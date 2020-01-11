Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
AFC divisional playoff prediction: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball during a game against the 49ers on Dec. 1 at M&T Bank Stadium.
(Rob Carr / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Jan. 11, 2020
9 AM
No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 5:15 p.m. PST, Ch. 2

What Titans need to do: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs to play better than he did against New England. Titans need to hit on some down-the-field plays, get bigger bodies on the field, load the box, sell out to stop the run, and hope Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson doesn’t have a pinpoint-passing day.

What Ravens need to do: Let Jackson do what he has done all season — tie opposing defenses in knots. Defensively, the Ravens don’t need to get out of their game plan and load the box to stop running back Derrick Henry. Tannehill was among the NFL’s most efficient quarterbacks.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Henry should have a solid day, and Tannehill should be able to play-action off that. Problem is how to stop the high-octane Ravens offense. Jackson is going to do what he needs to do.

Ravens 28, Titans 23

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
