Experience Super Bowl week in South Beach with Arash Markazi as your guide

The Rams and Chargers aren’t going to the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss the party. In the immortal words of LeBron James, “I’m taking my talents to South Beach” to cover Super Bowl LIV, and I want you to come along for the ride.

I’ll be chronicling everything around the Super Bowl, from the madness of “Opening Night” to the sights and sounds at all the parties being thrown around town during the week. What is it like trying to interview a player sandwiched between someone dressed as a clown and someone in a wedding dress? What is it like going to a Super Bowl party hosted by Lady Gaga? What is it like eating a “midnight sandwich” at Versailles … at midnight?

We’re going to find out the answers to all of these questions and more together.

Do you want to go with me to the Super Bowl in Miami?



(Just say yes.)



Well, you're in luck!@LATimesSports is sending me to South Beach to be your eyes and ears for the week. I'll take you to all the big events and parties and follow your lead at times (I may regret this.) 😂 pic.twitter.com/ywEbee4jod — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 19, 2020

I’m going to be reporting this trip in real time at @LATimesSports on Twitter and also on latimes.com/sports. The more you engage, the better this journey will be. I want you to tell me what you want to see and hear. What questions do you want the players to answer? What parties do you want to go to? What restaurants do you want to try? I’ll be posting polls every day and following your lead. Be sure to hit me up on Twitter.

I’ll also be doing live Q&As and posting videos, pictures and stories, starting on Sunday, Jan. 26. We’re going to have some fun so get ready.

