AFC divisional playoff prediction: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is introduced before a game against the Chargers on Dec. 29 at Arrowhead Stadium.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Jan. 12, 2020
6 AM
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, noon PST, Ch. 2

What Texans need to do: Deshaun Watson needs to have a phenomenal game, playing the way he did in Kansas City earlier this season. That won’t be easy because his defense isn’t playing as well. The Texans need to score early to quiet a deafening Arrowhead crowd.

What Chiefs need to do: Do what they have been doing. They need to establish the run, pick up some of those big outside-the-pocket plays from Patrick Mahomes, and maybe throw in a big play or two on special teams. Don’t shrink in the moment.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Two of the most exciting quarterbacks of their generation are featured, although Houston is going to have a difficult time keeping pace on the scoreboard. Kansas City’s defense is underrated, especially considering how it has played since midseason.

Chiefs 33, Texans 23

Sam Farmer
