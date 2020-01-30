Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli helped teach his players hard lessons

LaBarian Willis was so mad about being cut from the Orange Coast College baseball team in the fall of 1995 that he kicked in the car door of Pirates coach John Altobelli, an act of vandalism that got Willis thrown in jail for a few hours.

The lessons Willis eventually learned from Altobelli in the wake of that arrest and his one season as an OCC infielder may have spared him from a life of crime.

“When I got out of high school, my mom was on drugs and in prison, and I never knew my dad,” Willis said during Tuesday’s OCC season opener, which was played just two days after Altobelli, 56, his wife, Keri, 46, and their daughter, Alyssa, 13, died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and five others.

“Coming here, if this wasn’t going to happen for me, if I didn’t make this team, you wouldn’t be talking to me right now, he said. “I’d probably be behind bars, to be honest with you.”

Of the hundreds of players Altobelli coached in his 27 years at OCC, three — Donnie Murphy, Boog Powell and Brandon Brennan — made it to the major leagues and dozens went on to play Division I baseball.

Willis, now 43, was not one of them. He played some ball at Compton College and Iowa Western College, but the extent of his post-college career was an eight-game independent league stint in which he hit .118 for the Yuma (Ariz.) Scorpions in 2008.

But Willis probably gained as much from Altobelli’s guidance as any other player, which is why he was among the hundreds of former Pirates in a crowd of about 2,000 that honored Altobelli and his family Tuesday.

“He cut me because I quit on the team the summer before,” said Willis, who grew up on the south side of Chicago before moving to Anaheim as a teenager. “That was the lesson.”

Altobelli’s messages didn’t sink in right away. All Willis felt initially was rage.

Willis was one of only four players to make the team as a walk-on in the spring of 1995, his slick fielding skills separating him from others at tryouts. Willis started a handful of games that season but was mostly used as a defensive replacement. Then, when summer workouts began, Willis disappeared.

“I quit because I was homeless,” Willis said. “I didn’t have anywhere to go, and coach didn’t know it at the time. I just stopped showing up.”

That fall, Willis wanted back in. He loaded up on his school work, passing 24 units to regain his eligibility. He hit better than .400 in fall ball. But when Altobelli posted the roster outside his office door, Willis’ name was not on it.

Stung by Altobelli’s decision, Willis drove to UC Irvine, where Altobelli was working at a baseball camp, and put a big dent in Altobelli’s car door.

Willis admitted what he did and spent part of the next day in jail, but he didn’t hold a grudge for long. The following spring, he apologized to Altobelli “because I was embarrassed, and I didn’t want that hanging over my head,” Willis said.

About four years later, Willis began popping into OCC practices and games to talk to Altobelli. He shared his struggles with the coach, and the two developed a bond they did not have when Willis played at OCC.

“I’d come over all the time during baseball season, and he’d greet me with that big smile and say, ‘Hey L.B., how you doing?’ ” Willis said. “He was never mad at me personally, he was mad because I quit on my team. His whole thing was team-first, selflessness, helping the person next to you, trusting your teammate.”

Altobelli urged all of his players to be on time, be the first person to the field and the last to leave, work harder than the person next to you.

“I didn’t acquire that work ethic here, but I did when went to other schools, and it follows me now,” Willis said. “I have friends and I’ve told them, ‘If you’re late, I’m not gonna deal with you because why am I gonna wait for you?’ The things Alto taught me, I still use now. I grew up a lot more around him.”

Like the utility role he had at OCC, where he played shortstop, second base and third base, Willis still considers himself a jack of all trades.

He works as an independent contractor, selling car warranties and mortgages from his Huntington Beach home. He’s a rapper by the name of “Red Angel” who has recorded more than 50 songs available on Spotify. He’s the single father of a 17-year-old daughter.

The best way for Willis to honor Altobelli, he said, is to put the coach’s lessons to good use.

“Alto taught me how to work hard and believe in myself,” Willis said. “His thing was always, ‘Be your own person.’ Just because my mom is this person and my dad is like this, you have to take the good from both of them and then be you, be better. That’s what I learned from Alto.”