Experience Super Bowl week in South Beach with Arash Markazi as your guide

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., will play host to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.
(Aaron Sprecher / Associated Press)
By Arash MarkaziColumnist 
Jan. 19, 2020
1:19 PM
The Rams and Chargers aren’t going to the Super Bowl this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss the party. In the immortal words of LeBron James, “I’m taking my talents to South Beach” to cover Super Bowl LIV, and I want you to come along for the ride.

I’ll be chronicling everything around the Super Bowl, from the madness of “Opening Night” to the sights and sounds at all the parties being thrown around town during the week. What is it like trying to interview a player sandwiched between someone dressed as a clown and someone in a wedding dress? What is it like going to a Super Bowl party hosted by Lady Gaga? What is it like eating a “midnight sandwich” at Versailles … at midnight?

We’re going to find out the answers to all of these questions and more together.

I’m going to be reporting this trip in real time at @LATimesSports on Twitter and also on latimes.com/sports. The more you engage, the better this journey will be. I want you to tell me what you want to see and hear. What questions do you want the players to answer? What parties do you want to go to? What restaurants do you want to try? I’ll be posting polls every day and following your lead. Be sure to hit me up on Twitter.

I’ll also be doing live Q&As and posting videos, pictures and stories, starting on Sunday, Jan. 26. We’re going to have some fun so get ready.

Los Angeles Times sports columnist Arash Markazi takes on the Super Bowl Experience and is humbled.

Arash Markazi
Arash Markazi is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was a senior writer at ESPN for nine years. Markazi grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from USC in 2004, after which he worked as a staff writer for Sports Illustrated for five years. While at USC he won the Allan Malamud Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Murray Memorial Scholarship, named after his two favorite sports columnists at the Los Angeles Times. 
