NHRA: Brittany Force, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Matt Hagan are top qualifiers in Pomona

Brittany Force, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Matt Hagan finished qualifying with the top spots Saturday on Day 2 of the NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

Force, on her final run of top fuel qualifying, roared to an elapsed time of 3.657 to grab the top spot from Friday’s top qualifier, Shawn Langdon. Austin Prock took second with a time of 3.680, and Leah Pruett was third at 3.687.

Coughlin, a five-time pro stock champion who earlier in the day announced his retirement at season’s end, stayed in the top spot in pro stock to earn his 33rd career No. 1 qualifier. He ran a 6.525 at 210.64 mph. Deric Kramer was second with a 6.549, and Erica Enders finished in the third spot at 6.552. Coughlin will be seeking his 64th pro stock victory Sunday.

In funny car, Hagan ended up in the top spot after briefly losing the lead. Hagan had a 3.867, but defending champion Robert Hight took the lead with a 3.862.

Hagan’s final run resulted in a 3.841 alongside teammate Jack Beckman, who finished second with a 3.856. Hight finished in the third spot.

NHRA Winternationals

at Auto Club Raceway, Pomona

After Saturday’s qualifying;

first-round eliminations pairings

TOP FUEL: 1. Brittany Force, 3.657 seconds, 334.32 mph vs. bye; 2. Austin Prock, 3.680, 330.72 vs. 13. Cameron Ferre, 4.321, 208.65; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.687, 328.06 vs. 12. Jim Maroney, 4.035, 294.43; 4. Shawn Langdon, 3.699, 322.42 vs. 11. Justin Ashley, 3.967, 236.01; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.717, 330.39 vs. 10. Brandon Welch, 3.841, 272.17; 6. Shawn Reed, 3.735, 328.86 vs. 9. Antron Brown, 3.780, 322.42; 7. Terry McMillen, 3.748, 322.58 vs. 8. Clay Millican, 3.750, 323.19.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.841, 333.25 vs. 16. Alex Miladinovich, Toyota Camry, 4.554, 246.71; 2. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.856, 328.86 vs. 15. Steven Densham, Ford Mustang, 4.361, 205.35; 3. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.862, 331.45 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.106, 301.07; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.881, 321.50 vs. 13. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.038, 320.66; 5. John Force, Camaro, 3.889, 322.04 vs. 12. Bob Bode, Mustang, 3.984, 320.89; 6. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.910, 332.92 vs. 11. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.950, 321.19; 7. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.911, 328.38 vs. 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.940, 324.28; 8. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.914, 327.11 vs. 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.918, 322.96.

PRO STOCK: 1. Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.525, 210.64 vs. 16. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.640, 205.79; 2. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.549, 210.08 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.636, 207.62; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.552, 210.80 vs. 14. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.611, 209.39; 4. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.553, 210.60 vs. 13. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.610, 208.75; 5. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.553, 210.18 vs. 12. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.598, 209.52; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.554, 210.01 vs. 11. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.574, 209.07; 7. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.558, 208.59 vs. 10. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.566, 209.82; 8. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.562, 210.80 vs. 9. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.565, 210.80.