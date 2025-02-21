Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who will play Jesus at the Hollywood Bowl?

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz for the third week of February 2025. Today’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions look back at stories published in The Times — in print or online — over the last seven days.

This week, we’re quizzing you on the just-announced summer 2025 lineup at the Hollywood Bowl, a recent back-to-back NASCAR win, the return of HBO’s luxury-travel murder-mystery series, the WNBA player hailed as “Lisa Leslie 2.0” — by none other than Lisa Leslie herself — Igloo’s recent ice-chest recall, a big BAFTA winner, and a cheeky proposal to sell the Golden State for a trillion dollars.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.