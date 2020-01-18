Horse racing newsletter: An outside view of the Lecomte Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have the best day of racing for Cal-breds at Santa Anita.
Let’s get right to it with our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He’s always got a lot on his mind and no shortage of opinions. So, Ron, what are you thinking about today?
“Five jumps. Just five jumps. That is roughly the difference between the 2019 and 2020 Lecomte Stakes, the next points prep for the Kentucky Derby.
“The Fair Grounds announced nearly four months ago that the Lecomte, the Risen Star and the Louisiana Derby would be lengthened this year. The Lecomte, which will be run Saturday, has gone from one mile and 70 yards to 1 1/16 miles.
“The race is not so much 40 yards longer at the end than it is at the beginning. ‘We wanted to provide the horses a longer run into the first turn,’ Fair Grounds racing secretary Scott Jones said.
“One might say that Jones and his team are trying to tame a growing New Orleans monster. Since 2016 there have been 57 horses drawn into the Lecomte for an average field size of more than 14. To say the least, it has become a popular race.
“Since Fair Grounds draws are always abnormally early – a week out for Saturday cards – trainer scratches well before post time are commonplace. But the Lecomte takes it to a new level. There have been 11 of them from the last four runnings of the race; seven were from posts in the outside halves of the draws.
“Throw in the fact that 17 Fair Grounds races have been run at 8½ furlongs since the end of November, and none has been won by a horse drawn beyond stall 7.
“’The outside posts are still compromised at the 1 1/16-mile distance just as they are at the mile and the mile-70,’ said Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Horseplayers Championship winner who is a Fair Grounds regular. ‘That’s a small sample, but it’s big enough for me to take a second and third look at horses that are on the outside and really have to make a good case for them.’
“Lynn’s Map, a pace-chasing colt that already beat two others in the Lecomte field, got stuck in post 14. Despite being 6-1 on the morning line, he was expected to be scratched by trainer Mark Casse in favor of a run next Friday in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Casse’s assistant David Carroll admitted that ‘post 14 is a bit of a concern.’
“This is not to suggest that success may not be found from out wide. Guest Suite won the Lecomte from post 8 in 2017 and Instilled Regard from post 10 in 2018.
“More of this post-position conversation will continue next Saturday at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, a race that is 1⅛ miles. At Gulfstream Park that means a short, 150-yard run from the starting gate to the clubhouse turn, auguring the repeated recitation of a cold, hard stat. This winter only 2 of 21 horses drawn into posts 10, 11 and 12 have won two-turn races on Gulfstream’s main track.
“Of course, Gun Runner fouled up that whole conversation two years ago by winning the Pegasus from post 10.
“The moral to this story: Sometimes the quality of the horse still matters.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 201 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. His Ron Flatter Racing Pod this week features Eclipse Award-winning horseplayer Michael Beychok and trainer Brad Cox previewing Saturday’s Lecomte and Silverbulletday stakes at the Fair Grounds. The RFRP is also available if you just click here. It’s sponsored by Xpressbet.
New newsletter format
A few of you emailed with no love for the new newsletter format. It seems that there was a problem with those of you who have an AOL account. We’re working to fix it, maybe as soon as this newsletter, maybe not. A couple were dismayed that there were ads in the newsletter.
Well, folks, if you would rather this be a paid subscription-based newsletter, then perhaps the ads could go away. Didn’t think so. Just so you know, we have to pay a service to send out 10,000 newsletters, and, we also have to pay for entries and results. No, we don’t get them for free.
Santa Anita review
On what was a pretty miserable card the real story wasn’t the feature a maiden special weight won by Odysseus ($21.20). The story was in the winner’s circle after that race when Santa Anita honored John Shear, its 99-year-old paddock captain. It was his birthday. I could tell you his story but instead let’s let our top columnist Bill Plaschke tell it in a story he wrote in 2011. Just click here. It was after Shear saved a 6-year-old girl from being trampled by a horse.
Santa Anita preview
If you are a fan of Cal-breds, Saturday’s racing is Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa all rolled into a nine-race program starting at 12:30 p.m. (Bet there has never been a sentence in the history of the world that contained those words.) All nine races are for Cal-breds, which also includes Cal-sired horses. There are five stakes races, three allowance/optional claimers and then the lone person at the kiddie table, a maiden claimer.
Let’s get right to them.
$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint: This one is over the new normal distance of 5 ½ furlongs instead of 6 ½. Everything else you need to know about the race is in the name of it. The favorite, 6-5, is Just Grazed Me for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Giovanni Franco. She is six-for-10 lifetime and has won three in a row including the Grade 3 Ken Maddy Stakes. The second favorite is Stealthediamonds, at 5-2, for Mike Puype and Agapito Delgadillo. She is five-for-16 lifetime and is coming off a win in an allowance. She has never won at Santa Anita. Post is around 1:30 p.m.
$150,000 California Cup Sprint: It’s a six-furlong race with some pretty good sprinters. Fashionably Fast is the 9-5 favorite for Dean Peterson and Tiago Pereira. He’s won five-of-14 lifetime and four in a row including the Cary Grant Stakes at Del Mar. He also won the Harris Farms Stakes at Fresno, named after the horse’s owner. Baja Sur is the 5-2 second choice for Blaine Wright and Juan Hernandez. Obviously, a Northern California shipper. He was second to Fashionably First in the Fresno race and won at Golden Gate last out. Post is around 2:35 p.m.
$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic: This race is 1 1/8 miles and clearly on the turf. The Hunted is the 9-5 favorite for Richard Baltas and Pereira. He is coming off an allowance win and is four-of-15 lifetime. He has mostly been running on the allowance level. Ward ‘n Jerry is the second choice at 5-2 for Puype and Umberto Rispoli. The 7-year-old gelding is coming off a third in the Hollywood Turf Cup and is five-of-18 lifetime. He had an allowance win the race before the Hollywood Turf Cup. Post is around 3:05 p.m.
$200,000 California Cup Derby: Let’s go back a few years where this race was the springboard for this colt named California Chrome. The rest, as they say, is history. The favorite in this 1 1/16-mie race for 3-year-olds is Bettor Trip Nick at 5-2. He’s a shipper from Golden Gate, who has won four of his five races. He runs for William Delia and Catalino Martinez. His last two wins were in minor stakes. His first race was a maiden claimer, so he has clearly exceeded expectations. Club Aspen, at 3-1, is the second favorite for Craig Lewis and Jorge Velez. He is two-of-seven lifetime and is coming off a second in the King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. Post is around 4:05 p.m.
$200,000 California Cup Oaks: This is the filly version of the Cal Cup Derby except at a mile. Warren’s Showtime is the 3-1 favorite for Lewis and Velez. She has won two of five and won the Surfer Girl at Santa Anita. Been Studying Her is the 4-1 second choice for Dan Ward and Mike Smith. She is three for five and won the Golden State Juvenile Fillies, a race in which Warren’s Showtime finished third. Post is around 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 10, 7, 8, 9, 12, 12.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE ONE: No. 5 Coast of Roan (10-1)
Coast Of Roan was a big winner for us in October but last out at Del Mar disappointed. Rafael Bejarano takes the mount Saturday and we get a sharp workout for a horse racing protected for trainer Doug O’Neill. 10-1 is a great price. My niece has the same name and is celebrating her birthday Saturday so even more of a reason to use as my value play of the day.
Friday’s result: Brickyard Ride took a lot of early money and by post went off at 3-1. The horse grabbed the early lead by three lengths but then took a bad step into the turn and almost lost the jockey. Brickyard then regained the lead and at the top of the stretch broke through the rail and lost the jockey. What a bizarre chain of events. Both the horse and jockey were OK.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:22 Laurel (3): $100,000 What a Summer Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 /2 furlongs. Favorite: Needs Supervision (8-5)
10:29 Fair Grounds (2): $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bobby’s Wicked One (7-5)
10:45 Tampa Bay (3): $125,000 Pasco Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Liam’s Lucky Charm (2-1)
11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Tiz He the One (7-2)
12:03 Gulfstream (8): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Fla-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Starship Jubilee (3-5)
12:25 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Franklin Square Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Fierce Lady (7-5)
12:34 Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint, Fla-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Extravagant Kid (2-1)
1:06 Gulfstream (10): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: March to the Arch (7-2)
1:32 Santa Anita (3): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Just Grazed Me (6-5)
1:38 Gulfstream (11): $200,000 Sunshine Millions Classic, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Red Crescent (5-2)
1:50 Tampa Bay (9): $125,000 Gasparilla Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Swiss Skydiver (7-2)
1:52 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Quebec (7-2)
2:21 Fair Grounds (10): $100,000 Louisiana Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Silver Dust (3-1)
2:24 Sunland (8): $100,000 La Senora Stakes, NM-bred fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Count Them Again (6-5)
2:36 Santa Anita (5): $150,000 California Cup Sprint, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fashionably Fast (9-5)
2:52 Fair Grounds (11): $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Mr. Misunderstood (7-2)
3:07 Santa Anita (6): $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: The Hunted (9-5)
3:23 Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Finite (6-5)
3:37 Santa Anita (7): $200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal breds 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Better Trip Nick (5-2)
3:55 Fair Grounds (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Lecomte Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Scabbard (7-2)
4:07 Santa Anita (8): $200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Warren’s Showtime (3-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No 4 Tell Cartel (9-2)
He has a super trainer/owner combo that does well with runners at all levels of competition. He disappointed in his last effort as the favorite when gelding stumbled and veered out badly at the start to lose all chance from the outside portion of the racing surface. Still, the number accomplished that evening with everything factored in (trouble and track variant) puts the fast finisher in the mix for all the board placings.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries. .
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 17.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Good
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.49 47.55 1:13.32 1:26.74 1:41.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Discrete Stevie B
|124
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–3¼
|Ochoa
|31.80
|4
|Shanghai Barbie
|124
|4
|5
|3–½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–3¼
|Fuentes
|3.30
|3
|Zillinda
|124
|3
|3
|2–½
|3–hd
|4–2½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Pereira
|4.20
|5
|Flying Blue
|124
|5
|2
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–4
|4–3½
|Cedillo
|0.90
|6
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|124
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–5
|5–15½
|Roman
|5.00
|2
|Laker Jet
|119
|2
|4
|5–2½
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|14.40
|1
|DISCRETE STEVIE B
|65.60
|22.20
|8.00
|4
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|4.20
|3.00
|3
|ZILLINDA
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$150.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5)
|$136.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$239.15
Winner–Discrete Stevie B B.f.4 by Discreet Cat out of Whats Up Creampuff, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Krenz Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Marcelo Polanco. Mutuel Pool $107,413 Exacta Pool $48,725 Superfecta Pool $20,023 Trifecta Pool $29,519. Scratched–none.
DISCRETE STEVIE B sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in from the whip in the final furlong and proved best. SHANGHAI BARBIE in tight three deep between foes into the first turn, stalked between rivals then off the rail, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was clearly second best. ZILLINDA close up stalking the pace between foes then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the second turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. FLYING BLUE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then four wide leaving the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. REDS SACRED APPEAL angled in and settled off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the second turn and lacked a rally. LAKER JET saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.71 48.19 1:14.65 1:28.27 1:42.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Info's Treasure
|119
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4–2
|3–6
|1–nk
|Velez
|5.40
|2
|Gotta Be Lucky
|119
|2
|1
|4–5
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.90
|4
|Manresa
|124
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|2–2
|3–13
|Blanc
|1.20
|1
|Lily's Storm
|124
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|3–hd
|4–4
|4–12
|Prat
|2.70
|5
|Probable
|124
|5
|5
|3–½
|4–3½
|5
|5
|5
|Valdivia, Jr.
|16.60
|3
|INFO'S TREASURE
|12.80
|5.20
|2.60
|2
|GOTTA BE LUCKY
|4.40
|2.40
|4
|MANRESA
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$406.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$17.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$17.85
Winner–Info's Treasure B.f.4 by Informed out of Sexy Melody, by Cuvee. Bred by Rick Zimmerman (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Zimmerman, Rick E. and Herrick, Doyle. Mutuel Pool $149,641 Daily Double Pool $20,475 Exacta Pool $69,053 Trifecta Pool $57,616. Scratched–none.
INFO'S TREASURE settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. GOTTA BE LUCKY between horses early, stalked just off the rail then inside, came out three deep on the second turn, bid alongside a rival to gain the lead a quarter mile out, fought back outside that one in the sfortretch, inched away in deep stretch and was edged on the line. MANRESA prompted the pace three deep between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, took a short lead on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and in the stretch until deep stretch and bested the others. LILY'S STORM sent inside, set a pressured pace along the rail, dropped back leaving the second turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased late. PROBABLE broke out a bit, forced the pace four wide on the first turn then stalked outside a rival, fell back in the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.75 45.24 57.42 1:03.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Odysseus
|119
|5
|4
|7–1½
|7–1½
|5–½
|1–1¼
|Velez
|9.60
|8
|Big Cheddar
|124
|8
|1
|2–hd
|3–3½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|Pereira
|9.50
|7
|Sky Jumper
|124
|7
|3
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–1
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|3
|Silenced
|124
|3
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|4–2¼
|Prat
|1.20
|1
|Tyrannical Rex
|119
|1
|7
|8
|8
|7–2
|5–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|15.60
|2
|R Matineigh Idol
|124
|2
|6
|5–½
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–1½
|Delgadillo
|25.80
|6
|Onceinabluemoon
|124
|6
|8
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|7–5¾
|Rispoli
|20.30
|4
|Big Headed Baby
|124
|4
|2
|4–1
|4–hd
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|12.30
|5
|ODYSSEUS
|21.20
|9.40
|6.00
|8
|BIG CHEDDAR
|9.00
|5.20
|7
|SKY JUMPER
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$128.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$76.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-3)
|$67.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7)
|$160.85
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-7-3-1)
|Carryover $1,111
Winner–Odysseus B.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Giant (IRE), by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC, Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $192,811 Daily Double Pool $22,555 Exacta Pool $111,762 Superfecta Pool $51,993 Trifecta Pool $74,822 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,456. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $726.65. Pick Three Pool $34,304.
ODYSSEUS chased between horses then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under some urging to gain the lead nearing the wire and proved best. BIG CHEDDAR dueled three deep, was forced out a bit on the turn then battled three wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside foes in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. SKY JUMPER had good early speed and dueled between horses, also was forced out a bit on the turn, fought back between rivals in the stretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and was edged for second. SILENCED went up inside to duel for the lead, lugged out a bit on the turn then angled back in, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. TYRANNICAL REX saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R MATINEIGH IDOL stalked inside then between horses on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked a rally. ONCEINABLUEMOON a bit awkwardly into stride, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. BIG HEADED BABY had speed between horses and steadied in tight midway on the backstretch, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace and weakened along the fence in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.48 46.57 59.67 1:13.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|La Rosa Drive
|117
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.50
|1
|It's a Riddle
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|0.80
|5
|Golden Melodie
|122
|5
|4
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–3
|3–4¼
|Figueroa
|14.10
|4
|Queen Arya
|122
|4
|3
|4–½
|4–4
|4–6
|4–18½
|Delgadillo
|7.90
|2
|Kuda Huraa
|122
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Atzeni
|17.80
|3
|LA ROSA DRIVE
|5.00
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|IT'S A RIDDLE
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|GOLDEN MELODIE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$47.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$4.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$5.30
Winner–La Rosa Drive Ch.f.3 by Discreet Cat out of Cassandra Lynne, by Horse Greeley. Bred by Tom Evans (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Tarabilla Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $148,953 Daily Double Pool $18,762 Exacta Pool $66,251 Trifecta Pool $57,471. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $81.10. Pick Three Pool $20,739.
LA ROSA DRIVE had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, put a head in front leaving the bend, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch and won clear. IT'S A RIDDLE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and just held second. GOLDEN MELODIE four wide early, prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, continued alongside the runner-up past midstretch and was edged for the place. QUEEN ARYA had speed between horses then was in a bit tight midway on the backstretch, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. KUDA HURAA a bit slow to begin, chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.71 45.71 1:10.81 1:23.43 1:35.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Fly the Sky
|122
|7
|6
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–5¼
|Rispoli
|2.20
|4
|Commander
|120
|4
|2
|4–3
|4–6
|3–2½
|2–2
|2–1¾
|Cedillo
|2.70
|6
|Govenor Cinch
|122
|6
|7
|5–2½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–nk
|Van Dyke
|7.30
|2
|Leatherneck
|120
|2
|5
|7
|7
|7
|5–2
|4–1¼
|Figueroa
|8.20
|1
|Knifes Edge
|122
|1
|4
|6–3
|6–6
|6–2½
|4–2
|5–5½
|Gutierrez
|13.60
|3
|Ardenlee Star
|115
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.50
|5
|Brickyard Ride
|115
|5
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|2–2
|dnf
|Velez
|3.10
|7
|FLY THE SKY
|6.40
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|COMMANDER (FR)
|3.40
|2.40
|6
|GOVENOR CINCH
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$21.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-2)
|$23.29
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-6-2-1)
|$1,037.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6)
|$21.70
Winner–Fly the Sky Ch.g.3 by Boisterous out of Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil and Tsujihara, Kevin. Mutuel Pool $234,513 Daily Double Pool $24,218 Exacta Pool $119,356 Superfecta Pool $52,269 Super High Five Pool $4,719 Trifecta Pool $81,845. Claimed–Commander (FR) by Sinnott Family Trust. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $48.75. Pick Three Pool $35,585. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-3-7) 352 tickets with 4 correct paid $276.35. Pick Four Pool $127,428. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-5-3-7) 34 tickets with 5 correct paid $7,393.85. Pick Five Pool $292,336.
FLY THE SKY stalked three deep then outside a rival, steadied briefly into the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter to gain a slim lead on that bend, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and was under a hold late. COMMANDER (FR) forced in when between foes and bumped early, stalked between rivals then outside a foe, steadied when crowded into the second turn, continued a bit off the rail on that bend and held second. GOVENOR CINCH chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and just held third. LEATHERNECK steadied sharply off heels early, settled inside, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. KNIFES EDGE also steadied sharply when bumped and squeezed along the rail early, saved ground chasing the pace, went between horses leaving the second turn and just off the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARDENLEE STAR in tight and bumped early, stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. BRICKYARD RIDE had speed four wide then came in onto foes early, angled in and set the pace inside, bounced off the inner rail for several strides into the second turn, fought back inside the winner on that turn then ducked into and through the rail in upper stretch and fell. Claims of foul by the rider of KNIFES EDGE against COMMANDER and BRICKYARD RIDE for alleged interference early were not allowed by the stewards, who ruled BRICKYARD RIDE was the cause of the trouble. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run of BRICKYARD RULE into the second turn and in the stretch before ruling he was the cause of his own trouble.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.49 45.35 1:10.73 1:23.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Majestic Diva
|122
|4
|1
|2–2
|2–3
|1–4
|1–9¾
|Pereira
|4.20
|2
|Desert Smoke
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–5
|2–7
|Cedillo
|2.60
|4
|Conformation
|124
|3
|3
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–5
|3–5¾
|Gutierrez
|1.80
|3
|Bragging Rights
|122
|2
|2
|5
|5
|4–2
|4–6¾
|Espinoza
|10.60
|6
|Rattle
|124
|5
|5
|3–hd
|4–3
|5
|5
|Fuentes
|2.50
|5
|MAJESTIC DIVA
|10.40
|5.20
|2.80
|2
|DESERT SMOKE
|4.20
|2.60
|4
|CONFORMATION
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$68.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$21.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-3)
|$9.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4)
|$28.55
Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.m.6 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $184,396 Daily Double Pool $21,535 Exacta Pool $70,643 Superfecta Pool $31,399 Trifecta Pool $50,738. Claimed–Rattle by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Beau Rocket.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-5) paid $25.55. Pick Three Pool $23,330.
MAJESTIC DIVA dueled outside a rival, took the lead leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew off under a left handed tap of the whip and a steady hand ride then a long hold late. DESERT SMOKE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and was clearly second best. CONFORMATION saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BRAGGING RIGHTS chased inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response. RATTLE fractious in the post parade and warm up, stalked outside a rival, dropped back off the rail on the turn and had little left for the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.70 44.78 56.79 1:03.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Reedley
|124
|4
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–½
|Maldonado
|7.00
|8
|Cunning Munnings
|124
|8
|4
|4–1
|4–2
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|2.90
|5
|Exultation
|124
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–3¼
|Prat
|0.90
|3
|Lucky Romano
|124
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–2½
|4–2¼
|Fuentes
|18.90
|2
|Mike Operator
|124
|2
|8
|7–9
|7–12
|7–15
|5–ns
|Rispoli
|7.60
|7
|Suances Secret
|124
|7
|5
|6–½
|6–1
|6–½
|6–hd
|Roman
|57.10
|1
|Harliss
|119
|1
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–1
|7–18¼
|Velez
|10.80
|6
|Rineshaft
|119
|6
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|38.10
|4
|REEDLEY
|16.00
|6.80
|2.60
|8
|CUNNING MUNNINGS
|4.40
|3.20
|5
|EXULTATION
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$86.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-8)
|$32.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-5-3)
|$45.29
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-5-3-2)
|$794.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-5)
|$34.25
Winner–Reedley B.c.4 by Paynter out of Elusive Horizon, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Big Iron Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $184,132 Daily Double Pool $74,653 Exacta Pool $105,336 Superfecta Pool $57,346 Super High Five Pool $9,130 Trifecta Pool $79,645. Scratched–Moonoverthebayou, Soul Beam, You Must Chill.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-4) paid $78.50. Pick Three Pool $99,499. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-5-4) 879 tickets with 4 correct paid $190.20. Pick Four Pool $219,172. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-7-5-4) 41 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,082.20. Pick Five Pool $165,581. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-5-3-7-5-4) 18 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,771.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $93,398. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $453,423.
REEDLEY had speed between horses then inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside, kicked away in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. CUNNING MUNNINGS three wide early, stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. EXULTATION close up stalking the winner outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail in the stretch and also went on well between the top pair late. LUCKY ROMANO chased a bit off the rail then between foes, steadied off heels early on the turn, continued just off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MIKE OPERATOR saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and split horses at the wire. SUANCES SECRET stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HARLISS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong, then was unsaddled nearing the clubhouse turn and vanned off. RINESHAFT dropped back off the rail early, angled in some leaving the backstretch, found the inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and was outrun.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,818
|$429,500
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,211,758
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,061,803
|TOTAL
|2,818
|$4,703,061
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, January 18.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Uncontainable
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|2
|Play Money
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|4-1
|3
|Push Through
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|4
|Jamming Eddy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|5
|Coast of Roan
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|6
|Blue Skye Jade
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|7
|Jet Set Ruler
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Time for Ebby
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|20,000
|2
|Silk From Heaven
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|3
|Takethediamondlane
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-5
|4
|Adorably Sweet
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|5
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|6
|Time for Suzzie
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|7
|Christy Jackson
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sp'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Just Grazed Me
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-5
|2
|Into Rissa
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Edwin Alvarez
|50-1
|3
|Stealthediamonds
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|4
|Show It N Moe It
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Edwin Alvarez
|9-2
|5
|Apache Princess
|Flavien Prat
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|6
|Lakerball
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|7
|Lippy
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Saturday Johnny
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|50,000
|2
|I Dub Thee
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Edwin Alvarez
|15-1
|50,000
|3
|Seizetheday Rexy
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Nonno's Polaris
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Jungle Boy
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|50,000
|6
|Alibi for Mischief
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|50,000
|7
|Racetrackers
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|50,000
|8
|Sierra Melody
|Evin Roman
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|10-1
|50,000
|9
|Royally Big
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|50,000
|10
|Papa Tony
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'California Cup Sprint'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Baja Sur
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Blaine D. Wright
|5-2
|2
|Fashionably Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Pederson
|9-5
|3
|Oliver
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Heck Yeah
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|Brandothebartender
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Craig Dollase
|15-1
|6
|Lieutenant Dan
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|7
|League of Shadows
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Kerri Raven
|30-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Unusual Heat Turf Classic'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|2
|Cono
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|3
|Accountability
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|15-1
|4
|The Hunted
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|5
|Wound Tight
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|6
|Desmond Doss
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Mobou
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1
|8
|Ashleyluvssugar
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'California Cup Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bettor Trip Nick
|Catalino Martinez
|124
|William Delia
|5-2
|2
|Dapper
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Gary Stute
|20-1
|3
|Sacred Rider
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steven Specht
|12-1
|4
|Summer Fire
|Mike Smith
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|5
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|6
|Rookie Mistake
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Indian Peak
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Quinn Howey
|10-1
|8
|Fast Enough
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|9
|Big Returns
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'California Cup Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Almost a Factor
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|2
|Wise Rachel
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Quinn Howey
|10-1
|3
|Bulletproof One
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|4
|Been Studying Her
|Mike Smith
|124
|Dan Ward
|4-1
|5
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|6
|Smokin Hot Bobbie
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Reina E. Gonzalez
|20-1
|7
|Midnight Sunrise
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Andy Mathis
|20-1
|8
|Homehome
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|9
|Smiling Shirlee
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|10-1
|10
|Cholula Lips
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Mike Harrington
|6-1
|11
|California Kook
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|12
|Warrior's Moon
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tigre Di Slugo
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|2
|Loafers Boy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|3
|Afternoon Heat
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|4
|Clem Labine
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Andy Mathis
|12-1
|5
|Rickey B
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|15-1
|20,000
|6
|Short of Ez
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Anna Meah
|15-1
|7
|Posterize
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Perfect Wager
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|9
|Claim of Passion
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|10
|Bob's Sniper
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|11
|Rick's Dream
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
|20,000
|12
|Principe Carlo
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|6-1
|20,000