Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman mention Fox’s gambling focus during Super Bowl LIV?

The Sports Media Misery Index lives to see a new way of looking live at Super Bowl LIV:

NOT-SO-LOW THRESHOLD

== Fox Sports’ fluid investment into the burgeoning age of legalized sports wagering, yoked with a pledge to make Sunday’s NFL championship game in Miami a national unifying moment, gives us an odd family bonding experience.

Now Cousin Sal can canoodle with Uncle Sam and make Americans grateful they can gamble again.

The foundation is now based on how Fox runs its own online sports book, FoxBet.com. Go there, and Charissa Thompson and Colin Cowherd will walk you through how to set up an account, sign up and get $20 in “free cash” to start. Sal Iacono, part of the FS1 “Lock It In” gambling show with Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman, is also featured to help drive traffic this week.

(Somehow, this matters. When Cowherd went 0-for-10 on NFL wagering suggestions over a three-week period earlier this month, it became headline-worthy).

The same San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs who will participate in this year’s Super Bowl are also two of the 13 NFL teams licensed by FoxBet to be their official cyber sportsbook home.

On the single-greatest sporting-event day to excuse any sort of betting, it behooves Fox to promote as much of it as it can.

Whether or not play-by-play man Joe Buck, analyst Troy Aikman or even rules analyst Mike Pereira allude to any sort of overs, underdogs or whatever else goes silly sideways during the contest is fodder for exotic bets.

Buck, who at 50 has been in the NFL TV business half his life and is working his sixth Super Bowl with Aikman going back to 2005, has never been one to lean on any sort of gambling parlance, subtle or otherwise. As such, OddsShark.com notes that favored odds as much as -290 for “no” and +190 for “yes” are out there on whether Buck or Aikman specifically make any mentions of a point spread.

“That’s up to the people I work for and I plan on talking to them about it when I see them next week,” Buck told us when asked how he might work any of that into a conversation.

The only bets we’d list as a lock for Fox’s production is a) Jimmy Johnson showing up to the pregame show via his sport fishing boat docked somewhere off the Miami coastline, and b) Fox MLB analyst and Miami native Alex Rodriguez making a halftime cameo, if not to critique the performance of fiance Jennifer Lopez, then participating in a lively debate about how the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal is a far worse offense than being caught using steroids.

== Sports Illustrated’s new ownership announced it will “take over the Fontainebleau Miami Beach” on the night before the Super Bowl for “one of the biggest parties in sports,” offering admission tickets online (SportsIllustratedTheParty.com) starting at $650 for open-bar VIP entry.

Spectacular to see priorities are in place after SI depleted its staff with recent cutbacks and layoffs but can still slap its brand on this blessed event.

Sports Illustrated is taking over the Fontainebleau Miami Beach the night before the Super Bowl for the biggest party in sports.



Leading the way with 🔥 performances by @marshmellomusic, @bep and @DaBabyDaBaby #SItheparty ➡️ https://t.co/qYK5AtbzhN pic.twitter.com/ZUjvTKF0Gk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2020

MID-LEVEL UNCOMFORTABLE

== The world may never know the identity of the one and only Baseball Hall of Fame voter who didn’t have Derek Jeter on his or her ballot. The New York Yankees shortstop picked up only a 99.7 percent approval rating in his first year of eligibility.

There is logic in that journalists who make a living holding people accountable shouldn’t be able to selectively hide behind anonymity in this situation. Yet it reconfirms the notion that it’s never in the best interests of anyone employed on a media outlet staff to participate in the election of who wins major sports awards.

The potential loser ends up being the journalist becoming part of the story.

A HIGHER TOLERANCE

== Suggested viewing: “The Great Brady Heist,” an hour-long documentary from Fox Sports Films, airs Saturday (7 p.m. Channel 11) leading into the NFL awards show. It rewinds to the 2017 Super Bowl when New England quarterback Tom Brady had his uniform stolen from his locker, only to find through an FBI investigation it was taken by a tabloid media executive from Mexico who got in with an international journalist credential.

The Santa Monica-based media company Religion of Sports, with Brady as a prime partner, produced the project with NFL Films.

== The latest shenanigans at El Segundo-based DirecTV, where new owners AT&T systematically pick apart a once proud sports net provider. The “The Dan Patrick Show” and “The Rich Eisen Show” get shortchanged.

AT&T will discontinue The Audience Network, where both nationally syndicated radio shows have been simulcast. Patrick told us via email they are “in discussions for a new TV partner as we speak, but the radio show and podcast continue without interruptions.”

