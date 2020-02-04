Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announces retirement

Michigan State v Wisconsin
Mark Dantonio takes the field with the Michigan State Spartans prior to a game against Wisconsin on Oct. 12 in Madison, Wis.
(Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Feb. 4, 2020
12:09 PM
Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run as coach in which he guided Michigan State to heights the Spartans hadn’t reached in decades.

The school announced Dantonio’s decision in a news release. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio.

Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
