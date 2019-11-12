Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

San Francisco Giants find their next manager to replace Bruce Bochy

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler looks on during a game against the Nationals.
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was named the new manager of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
(Will Newton / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Nov. 12, 2019
7:53 PM
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Gabe Kapler has been hired as manager of the San Francisco Giants, a month after being fired from the same job by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with San Francisco.

The Giants made the announcement late Tuesday and planned a formal introduction to follow. Kapler is the second big hire in a matter of days by Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, who on Monday introduced new general manager Scott Harris, most recently an assistant GM for the Chicago Cubs.

The 44-year-old Kapler was fired Oct. 10 after going 161-163 over two seasons as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. With slugger Bryce Harper their blockbuster acquisition, the Phillies finished 81-81 this year for their first non-losing season since 2012.

Zaidi and Kapler are now reunited from their time with the Dodgers, where Kapler served as director of player development.

Last week, the Giants narrowed their managerial search to three finalists: Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Bochy announced in February at spring training that he would retire after the season. He managed the Giants to World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014. San Francisco went 77-85 in his final year.

The club could look quite different heading into 2020 with lefty ace and 2014 World Series most valuable player Madison Bumgarner among baseball’s top free agents.

Associated Press
