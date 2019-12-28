Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Holiday brothers become first trio to play in same NBA game, and at same time

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, left, swaps jerseys with brothers Aaron, center and Justin, who play for the Pacers, on Dec. 28, 2019, in New Orleans.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Dec. 28, 2019
8:06 PM
It was a special moment Saturday night in New Orleans when the Pelicans hosted the Indiana Pacers and all three Holiday brothers — Jrue, Justin and Aaron — not only played in the game, but were on the court together during one point in the second half.

The game was the first time in NBA history that a trio of brothers appeared together in a game and later played at the same time.

Jrue is a veteran starter for New Orleans while Aaron recently became a starting guard for Indiana. Justin is a reserve wing for the Pacers. Each brother saw action in the first half and then all three were on the court when Justin entered the game with 4 minutes 54 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Holiday brothers are from the Los Angeles area, having played at North Hollywood Campbell Hall High. Jrue and Aaron played at UCLA while Justin went to Washington.

Eldest brother Jrue, who had 20 points and seven assists, and the Pelicans claimed a 120-98 victory.

There have been many sets of brothers to play in the NBA, including against each other and at other times alongside one another.

It has been pretty rare for three or more brothers to make it to the league, though.

The Jones brothers (4) and Russell brothers (3) were the first sets of three or more to make it to the NBA, beginning in the 1970s. Then the Barry brothers played in the 1990s and overlapped for a brief period.

Staff writer Dan Loumena contributed to this report.

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
