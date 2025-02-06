Super Bowl LIX matchups, analysis and prediction

The Eagles’ Nolan Smith has four sacks in three playoff games, including this one on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the NFC championship game. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Advertisement

LANDON DICKERSON, guard: Dickerson, the right guard, has filled the void left by Jason Kelce as the emotional leader of the best offensive line in football. He figures to see a lot of Chiefs’ defensive wrecking ball Chris Jones.

NOLAN SMITH, defensive end: At 238 pounds, Smith isn’t big but does a good job of setting the edge, and he’s quick enough to get to the quarterback. He had four sacks in three playoff games, so he seems to have found another gear.

BRANDON GRAHAM, defensive end: The longest-tenured player on the team, Graham made a pivotal strip sack in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over New England. He’s a sentimental favorite, and fans are hoping he has another signature play in him.