Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson charged in DUI case

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson, who was arrested in November, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 24 at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Robinson was arrested on Nov. 25 on suspicion of driving under the influence after California Highway Patrol officers observed him allegedly speeding at more than 100 mph on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. He was cited at the scene and released.

Coach Sean McVay did not suspend Robinson, who has 31 receptions for a career-best 505 yards and a career-best seven touchdowns. Robinson is scheduled to start on Monday when the Rams play the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

A few days after his arrest, Robinson said he made “a bad decision” to drive while impaired.

“It’s a bad look,” he said. “I don’t want to bring that type of light or any type of negative energy toward the team.”

Robinson, a ninth-year pro, played this season on a one-year $4-million contract that included $1 million in incentives, according to Overthecap.com.