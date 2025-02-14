Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Super Bowl LIX on the field and on TV

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Do you remember what made headlines at the Super Bowl — and beyond — over the last seven days? If so, show us what you know.
(Times staff and wire photos)
By Adam Tschorn
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re quizzing you on Super Bowl LIX, Trump’s new directive to the U.S. Treasury, celebrity TV ads and a recent interview with Oscar the Grouch.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the post-Super Bowl LIX edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Sure, you probably know by now (even if you didn’t watch in real time) that the Philadelphia Eagles thwarted the Kansas City Chiefs’ efforts at a history-making threepeat. But were you paying attention to where it happened? And what took place during the halftime show? If you’re the “I only watch it for the ads” kind of person, we’ve got something to test your recall on that front too — the big night’s celebrity TV ads.

As far as nonfootball topics from the last seven days, there’s President Trump’s new directive to the U.S. Treasury, the passing of a beloved counterculture author, the film that just won top awards from both the Producers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild Awards — on the same night, a Birmingham band’s reunion 20 years in the making and the newest installment of the “Jurassic Park” franchise.

If those stories ring a bell, try your luck with this week’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning multiple-choice questions. (And if they don’t, feel free to brush up on them before clicking through to take the quiz — nobody’s looking.)

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

