Sports

Aubrey Huff says he was joking when he advocated for kidnapping Iranian women

San Francisco Giants outfielder Aubrey Huff.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Aubrey Huff watches from the dugout on April 8, 2012.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
Jan. 7, 2020
12:41 PM
Former major leaguer Aubrey Huff decided to weigh in on the possibility of the United States going to war with Iran by making statements advocating the kidnapping of Iranian women so “we can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes.”

Aubrey made the comments on Twitter before later saying he was “joking.”

Replying to a tweet that stated “we should invade Iran” and take their women, the former San Francisco Giants outfielder replied: “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each.”

The two-time World Series champion then added a photo of a woman, presumably to prove his point.

Hours later, Huff walked back his comments in a tweet that included a GIF that said, “It was a joke.”

“Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!?” he wrote. “The way Iranian women are treated over there I simply wanted 2 say I’d go there 2 rescue them & bring them back 2 the states. And they would be so thankful 2 escape that hell that they’d fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape!”

Austin Knoblauch
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
