Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after alleged incident following LSU win

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU
Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the Tigers beat Clemson for the college football national championship Monday in New Orleans.
(Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Jan. 16, 2020
9:57 AM
An arrest warrant has been issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after the Cleveland Browns receiver allegedly made contact with the backside of a security officer while celebrating Louisiana State’s national championship on Monday night.

“We can confirm a warrant has been issued on a charge of simple battery,” a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department told TMZ on Thursday.

Beckham, a first-round pick out of LSU in 2014, celebrated with the current Tigers players in their locker room at the Superdome following their 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game. In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Beckham appears to slap the rear end of an officer who was talking to offensive lineman Damien Lewis.

When confronted by the officer following the alleged incident, Beckham appears to start rapping and dancing right in front of the man.

Authorities initially wanted a warrant for a misdemanor sexual battery charge against Beckham, but that request was declined by a judge, nola.com reports. Beckham faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine if convicted.

In another alleged postgame incident involving Beckham, LSU issued a statement Wednesday saying it has been in contact with the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about the “apparent cash [that] may have also been given to LSU student-athletes” by the NFL star following the victory.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
