Horse racing newsletter: An outside view of the Lecomte Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have the best day of racing for Cal-breds at Santa Anita.

Let’s get right to it with our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He’s always got a lot on his mind and no shortage of opinions. So, Ron, what are you thinking about today?

“Five jumps. Just five jumps. That is roughly the difference between the 2019 and 2020 Lecomte Stakes, the next points prep for the Kentucky Derby.

“The Fair Grounds announced nearly four months ago that the Lecomte, the Risen Star and the Louisiana Derby would be lengthened this year. The Lecomte, which will be run Saturday, has gone from one mile and 70 yards to 1 1/16 miles.

“The race is not so much 40 yards longer at the end than it is at the beginning. ‘We wanted to provide the horses a longer run into the first turn,’ Fair Grounds racing secretary Scott Jones said.

“One might say that Jones and his team are trying to tame a growing New Orleans monster. Since 2016 there have been 57 horses drawn into the Lecomte for an average field size of more than 14. To say the least, it has become a popular race.

“Since Fair Grounds draws are always abnormally early – a week out for Saturday cards – trainer scratches well before post time are commonplace. But the Lecomte takes it to a new level. There have been 11 of them from the last four runnings of the race; seven were from posts in the outside halves of the draws.

“Throw in the fact that 17 Fair Grounds races have been run at 8½ furlongs since the end of November, and none has been won by a horse drawn beyond stall 7.

“’The outside posts are still compromised at the 1 1/16-mile distance just as they are at the mile and the mile-70,’ said Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Horseplayers Championship winner who is a Fair Grounds regular. ‘That’s a small sample, but it’s big enough for me to take a second and third look at horses that are on the outside and really have to make a good case for them.’

“Lynn’s Map, a pace-chasing colt that already beat two others in the Lecomte field, got stuck in post 14. Despite being 6-1 on the morning line, he was expected to be scratched by trainer Mark Casse in favor of a run next Friday in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Casse’s assistant David Carroll admitted that ‘post 14 is a bit of a concern.’

“This is not to suggest that success may not be found from out wide. Guest Suite won the Lecomte from post 8 in 2017 and Instilled Regard from post 10 in 2018.

“More of this post-position conversation will continue next Saturday at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, a race that is 1⅛ miles. At Gulfstream Park that means a short, 150-yard run from the starting gate to the clubhouse turn, auguring the repeated recitation of a cold, hard stat. This winter only 2 of 21 horses drawn into posts 10, 11 and 12 have won two-turn races on Gulfstream’s main track.

“Of course, Gun Runner fouled up that whole conversation two years ago by winning the Pegasus from post 10.

“The moral to this story: Sometimes the quality of the horse still matters.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 201 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. His Ron Flatter Racing Pod this week features Eclipse Award-winning horseplayer Michael Beychok and trainer Brad Cox previewing Saturday’s Lecomte and Silverbulletday stakes at the Fair Grounds. The RFRP is also available if you just click here. It’s sponsored by Xpressbet.

Santa Anita review

On what was a pretty miserable card the real story wasn’t the feature a maiden special weight won by Odysseus ($21.20). The story was in the winner’s circle after that race when Santa Anita honored John Shear, its 99-year-old paddock captain. It was his birthday. I could tell you his story but instead let’s let our top columnist Bill Plaschke tell it in a story he wrote in 2011. Just click here. It was after Shear saved a 6-year-old girl from being trampled by a horse.

Santa Anita preview

If you are a fan of Cal-breds, Saturday’s racing is Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa all rolled into a nine-race program starting at 12:30 p.m. (Bet there has never been a sentence in the history of the world that contained those words.) All nine races are for Cal-breds, which also includes Cal-sired horses. There are five stakes races, three allowance/optional claimers and then the lone person at the kiddie table, a maiden claimer.

Let’s get right to them.

$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint: This one is over the new normal distance of 5 ½ furlongs instead of 6 ½. Everything else you need to know about the race is in the name of it. The favorite, 6-5, is Just Grazed Me for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Giovanni Franco. She is six-for-10 lifetime and has won three in a row including the Grade 3 Ken Maddy Stakes. The second favorite is Stealthediamonds, at 5-2, for Mike Puype and Agapito Delgadillo. She is five-for-16 lifetime and is coming off a win in an allowance. She has never won at Santa Anita. Post is around 1:30 p.m.

$150,000 California Cup Sprint: It’s a six-furlong race with some pretty good sprinters. Fashionably Fast is the 9-5 favorite for Dean Peterson and Tiago Pereira. He’s won five-of-14 lifetime and four in a row including the Cary Grant Stakes at Del Mar. He also won the Harris Farms Stakes at Fresno, named after the horse’s owner. Baja Sur is the 5-2 second choice for Blaine Wright and Juan Hernandez. Obviously, a Northern California shipper. He was second to Fashionably First in the Fresno race and won at Golden Gate last out. Post is around 2:35 p.m.

$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic: This race is 1 1/8 miles and clearly on the turf. The Hunted is the 9-5 favorite for Richard Baltas and Pereira. He is coming off an allowance win and is four-of-15 lifetime. He has mostly been running on the allowance level. Ward ‘n Jerry is the second choice at 5-2 for Puype and Umberto Rispoli. The 7-year-old gelding is coming off a third in the Hollywood Turf Cup and is five-of-18 lifetime. He had an allowance win the race before the Hollywood Turf Cup. Post is around 3:05 p.m.

$200,000 California Cup Derby: Let’s go back a few years where this race was the springboard for this colt named California Chrome. The rest, as they say, is history. The favorite in this 1 1/16-mie race for 3-year-olds is Bettor Trip Nick at 5-2. He’s a shipper from Golden Gate, who has won four of his five races. He runs for William Delia and Catalino Martinez. His last two wins were in minor stakes. His first race was a maiden claimer, so he has clearly exceeded expectations. Club Aspen, at 3-1, is the second favorite for Craig Lewis and Jorge Velez. He is two-of-seven lifetime and is coming off a second in the King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. Post is around 4:05 p.m.

$200,000 California Cup Oaks: This is the filly version of the Cal Cup Derby except at a mile. Warren’s Showtime is the 3-1 favorite for Lewis and Velez. She has won two of five and won the Surfer Girl at Santa Anita. Been Studying Her is the 4-1 second choice for Dan Ward and Mike Smith. She is three for five and won the Golden State Juvenile Fillies, a race in which Warren’s Showtime finished third. Post is around 4:05 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 10, 7, 8, 9, 12, 12.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day

RACE ONE: No. 5 Coast of Roan (10-1)

Coast Of Roan was a big winner for us in October but last out at Del Mar disappointed. Rafael Bejarano takes the mount Saturday and we get a sharp workout for a horse racing protected for trainer Doug O’Neill. 10-1 is a great price. My niece has the same name and is celebrating her birthday Saturday so even more of a reason to use as my value play of the day.

Friday’s result: Brickyard Ride took a lot of early money and by post went off at 3-1. The horse grabbed the early lead by three lengths but then took a bad step into the turn and almost lost the jockey. Brickyard then regained the lead and at the top of the stretch broke through the rail and lost the jockey. What a bizarre chain of events. Both the horse and jockey were OK.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:22 Laurel (3): $100,000 What a Summer Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 /2 furlongs. Favorite: Needs Supervision (8-5)

10:29 Fair Grounds (2): $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bobby’s Wicked One (7-5)

10:45 Tampa Bay (3): $125,000 Pasco Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Liam’s Lucky Charm (2-1)

11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Tiz He the One (7-2)

12:03 Gulfstream (8): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Fla-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Starship Jubilee (3-5)

12:25 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Franklin Square Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Fierce Lady (7-5)

12:34 Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint, Fla-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Extravagant Kid (2-1)

1:06 Gulfstream (10): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: March to the Arch (7-2)

1:32 Santa Anita (3): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Just Grazed Me (6-5)

1:38 Gulfstream (11): $200,000 Sunshine Millions Classic, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Red Crescent (5-2)

1:50 Tampa Bay (9): $125,000 Gasparilla Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Swiss Skydiver (7-2)

1:52 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Quebec (7-2)

2:21 Fair Grounds (10): $100,000 Louisiana Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Silver Dust (3-1)

2:24 Sunland (8): $100,000 La Senora Stakes, NM-bred fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Count Them Again (6-5)

2:36 Santa Anita (5): $150,000 California Cup Sprint, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fashionably Fast (9-5)

2:52 Fair Grounds (11): $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Mr. Misunderstood (7-2)

3:07 Santa Anita (6): $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: The Hunted (9-5)

3:23 Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Finite (6-5)

3:37 Santa Anita (7): $200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal breds 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Better Trip Nick (5-2)

3:55 Fair Grounds (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Lecomte Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Scabbard (7-2)

4:07 Santa Anita (8): $200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Warren’s Showtime (3-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No 4 Tell Cartel (9-2)

He has a super trainer/owner combo that does well with runners at all levels of competition. He disappointed in his last effort as the favorite when gelding stumbled and veered out badly at the start to lose all chance from the outside portion of the racing surface. Still, the number accomplished that evening with everything factored in (trouble and track variant) puts the fast finisher in the mix for all the board placings.

Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries. .