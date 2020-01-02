Racing! Eclipse Awards are around the corner

Santa Anita Charts Results for Wednesday, January 1. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.91 47.15 1:11.45 1:23.74 1:36.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Governance 122 11 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Cedillo 5.70 1 Goalie 122 1 7 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 7–3 2–nk Prat 4.20 4 War Path 117 3 3 4–2 4–1 4–1 3–hd 3–hd Diaz, Jr. 25.80 5 Jurgen 122 4 11 7–½ 7–½ 7–2 6–hd 4–hd Rosario 2.10 2 Frasard 122 2 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 5–1 Bejarano 8.70 9 K P All Systems Go 122 8 4 8–1½ 8–1 6–hd 5–hd 6–½ T Baze 5.80 11 Forever Poe 122 10 9 11 11 10–2 10–6 7–2¾ Smith 8.80 7 DH–Dominant Soul 122 6 5 6–1 6–1 8–hd 9–hd 8–¾ Pereira 89.00 10 DH–Spanish Count 122 9 10 10–2½ 9–hd 9–1½ 8–hd 8–¾ Rispoli 47.10 8 Too Late 122 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 10–15 Gutierrez 9.20 6 Above the Rainbow 122 5 8 9–1 10–4 11 11 11 Valdivia, Jr. 84.50

12 GOVERNANCE 13.40 6.40 4.80 1 GOALIE 5.20 3.60 4 WAR PATH 13.20

$1 EXACTA (12-1) $41.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-1-4-5) $482.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-1-4) $395.55 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-1-4-5-2) Carryover $792

Winner–Governance Dbb.g.3 by Fed Biz out of Confessa, by Repent. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: CYBT, Nentwig, Michael, Newman, Roger H. and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $241,061 Exacta Pool $141,470 Superfecta Pool $58,824 Trifecta Pool $84,955 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,037. Scratched–Ekklesia, Fredericktown, Pure Carmine.

GOVERNANCE angled in and stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, drifted out a bit late and held gamely. GOALIE saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and got up for the place four wide late. WAR PATH stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, was between foes through the final furlong and was in a bit close behind the winner at the wire. JURGEN broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, waited off heels in midstretch then got through inside past midstretch and continued willingly. FRASARD (GB) stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, waited off heels in midstretch, continued between rivals through the final furlong and was edged for a minor award. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. FOREVER POE angled in and saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also was outkicked late. DOMINANT SOUL stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPANISH COUNT off a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch then lacked the necessary response inside. TOO LATE sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ABOVE THE RAINBOW angled in and settled off the pace inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.65 46.80 59.10 1:11.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Shootin Money 122 5 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–6¾ Pereira 2.20 1 Taco Waco 122 1 4 6–½ 5–1 5–4 2–1 Rosario 2.20 2 Golden Victory 122 2 6 5–hd 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd Delgadillo 28.00 6 Lizzario 117 6 5 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 4–1¾ Bejarano 7.60 3 Handsome Michael 122 3 3 3–1 3–1 3–1 5–4¼ Maldonado 1.60 4 Affirmracer 122 4 7 7 7 7 6–2¼ Flores 38.10 7 Code Gray 122 7 2 4–hd 6–2 6–½ 7 Ochoa 82.50

5 SHOOTIN MONEY 6.40 3.20 2.80 1 TACO WACO 3.60 3.00 2 GOLDEN VICTORY 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-5) $58.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $9.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-6) $23.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-2-6-3) $655.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $34.80

Winner–Shootin Money Dbb.c.3 by Archarcharch out of Pennymoney, by Forestry. Bred by Joanne R. Mummert (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Kleczka, Kevin O. and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $168,909 Daily Double Pool $48,346 Exacta Pool $87,788 Superfecta Pool $38,163 Super High Five Pool $4,972 Trifecta Pool $60,877. Scratched–none.

SHOOTIN MONEY had good early speed and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside and drew off in the stretch under a steady hand ride. TACO WACO saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, split horses past midstretch and gained the place. GOLDEN VICTORY broke a bit slowly, went up between horses to stalk the winner, continued outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and held third. LIZZARIO close up stalking the pace outside a rival, was between horses in deep stretch, drifted in late and was edged for the show. HANDSOME MICHAEL pulled some and saved ground stalking the winner, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed response. AFFIRMRACER broke a bit slowly, went up outside a rival then four wide leaving the backstretch, continued off the rail then angled in a bit off the fence leaving the turn and weakened. CODE GRAY stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.19 47.26 1:11.99 1:24.80 1:37.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Justinian 122 3 6 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–nk Van Dyke 2.40 1 California Street 122 1 2 6 6 4–hd 2–hd 2–1¼ Prat 3.00 6 Instagrand 122 6 5 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1 3–2 3–5¼ Rosario 1.80 2 Platinum Equity 122 2 1 5–2 3–1 3–hd 4–2 4–½ Pereira 3.80 4 Federal Case 122 4 3 4–1½ 4–hd 5–2 5–4 5–10¼ Cedillo 13.30 5 Potantico 117 5 4 3–hd 5–½ 6 6 6 Diaz, Jr. 31.90

3 JUSTINIAN 6.80 3.60 2.80 1 CALIFORNIA STREET 3.60 2.60 6 INSTAGRAND 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-2) $7.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $17.45

Winner–Justinian Ch.c.4 by Justin Phillip out of Miss Wined Up, by Roman Ruler. Bred by Jamie Frost (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Williford, Roberta, Williford, Ward and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $194,739 Daily Double Pool $23,691 Exacta Pool $88,315 Superfecta Pool $35,005 Trifecta Pool $56,034. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (12-5-3) paid $48.55. Pick Three Pool $79,433.

JUSTINIAN broke a step slowly, had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the second turn, edged clear under urging in the stretch and held on gamely. CALIFORNIA STREET stalked inside then between foes into and on the second turn, angled back to the rail into the stretch, came out in midstretch and finished willingly to just miss. INSTAGRAND four wide into the first turn, angled in and pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PLATINUM EQUITY came out nearing the first turn then drifted out into that turn, chased off the rail, bid three deep a half mile out, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. FEDERAL CASE between foes early, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight behind the runner-up into the stretch and also weakened. POTANTICO three deep between foes early, steadied in tight into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.79 46.62 1:10.99 1:22.99 1:35.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rip City 124 5 1 3–2½ 3–hd 1–3 1–9 1–10¼ Gutierrez 3.90 6 Drasario 124 6 11 8–1½ 8–½ 6–hd 2–hd 2–½ Rosario 5.10 4 Champers 124 4 3 6–1½ 6–1½ 8–1 7–1½ 3–ns Cedillo 2.20 2 Time to Testify 124 2 9 9–hd 10–hd 9–hd 6–hd 4–2½ Meche 53.10 10 Kadesh 124 10 5 5–hd 5–1½ 3–hd 5–hd 5–1¼ Franco 25.40 3 Royal Suspect 124 3 10 11 9–1 7–hd 4–hd 6–½ Talamo 21.20 7 Big Hoof Dynamite 124 7 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–1½ 7–3¼ Blanc 5.80 11 Extremely Wicked 124 11 7 7–hd 7–hd 10–1½ 9–1½ 8–¾ Prat 9.10 1 Landaa 124 1 8 10–hd 11 11 10–½ 9–hd Van Dyke 30.40 8 Jamason 124 8 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 8–½ 10–5¼ Roman 73.40 9 Mr. Unusual 124 9 6 2–hd 2–½ 5–½ 11 11 Rispoli 7.10

5 RIP CITY 9.80 5.80 3.40 6 DRASARIO (IRE) 6.60 4.20 4 CHAMPERS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $32.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $32.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-2) $135.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-4-2-10) $1,445.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $32.45

Winner–Rip City Grr.g.3 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $240,747 Daily Double Pool $30,258 Exacta Pool $139,542 Superfecta Pool $62,845 Super High Five Pool $1,894 Trifecta Pool $90,892. Scratched–Blues Rapper, Brother Reid. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $25.50. Pick Three Pool $35,309.

RIP CITY angled in and dueled inside then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid three deep between horses leaving the backstretch, kicked clear and angled in some on the second turn and drew off under urging in the drive then a hold late. DRASARIO (IRE) a step slow to begin, angled in and stalked inside, came out in upper stretch and held second. CHAMPERS saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in and edged a rival for the show. TIME TO TESTIFY settled between horses then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and was edged for third. KADESH stalked three deep, bid five wide a half mile out, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, in and weakened. ROYAL SUSPECT chased three wide, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE dueled between horses then inside on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued along the rail into the stretch and weakened. EXTREMELY WICKED angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. LANDAA settled off the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. JAMASON stalked between horses, bid four wide between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three deep between rivals on that turn and weakened. MR. UNUSUAL dueled three deep then outside a rival, stalked between horses on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.39 45.68 57.94 1:10.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Love a Honeybadger 122 4 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 Rosario 2.20 7 Nomizar 124 7 4 5–1 4–2½ 2–2 2–4¼ T Baze 2.30 5 Time for Ebby 122 5 3 4–hd 5–1 5–1 3–1¼ Espinoza 16.70 2 No Wine Untasted 122 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–½ Talamo 12.40 1 Tapitha Bonita 122 1 5 6–4½ 6–½ 7 5–1½ Pereira 3.60 3 Drift Away 124 3 7 7 7 6–hd 6–¾ Prat 6.80 6 South Boot Shirley 122 6 6 2–1 2–½ 4–2 7 Maldonado 8.80

4 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 6.40 4.00 2.80 7 NOMIZAR 3.40 2.60 5 TIME FOR EBBY 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-5-2) $64.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-5-2-1) $1,555.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-5) $35.40

Winner–Love a Honeybadger Dbb.m.6 by Bushwacker out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $315,040 Daily Double Pool $25,151 Exacta Pool $170,531 Superfecta Pool $74,673 Super High Five Pool $4,076 Trifecta Pool $118,771. Claimed–Love a Honeybadger by John Thomas. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Claimed–Nomizar by Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Trainer: Hector Palma. Claimed–Tapitha Bonita by Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $28.20. Pick Three Pool $67,582. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-5-4) 1385 tickets with 4 correct paid $120.35. Pick Four Pool $218,460. 50-Cent Pick Five (12-5-3-5-4) 437 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,144.00. Pick Five Pool $581,043.

LOVE A HONEYBADGER went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some late and held under urging. NOMIZAR stalked three deep to the stretch, drifted in a bit and went on willingly late. TIME FOR EBBY was close up stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. NO WINE UNTASTED saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TAPITHA BONITA stalked inside then a bit off the rail into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. DRIFT AWAY dropped back a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out some past midstretch and did not rally. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner then stalked between horses leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.73 47.80 1:11.64 1:36.56 1:48.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Opus Won 124 6 1 3–hd 3–1 3–2 1–1½ 1–3½ Gutierrez 5.00 9 Out of Balance 124 8 2 7–1 7–1 7–1½ 5–½ 2–½ Franco 5.40 1 Courteous 122 1 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 3–ns Talamo 1.60 6 Kittyhawk Lass 122 5 9 9–1½ 8–1 8–1 7–hd 4–nk Van Dyke 17.30 10 Prima Valentina 124 9 5 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 5–½ Blanc 39.60 3 Peter's Kitten 124 3 7 8–½ 9–1 9–½ 9–2 6–nk Rosario 5.50 11 Doc Yco Cheeks 124 10 8 5–hd 6–1½ 6–½ 8–½ 7–nk Bejarano 9.90 8 Mulhima 124 7 6 6–1 5–2 5–1½ 3–hd 8–1 Prat 24.80 5 Coldwater 122 4 10 10 10 10 10 9–7½ Smith 31.10 2 Seaside Dancer 122 2 3 2–1 2–3 2–3 6–½ 10 Cedillo 10.10

7 OPUS WON 12.00 6.00 3.40 9 OUT OF BALANCE 5.40 3.20 1 COURTEOUS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $30.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-6) $70.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-1) $58.85 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-1-6-10) Carryover $1,566

Winner–Opus Won B.f.4 by Eddington out of Russian River, by Stravinsky. Bred by Frank Mermenstein & Tom McCrocklin (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $380,382 Daily Double Pool $37,027 Exacta Pool $232,855 Superfecta Pool $95,451 Trifecta Pool $147,455 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,052. Scratched–Legend Emma (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $57.45. Pick Three Pool $57,305.

OPUS WON stalked off the rail, bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. OUT OF BALANCE chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. COURTEOUS sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the first turn, showed the way along the fence to the stretch, fought back into the lane and was edged late for second but held third. KITTYHAWK LASS chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. PRIMA VALENTINA pulled three deep early and into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. PETER'S KITTEN saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and also was outfinished for a minor share. DOC YCO CHEEKS four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. MULHIMA (IRE) crossed to the inside and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and also could not quite offer the necessary late response. COLDWATER settled inside then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SEASIDE DANCER prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked just off the rail and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.65 47.77 1:12.17 1:38.41 1:45.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Royal Insider 122 3 4 4–3 4–hd 5–2 3–hd 1–1½ Pereira 21.80 6 Winning Element 122 6 3 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–1 2–1¾ Bejarano 0.90 2 Boogalute 122 2 7 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ 6–3 3–½ Prat 3.70 4 Secret Touch 122 4 2 1–½ 1–1 2–½ 2–hd 4–¾ Cedillo 12.20 1 Kenzou's Rhythm 122 1 5 5–1 5–2 4–½ 4–1½ 5–1½ Figueroa 12.80 7 Cabin John 122 7 1 3–2½ 3–2½ 3–1½ 5–hd 6–2¼ Rosario 5.50 5 Full of Luck 122 5 6 7 7 7 7 7 Flores 8.50

3 ROYAL INSIDER 45.60 13.20 5.80 6 WINNING ELEMENT 2.80 2.40 2 BOOGALUTE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $470.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $78.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-4) $127.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-2) $135.95 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-2-4-1) Carryover $8,670

Winner–Royal Insider B.g.4 by Divine Park out of Quality Included, by Include. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Knapp, Steve and Sardo, Tony. Mutuel Pool $301,641 Daily Double Pool $32,661 Exacta Pool $174,197 Superfecta Pool $75,716 Trifecta Pool $122,290 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,307. Claimed–Winning Element by Eric Homme. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $232.90. Pick Three Pool $57,983.

ROYAL INSIDER saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, bid between horses past the eighth pole to gain the lead under urging nearing the sixteenth marker and proved best. WINNING ELEMENT had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail midway on the backstretch, re-bid between horses nearing the second turn, put a head in front on that turn, inched away in midstretch, fought back past the eighth pole and held second. BOOGALUTE broke in the air and slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the show. SECRET TOUCH angled in and dueled inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back along the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch was edged for third. KENZOU'S RHYTHM came off the rail entering the first turn, chased outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. CABIN JOHN had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, bid again three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) three wide early, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Joe Hernandez Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.09 44.60 56.36 1:02.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Texas Wedge 120 4 2 5–½ 4–hd 3–2 1–¾ Prat 2.10 2 Double Touch 120 2 8 8–hd 9–½ 8–1 2–hd Espinoza 15.40 11 Bay Muzik 120 10 1 1–1 1–2 1–1 3–½ T Baze 27.70 9 Blitzkrieg 122 8 4 7–1½ 6–hd 6–½ 4–½ Bejarano 7.70 7 Captain Scotty 120 6 6 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 5–nk Rosario 4.90 3 Grinning Tiger 120 3 5 3–hd 5–1 4–hd 6–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 17.20 1 Tribalist 120 1 9 9–hd 8–hd 7–½ 7–½ Fuentes 12.30 6 True Valour 124 5 7 4–hd 3–½ 5–1 8–1¼ Van Dyke 2.90 8 Legends of War 122 7 10 10 10 10 9–ns Cedillo 13.30 10 Carnivorous 120 9 3 6–½ 7–1½ 9–1 10 Gutierrez 32.10

4 TEXAS WEDGE 6.20 4.00 3.20 2 DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) 11.40 6.60 11 BAY MUZIK 11.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $391.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $27.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-11-9) $448.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-11-9-7) $19,028.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-11) $198.80

Winner–Texas Wedge B.g.5 by Colonel John out of Callmenancy, by Political Force. Bred by Nancy Shuford (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Rafter JR Ranch LLC, STD Racing Stable and Miller, A.. Mutuel Pool $470,764 Daily Double Pool $46,290 Exacta Pool $265,467 Superfecta Pool $102,774 Super High Five Pool $13,572 Trifecta Pool $170,333. Scratched–Oiseau de Guerre. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $288.70. Pick Three Pool $72,252.

TEXAS WEDGE steadied between horses midway on the backstretch then stalked between foes, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front three wide in deep stretch and held gamely. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out into the stretch and finished well. BAY MUZIK sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in deep stretch and held third. BLITZKRIEG stalked the pace off the rail, went between foes on the turn, came out into the stretch and rallied between horses late. CAPTAIN SCOTTY stalked just off the rail to the stretch, bid between horses past midstretch and continued willingly but was outfinished. GRINNING TIGER pulled and saved ground stalking the pace, drifted out a bit in midstretch then drifted in some late and also was outfinished. TRIBALIST broke slowly then chased inside, came out into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch, angled in late and could not quite offer the necessary response. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) bobbled at the start, stalked three deep to the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. LEGENDS OF WAR broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then three deep into and on the turn, was four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CARNIVOROUS chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally, then was unsaddled on the clubhouse turn and vanned off. A claim of foul by the rider of TRIBALIST against GRINNING TIGER for alleged interference in midstretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.37 47.47 1:12.23 1:24.90 1:37.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tizamagician 122 4 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–3 1–2½ Espinoza 2.20 6 Divine Armor 122 5 7 8 7–½ 5–½ 5–hd 2–¾ Rosario 2.30 1 Kiss Today Goodbye 122 1 5 6–3½ 6–1 6–2 6–12 3–1¼ Pereira 31.40 8 Blue Jays 122 7 6 5–hd 4–hd 4–2½ 3–½ 4–3¾ Valdivia, Jr. 42.80 4 Snap Chap 122 3 3 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 2–hd 5–5 Smith 3.00 9 Much More Halo 122 8 4 4–1½ 3–1 3–2½ 4–1½ 6–21¼ Van Dyke 4.50 3 Don V. 117 2 2 3–hd 5–1½ 7–9 7–14 7–25¼ Diaz, Jr. 42.60 7 Midnight Luck 122 6 8 7–hd 8 8 8 8 Franco 12.50

5 TIZAMAGICIAN 6.40 3.20 2.40 6 DIVINE ARMOR 3.20 2.60 1 KISS TODAY GOODBYE 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-8) $67.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-8-4) $6,105.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $44.45

Winner–Tizamagician Dbb.c.3 by Tiznow out of Magic Union, by Dixie Union. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $345,409 Daily Double Pool $54,168 Exacta Pool $179,781 Superfecta Pool $95,638 Super High Five Pool $7,999 Trifecta Pool $133,076. Scratched–Opus Equus. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $179.55. Pick Three Pool $66,190.

TIZAMAGICIAN had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead leaving that turn, inched away under urging in the stretch, kicked clear and held. DIVINE ARMOR saved ground stalking the pace, split horses on the second turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and gained the place. KISS TODAY GOODBYE came off the rail into the first turn, chased outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. BLUE JAYS three deep into the first turn, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the second turn and into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. SNAP CHAP had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MUCH MORE HALO stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. DON V. had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, dropped on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. MIDNIGHT LUCK settled off the rail then outside a rival on thee backstretch, dropped back into and on the second turn and also was eased through the drive.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.03 49.26 1:12.86 1:37.01 1:48.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Musawaat 122 1 4 3–1 3–1 3–hd 1–½ 1–½ Rispoli 4.20 7 Southern King 124 7 2 5–1 5–1 4–hd 3–hd 2–1¼ Rosario 2.70 3 Farquhar 119 3 3 4–½ 4–½ 5–1 2–1 3–ns Velez 16.80 9 Red King 122 9 10 7–hd 6–hd 7–1 6–1½ 4–¾ Gryder 5.10 6 Crystal Tribe 124 6 11 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 4–½ 5–hd Cedillo 27.90 8 Storm the Bastille 122 8 9 9–½ 10–hd 10–1½ 7–2 6–1½ Pereira 12.90 5 Shining Through 124 5 6 8–1 7–½ 8–hd 5–1½ 7–2¼ Prat 7.20 10 M Town Gem 122 10 8 6–hd 8–2 6–hd 8–½ 8–½ Bejarano 10.00 2 Soberano 124 2 5 11 9–hd 11 10 9–2½ T Baze 50.90 12 Real Master 124 11 7 10–1½ 11 9–1½ 9–2 10 Blanc 33.30 4 Golden Birthday 124 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 dnf Espinoza 5.90

1 MUSAWAAT (GB) 10.40 5.40 4.00 7 SOUTHERN KING 4.40 3.40 3 FARQUHAR 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $23.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-9) $152.29 10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-3-9-6) Carryover $7,482 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3) $122.60

Winner–Musawaat (GB) B.g.6 by Equiano (FR) out of Starry Sky (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). Bred by Lark Copse Ltd (GB). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Bassim, LLC. Mutuel Pool $447,178 Daily Double Pool $138,805 Exacta Pool $256,457 Superfecta Pool $126,167 Super High Five Pool $9,804 Trifecta Pool $181,830. Scratched–French Getaway. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-1) paid $18.80. Pick Three Pool $315,988. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4/5-2/5-1) 584 tickets with 4 correct paid $942.85. Pick Four Pool $720,859. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-4/5-2/5-1) 92 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,055.50. Pick Five Pool $609,420. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-7-3-4/5-2/5-1) 15 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,819.48. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $191,479. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $161,456.

MUSAWAAT (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn then steadied while being fanned out into the stretch but gained the lead, drifted in and battled outside a rival in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. SOUTHERN KING chased outside then three deep on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and steadied when crowded in upper stretch, angled in and bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly. FARQUHAR stalked a bit off the rail then between horses into the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, bid along the fence in midstretch and just held third. RED KING bumped at the start, angled in and chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, was crowded in upper stretch and edged for the show. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was fanned out four wide in upper stretch, continued between foes in the drive and was outfinished. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) pulled between horses then chased between foes, found the inside on the second turn, came out past the eighth pole and put in a late bid between foes. SHINING THROUGH chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. M TOWN GEM stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SOBERANO (FR) saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and did not rally. REAL MASTER (FR) four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, came out and steadied when crowded in upper stretch and lacked the needed response. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace along the inside, inched away again on the second turn, took a bad step then drifted out while being pulled up into the stretch with an injury behind, then lost the rider and was vanned off.