lugo at Trinity Classical Academy

Grand Terrace at Chino

Wiseburn Da Vinci at Saugus

Murrieta Mesa at Santa Monica

Burbank Burroughs at Ganesha

La Canada at Downey

Culver City at South Torrance

Sonora at Linfield Christian

Capistrano Valley Christian at Monrovia

California at Oxnard Pacifica

DIVISION 6

Arroyo Valley at Shadow Hills

St. Monica at Paramount

Crossroads at Hesperia

Rancho Verde at Rancho Mirage

Estancia at Alhambra

South El Monte at Foothill Tech

Orange County Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill

Rio Hondo Prep at Muir

Banning at Cerritos

Leuzinger at Marshall

Savanna at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Windward at Santa Fe

Littlerock at Tustin

Adelanto at Heritage Christian

Pasadena at St. Bonaventure

Oakwood at Montebello

DIVISION 8

Colton, bye

Bolsa Grande at University Prep

Santa Ana at New Roads

Dunn at Duarte

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Fillmore

Lancaster Desert Christian at San Jacinto Valley

Azusa at Cate

Rosemead at Westminster La Quinta

Rancho Alamitos at Yeshiva

Beverly Hills at Pasadena Poly

Big Bear at Hesperia Christian

Calvary Baptist at Pioneer

Edgewood at Arroyo

Temecula Prep at Placentia Valencia

Rolling Hills Prep at San Bernardino

Cal Lutheran at Miller

Note: Second Round in all divisions May 20; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 23; Semifinals in all divisions May 27; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.

