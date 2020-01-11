Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

LeBron James will miss Lakers’ game against Thunder because of illness

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers’ LeBron James (23) guards Clippers’ Paul George on Christmas Day at Staples Center. James will miss Saturday’s game in Oklahoma City because of an illness.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)
Jan. 11, 2020
11:20 AM
LeBron James will miss the Lakers’ game Saturday at Oklahoma City because of illness, the team announced.

James has played despite experiencing flu-like symptoms the last two games, Tuesday against New York at Staples Center and Friday at Dallas.

The Lakers won both games, with James scoring 31 points against the Knicks and compiling 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists against the Mavericks.

Danny Green is also out for the Oklahoma City game with a sore right hip.

Anthony Davis, who missed the Dallas game because of a bruised backside, is listed as questionable. Avery Bradley, who is also suffering from flu-like symptoms, is listed as probable.

