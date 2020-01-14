Joe Burrow and LSU teammates aren’t worried about pesky smoking law following CFP win

Moments after beating Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Joe Burrow and some of his Louisiana State teammates decided to live dangerously.

The record-setting quarterback and several others puffed away on some cigars in their Superdome locker room while they basked in the glory of a 15-0 season and LSU’s fourth national title.

Nothing wrong with that, other than the obvious health risks.

Oh, and maybe the fact that it is illegal in New Orleans to smoke in public buildings.

Advertisement

After the players had enjoyed their stogies for 15 minutes or so, a law enforcement officer reportedly entered the room and threatened to arrest anyone celebrating the big win in such a manner.

According to al.com’s Michael Casagrande, some players “laughed at the warning like it was a joke, but the cop wasn’t smiling.” And when another officer tried to reassure the players that their celebration was fine, the original officer said that he was following orders from his commander.

So how did Burrow — the Heisman Trophy winner who had just thrown for a CFP-record 463 yards and five touchdown passes, and also ran for another score — and his teammates respond?

Does this look like a guy concerned with some pesky little smoking ordinance?

Advertisement

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Yep, they ignored the officer’s warning.

Here’s Burrow taking a nice draw off his cigar on his way to the postgame news conference.

Joe Burrow sucking on a cigar and blowing smoke into the air while exiting the #LSU locker room is a thing that has happened. pic.twitter.com/9B0hzqz31M — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020

And here’s LSU coach Ed Orgeron joking with Burrow at the news conference to “take it easy on that cigar.”

"Take it easy on that cigar."



This Coach O-Burrow exchange is great 😂 pic.twitter.com/pWGUTcn3jQ — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

And guess what? No arrests were made. Actually, the worst that can happen to any first-time violators of the ordinance is a citation and a $25 fine, and there’s been no reports of any LSU players meeting with such a fate.

Chalk it up as yet another win for Burrow and the Tigers.