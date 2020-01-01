UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi announces he’s leaving for the NFL draft

UCLA lost its top tight end to the NFL draft when redshirt junior Devin Asiasi announced Wednesday that he is giving up his final season of college eligibility.

Asiasi, who closed last season with his two best games, indicated that he was conflicted about his choice.

“This decision was not easy,” Asiasi wrote on Twitter, “because while it has been a dream to play in the NFL, leaving the Bruin family behind made the decision difficult, but I am excited for this next step in my life.”

Asiasi finished the season with career highs in catches (44), yards receiving (641) and touchdowns (four), numbers that topped the combined totals of the rest of the team’s tight ends. He was especially strong late in the season, making five catches for 141 yards against USC and six catches for 99 yards against California on the way to being an honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference selection.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Asiasi was also one of the team’s better blockers. His departure leaves Jordan Wilson, Greg Dulcich and Mike Martinez as the team’s top returning tight ends, though they combined for only 18 catches last season.

Asiasi played two seasons for the Bruins after beginning his college career at Michigan and transferring after the 2016 season. A native of Shoreview, Calif., who starred at Concord De La Salle High, Asiasi finished at UCLA with 50 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns.