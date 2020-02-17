Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Coronavirus spurs Tokyo Marathon to cancel race for tens of thousands

A rehearsal of the 2020 Olympics torch relay Saturday in Tokyo.
A rehearsal of the 2020 Olympics torch relay is held Saturday in Tokyo amid the coronavirus spread.
(Charly Triballeau / AFP/Getty Images)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
Feb. 17, 2020
10:34 AM
Share

The relentless spread of the coronavirus has spurred organizers of next month’s 2020 Tokyo Marathon to downsize their massive race to only a small field of elite runners.

As one of the “world majors” — the six largest marathons across the globe — Tokyo was expecting about 38,000 competitors to take the streets of the capital city on March 1. The field will now be winnowed to several hundred.

The announcement came after reports that six more Japanese residents had tested positive for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, over the weekend.

“Now that cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within Tokyo, we cannot continue to launch the event within the scale we originally anticipated,” organizers said in a statement.

Advertisement

So far, officials with the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have insisted the outbreak will not impact the Games, which are scheduled to begin in late July. International Olympic Committee leaders have reiterated there are no contingency plans to cancel or move the Olympics.

But numerous other sporting events throughout Asia — including soccer matches, an international track meet and a Formula One race — have been postponed or switched to alternate locations because of the virus that has infected about 71,000 people in China, killing more than 1,700, since late December.

Tokyo Marathon officials said all runners not in the elite or elite wheelchair categories could defer their entries to next year.

SportsOlympics
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
David Wharton
Follow Us
David Wharton is a feature sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement