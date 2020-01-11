AFC divisional playoff prediction: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 5:15 p.m. PST, Ch. 2

What Titans need to do: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs to play better than he did against New England. Titans need to hit on some down-the-field plays, get bigger bodies on the field, load the box, sell out to stop the run, and hope Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson doesn’t have a pinpoint-passing day.

What Ravens need to do: Let Jackson do what he has done all season — tie opposing defenses in knots. Defensively, the Ravens don’t need to get out of their game plan and load the box to stop running back Derrick Henry. Tannehill was among the NFL’s most efficient quarterbacks.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Henry should have a solid day, and Tannehill should be able to play-action off that. Problem is how to stop the high-octane Ravens offense. Jackson is going to do what he needs to do.

Ravens 28, Titans 23