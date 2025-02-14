Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Super Bowl LIX on the field and on TV

Welcome to the post-Super Bowl LIX edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Sure, you probably know by now (even if you didn’t watch in real time) that the Philadelphia Eagles thwarted the Kansas City Chiefs’ efforts at a history-making threepeat. But were you paying attention to where it happened? And what took place during the halftime show? If you’re the “I only watch it for the ads” kind of person, we’ve got something to test your recall on that front too — the big night’s celebrity TV ads.

As far as nonfootball topics from the last seven days, there’s President Trump’s new directive to the U.S. Treasury, the passing of a beloved counterculture author, the film that just won top awards from both the Producers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild Awards — on the same night, a Birmingham band’s reunion 20 years in the making and the newest installment of the “Jurassic Park” franchise.

If those stories ring a bell, try your luck with this week’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning multiple-choice questions. (And if they don’t, feel free to brush up on them before clicking through to take the quiz — nobody’s looking.)

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.