Alyssa Nakken hire has earned Giants high praise. But not from ex-player Aubrey Huff

The San Francisco Giants are being applauded after hiring Alyssa Nakken as the first female coach on a major league staff. But at least one of the team’s former players is not a fan of the move.

Aubrey Huff, who was a member of the Giants’ 2010 and 2012 World Series champion teams, expressed his displeasure in two tweets.

“I got in trouble for wearing a thong in my own clubhouse when female reporters were present. Can’t imagine how it will play out with a full-time female coach running around,” he wrote in one of them. “This has #metoo & #BelieveAllWomen written all over it.”

Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player. 🙄 Have fun with that @bcraw35 @bbelt9 @BusterPosey — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 17, 2020

Five minutes later, he added, “Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player,” along with an eyeroll emoji.

Nakken, who played first base for the Sacramento State softball team, joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations. New Giants manager Gabe Kapler told ESPN that Nakken’s duties as an assistant coach will include throwing batting practice and hitting fungoes.

Earlier this month, Huff had to clarify that he was “joking” in tweets that appeared to advocate the kidnapping of Iranian women.