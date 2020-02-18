Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Ryan Newman awake and talking after Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman’s car flips in the air during a final-lap crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday.
Ryan Newman’s car flips in the air during a final-lap crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday.
(Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Feb. 18, 2020
1:48 PM
After one of the most horrific crashes in recent NASCAR history, driver Ryan Newman was awake and talking with family and doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, his team said.

The accident came in the final lap of Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500. Newman and eventual winner Denny Hamlin were fighting for the lead when Ryan Blaney legally pushed Newman to the lead. However, the two Fords locked bumpers, sending Newman into the wall and airborne.

As the car was coming back down to the track, Corey LaJoie hit Newman on the driver’s side, causing the car to flip onto its roof. The car slid, throwing sparks and flames in its wake.

It took safety workers several minutes to free Newman from the car and he was taken to the hospital.

It was two hours before any announcement was made, that Newman was in serious condition but his injuries were not life-threatening. The extent of the injuries are still unknown.

A tweet by Roush Fenway Racing on Tuesday said that Newman was awake and talking was the first update since Monday night.

The fact that Newman’s injuries were not life-threatening is seen as a testament to the safety measures that NASCAR has taken since the death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001. There have been no deaths since then.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times.
