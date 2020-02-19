Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

The Times is ‘Triple Crown’ winner in sports journalism competition

In a national sports journalism competition conducted by Associated Press Sports Editors, the Los Angeles Times was among five “Triple Crown” winners — with top-10 finishes in three of the four section categories.
The Los Angeles Times’ headquarters is located in El Segundo.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Mike Hiserman Deputy Sports Editor 
Feb. 19, 2020
7:36 PM
Share

In a national sports journalism competition conducted by Associated Press Sports Editors, the Los Angeles Times was among five “Triple Crown” winners — with top-10 finishes in three of the four section categories.

The other “Triple Crown” winners were the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Philadelphia Inquirer, Newsday and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. There was one “Grand Slam winner” — the Washington Post, which placed in the top 10 for website, daily and Sunday sections, and special section. The Times was recognized for its website and daily and Sunday newspaper sections.

The Times also had top-10 finishes in five individual categories: Nathan Fenno in investigations for his examination into UCLA’s admissions practices; Bill Plaschke for his series of stories chronicling Paradise High’s football team in the season after a wildfire destroyed its community, and also for daily sports columns; Maria Torres and Mike DiGiovanna in their breaking news story on the results of Angel pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ toxicology test; and Roberto Jose Andrade Franco, Steve Saldivar and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein for their video from the first football game El Paso’s Eastwood High played after a mass shooting aimed at the city’s Latino community that took place at a store near its campus.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mike Hiserman
Follow Us
Mike Hiserman is a deputy Sports editor for the Los Angeles Times, coordinating the coverage of Major League Baseball, college and high school sports, and directing enterprise writing efforts. He wrote for the Long Beach Press Telegram and Orange County Register before joining The Times, and won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for investigative reporting on betting scams. He has been Sports editor of The Times’ San Fernando Valley and Orange County editions.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement