Sports

Matt Lynch becomes 10th UCLA football player in transfer portal

Matt Lynch (15) came to UCLA as a quarterback before moving to tight end last season.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Jan. 7, 2020
11:57 AM
The UCLA football players already in the transfer portal were joined Tuesday by tight end Matt Lynch, the 10th Bruin to explore a move elsewhere.

Lynch entered the portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he would be immediately eligible to play at another school. He also could opt to return to UCLA for his final college season.

Lynch walked with the departing seniors before the Bruins’ final home game against California in November, but coach Chip Kelly said last month that Lynch intended to return to the team in 2020.

Lynch spent his first three seasons with the Bruins at quarterback before moving to tight end in an effort to make a bigger contribution. He caught one pass for a two-yard touchdown, against Arizona, and played on special teams.

Previously, as a backup to quarterback Josh Rosen, Lynch completed two of three passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in 2017 while also running for 15 yards in two carries.

Lynch joined fellow tight end Joshua Harris; defensive linemen David Vardanian and Marcus Moore; offensive lineman Bryan Weitzman; receiver Theo Howard; running back Kenroy Higgins II; and linebackers Tyree Thompson, Je’Vari Anderson and Noah Keeter in the transfer portal. Thompson and Anderson would require NCAA waivers for an additional season of eligibility.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
