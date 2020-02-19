The Times is ‘Triple Crown’ winner in sports journalism competition

In a national sports journalism competition conducted by Associated Press Sports Editors, the Los Angeles Times was among five “Triple Crown” winners — with top-10 finishes in three of the four section categories.

The other “Triple Crown” winners were the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Philadelphia Inquirer, Newsday and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. There was one “Grand Slam winner” — the Washington Post, which placed in the top 10 for website, daily and Sunday sections, and special section. The Times was recognized for its website and daily and Sunday newspaper sections.

The Times also had top-10 finishes in five individual categories: Nathan Fenno in investigations for his examination into UCLA’s admissions practices; Bill Plaschke for his series of stories chronicling Paradise High’s football team in the season after a wildfire destroyed its community, and also for daily sports columns; Maria Torres and Mike DiGiovanna in their breaking news story on the results of Angel pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ toxicology test; and Roberto Jose Andrade Franco, Steve Saldivar and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein for their video from the first football game El Paso’s Eastwood High played after a mass shooting aimed at the city’s Latino community that took place at a store near its campus.