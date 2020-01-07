Matt Lynch becomes 10th UCLA football player in transfer portal

The UCLA football players already in the transfer portal were joined Tuesday by tight end Matt Lynch, the 10th Bruin to explore a move elsewhere.

Lynch entered the portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he would be immediately eligible to play at another school. He also could opt to return to UCLA for his final college season.

Lynch walked with the departing seniors before the Bruins’ final home game against California in November, but coach Chip Kelly said last month that Lynch intended to return to the team in 2020.

Lynch spent his first three seasons with the Bruins at quarterback before moving to tight end in an effort to make a bigger contribution. He caught one pass for a two-yard touchdown, against Arizona, and played on special teams.

Previously, as a backup to quarterback Josh Rosen, Lynch completed two of three passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in 2017 while also running for 15 yards in two carries.

Lynch joined fellow tight end Joshua Harris; defensive linemen David Vardanian and Marcus Moore; offensive lineman Bryan Weitzman; receiver Theo Howard; running back Kenroy Higgins II; and linebackers Tyree Thompson, Je’Vari Anderson and Noah Keeter in the transfer portal. Thompson and Anderson would require NCAA waivers for an additional season of eligibility.