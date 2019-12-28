Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

Peach Bowl: Joe Burrow throws seven TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. 4 Oklahoma

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow scrambles during the game against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta.
(Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Dec. 28, 2019
5:12 PM
ATLANTA — 

Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday.

The Tigers (14-0) headed to the national championship game against either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners (12-2) with a first half for the ages.

Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs — which all came before the bands hit the field for the halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end for four of those scoring plays, also tying a bowl record.

