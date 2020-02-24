Horse racing newsletter: More stewards’ rulings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 23. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 30th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.98 48.13 1:12.83 1:25.42 1:38.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Princess Mo 122 4 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 2–2½ 1–ns Franco 68.00 3 Merneith 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–3¼ Rosario 1.30 6 Nora's Joy 122 6 3 4–1½ 3–hd 3–1 3–hd 3–1 Espinoza 10.70 1 Classy Ruler 122 1 7 6–1 5–1 5–7 5–10 4–2¼ Smith 1.30 2 Regal Beauty 122 2 6 3–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–9¼ Cedillo 6.60 8 My Happy Girl 122 8 8 7–½ 6–1½ 6–3 6–2½ 6–3¼ Prat 10.40 7 Tower Smash 122 7 5 8 8 7–hd 7–5 7–16 Bejarano 71.50 5 Don't Unzip Me 117 5 4 5–hd 7–2½ 8 8 8 Velez 100.50

4 PRINCESS MO 138.00 29.40 12.40 3 MERNEITH 3.60 3.00 6 NORA'S JOY 5.60

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $215.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-1) $307.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $678.05 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-6-1-2) Carryover $4,484

Winner–Princess Mo Dbb.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Bow Bells, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Barronstown Stud (KY). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $252,536 Exacta Pool $126,961 Superfecta Pool $63,825 Trifecta Pool $87,473 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,875. Scratched–none.

PRINCESS MO prompted the pace outside the runner-up then between foes leaving the second turn, battled outside the runner-up through the stretch and gamely got up in the final stride under urging. MERNEITH sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace along the inside, fought back from the rail through a long drive and was narrowly edged on the line. NORA'S JOY stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide leaving the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch, drifted in between foes in midstretch and held third. CLASSY RULER pulled inside then came out sharply on the first turn, stalked outside, entered the stretch four wide and lacked the needed rally. REGAL BEAUTY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary late kick. MY HAPPY GIRL broke outward, went four wide into the first turn, angled to the inside on that turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then drifted in and weakened. TOWER SMASH three wide into the first turn, chased off the rail or outside a rival, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. DON'T UNZIP ME chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.04 44.78 56.50 1:02.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lofty 122 4 1 1–3 1–4 1–5 1–4¾ Franco 0.60 4 Secret Square 122 3 3 5 5 4–4 2–2¼ Rosario 2.70 7 Vegan 122 5 2 3–3½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1¼ Delgadillo 20.00 3 Mosienko 122 2 5 4–½ 4–2 3–1 4–16½ Smith 7.00 2 Rstars and Stripes 122 1 4 2–hd 3–2 5 5 Rispoli 5.60

6 LOFTY 3.20 2.40 2.10 4 SECRET SQUARE 2.80 2.10 7 VEGAN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $363.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $2.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-3) $3.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7) $9.60

Winner–Lofty Ch.f.3 by Suances (GB) out of Loni's Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Red Baron's Barn LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,245 Daily Double Pool $49,977 Exacta Pool $101,173 Superfecta Pool $38,048 Trifecta Pool $65,988. Scratched–Biddy Duke, Violent Speed.

LOFTY had speed between horses then kicked clear and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and proved clearly best under a steady hand ride. SECRET SQUARE chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came around a rival into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and gained the place. VEGAN stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted out some in the drive and held third. MOSIENKO saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some late and did not rally. RSTARS AND STRIPES bobbled some at the start, had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.52 49.60 1:14.39 1:39.68 1:46.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Unbroken Star 122 5 5 6 6 6 3–hd 1–2 Rosario 4.30 2 Challah 124 2 1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–ns Prat 1.90 6 Zorich 124 6 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–2 3–¾ Rispoli 3.00 1 Abusive Gary 117 1 6 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 4–½ Velez 8.60 4 Baby Gronk 122 4 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 5–1 5–4 Pereira 2.80 3 Bird 122 3 2 3–½ 3–1 3–1 6 6 Cedillo 19.80

5 UNBROKEN STAR 10.60 5.20 3.00 2 CHALLAH 3.80 2.40 6 ZORICH 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-1) $17.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6) $19.85

Winner–Unbroken Star Ch.g.5 by Broken Vow out of Bachata, by Kingmambo. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $269,506 Daily Double Pool $26,916 Exacta Pool $119,205 Superfecta Pool $51,034 Trifecta Pool $81,695. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $731.80. Pick Three Pool $52,478.

UNBROKEN STAR four wide into and on the first turn, chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, drifted in despite left handed urging and won clear. CHALLAH prompted the pace outside a rival then between horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. ZORICH four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. ABUSIVE GARY hopped then bobbled at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, set a pressured pace along the rail, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished for the show. BABY GRONK broke through the gate before the start, four wide on the first turn, chased off the inside, angled in some leaving the second turn and steadied off heels nearing the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BIRD had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, angled in a bit leaving the second turn, drifted in through the drive and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.35 45.01 56.93 1:02.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Murad Khan 124 3 5 6 6 5–5 1–¾ Prat 1.40 4 Brandothebartender 124 4 4 4–1½ 4–½ 3–1 2–2 Rispoli 3.70 6 Yes I Am Free 122 6 2 1–hd 1–2 1–1½ 3–ns Cedillo 7.90 1 Kiwi's Dream 122 1 6 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–1½ 4–4¼ Fuentes 12.90 2 What'sontheagenda 122 2 3 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 5–5¼ Pereira 2.20 5 Secret Courier 122 5 1 3–3 3–2 6 6 Gryder 13.80

3 MURAD KHAN (FR) 4.80 2.80 2.40 4 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 3.60 2.60 6 YES I AM FREE 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $32.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-1) $12.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $17.45

Winner–Murad Khan (FR) B.g.7 by Raven's Pass out of Lady Elgar (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by S.C.E.A. Haras de Manneville (FR). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $208,402 Daily Double Pool $27,027 Exacta Pool $102,418 Superfecta Pool $38,034 Trifecta Pool $59,639. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $22.15. Pick Three Pool $29,779.

MURAD KHAN (FR) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, went around a foe into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER stalked outside a rival then inside, split horses leaving the turn, rallied to bid between horses a sixteenth out, briefly put a head in front in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. YES I AM FREE sped to the early lead, kicked clear and angled in, met a pair of bids into the turn, kicked clear again, fought back inside in deep stretch and just held third. KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) chased inside then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled in when in a bit tight off heels a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA bobbled at the start, tugged inside and steadied in tight midway on the backstretch, came out and bid three deep into the turn, angled in and stalked just off the rail on the bend, drifted in late and weakened. SECRET COURIER stalked off the rail then bid between horses leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn, steadied some into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.26 46.16 1:11.79 1:18.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lucky Long Legs 117 7 3 4–hd 4–hd 1–2 1–5½ Velez 4.90 7 Traffic Stopper 122 6 8 8 8 5–1½ 2–1 Prat 4.30 6 Rickie Nine Toe's 122 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2¼ Bejarano 2.00 1 Stateforest 122 1 7 6–hd 5–½ 6–5 4–2½ Franco 27.70 3 Polar Route 122 2 1 2–hd 2–1 4–½ 5–2 Valdivia, Jr. 18.80 10 Smart Girl 122 8 4 3–1 3–½ 3–1 6–8¼ Rispoli 18.70 5 Dabzilla 122 4 5 7–12 7–2½ 7–½ 7–24 Delgadillo 19.60 4 Sara Crewe 122 3 6 5–hd 6–2½ 8 8 Rosario 2.20

8 LUCKY LONG LEGS 11.80 5.40 2.60 7 TRAFFIC STOPPER 5.60 3.20 6 RICKIE NINE TOE'S 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $27.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-1) $85.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-6-1-3) $3,427.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6) $33.05

Winner–Lucky Long Legs B.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Long Legged Lovely, by Benchmark. Bred by Rick Waller & Sharon J. Waller (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Waller, Rick and Sharon. Mutuel Pool $289,737 Daily Double Pool $22,199 Exacta Pool $171,005 Superfecta Pool $90,957 Super High Five Pool $16,576 Trifecta Pool $122,610. Scratched–On the Verge, Reds Tribal Heart. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-8) paid $54.05. Pick Three Pool $42,520. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5/6-5-3-8) 992 tickets with 4 correct paid $167.95. Pick Four Pool $218,414. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1/5/6-5-3-8) 16 tickets with 5 correct paid $27,890.50. Pick Five Pool $518,907.

LUCKY LONG LEGS stalked outside then four wide on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch and won clear under urging. TRAFFIC STOPPER bobbled as the ground broke out behind to be away behind the field, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. RICKIE NINE TOE'S had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and bested the others. STATEFOREST broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. POLAR ROUTE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. SMART GIRL angled in and prompted the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, re-bid three wide between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DABZILLA bumped in a bit of a slow start, stalked between horses, fell back and angled in on the turn and weakened in the drive. SARA CREWE bumped and squeezed some at the start, stalked between horses, steadied in tight a half mile out, continued outside a rival on the turn and between foes into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.13 45.27 57.45 1:04.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 The Last Ruler 117 7 5 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–¾ Flores 40.40 4 Va Va Voom 124 4 1 3–1 2–hd 2–1½ 2–nk Delgadillo 3.00 1 Bella Chica 124 1 9 9 8–1 4–2½ 3–hd Rispoli 1.50 5 Cassie Belle 124 5 3 6–1½ 5–½ 3–hd 4–1½ Gryder 39.00 6 Rainwineandhereiam 124 6 6 5–½ 4–hd 5–2 5–4¼ Prat 5.00 3 Civil Suit 124 3 2 8–1 9 7–3 6–5 Espinoza 5.10 9 Elemental 124 9 4 2–½ 3–1½ 6–1 7–5½ Pereira 39.60 8 Spreckels 124 8 7 4–hd 6–1 9 8–nk Cedillo 7.00 2 Secret of War 124 2 8 7–1½ 7–hd 8–1 9 Maldonado 42.60

7 THE LAST RULER 82.80 30.80 10.00 4 VA VA VOOM 4.80 2.80 1 BELLA CHICA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $491.40 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $167.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-5) $498.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $220.50 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-1-5-6) Carryover $3,710

Winner–The Last Ruler B.m.5 by Tribal Rule out of Concettina, by King Cugat. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold Hill (CA). Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $262,530 Daily Double Pool $26,819 Exacta Pool $139,757 Superfecta Pool $71,700 Trifecta Pool $100,518 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,861. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-7) paid $650.80. Pick Three Pool $32,883.

THE LAST RULER sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses then kicked clear off the rail on the turn, drifted in some in the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. VA VA VOOM went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and held second between horses late. BELLA CHICA bobbled at the start, chased inside, cut the corner into the turn, continued along the rail and was edged for the place. CASSIE BELLE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged fort third three deep on the line. RAINWINEANDHEREIAM stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CIVIL SUIT chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. ELEMENTAL pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SPRECKELS wide early, stalked three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SECRET OF WAR hopped in a bit of a slow start, pulled inside and steadied on the backstretch, came out leaving the backstretch and again on the turn, entered the stretch four wide, drifted in some and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.60 46.80 1:10.70 1:22.93 1:35.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kershaw 122 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–4½ 1–3½ Cedillo 5.20 2 Bold Endeavor 122 2 2 2–1 2–1 2–hd 2–3 2–7¼ Rosario 3.10 5 Platinum Equity 122 5 3 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 4–1 3–hd Pereira 3.40 4 California Street 122 4 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–2 3–½ 4–2¼ Prat 2.30 3 Pepe Tono 122 3 4 6 5–hd 5–2 5–2½ 5–1 Rispoli 7.90 6 Acker 122 6 6 5–1 6 6 6 6 Bejarano 5.90

1 KERSHAW 12.40 5.80 4.00 2 BOLD ENDEAVOR 4.80 3.00 5 PLATINUM EQUITY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $495.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $28.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4) $26.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $58.60

Winner–Kershaw B.g.5 by Run Away and Hide out of Texit, by Tapit. Bred by Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $241,212 Daily Double Pool $31,828 Exacta Pool $115,680 Superfecta Pool $40,145 Trifecta Pool $64,672. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-1) paid $1,085.10. Pick Three Pool $35,585.

KERSHAW sped to the early lead, set all the pace along the inside, kicked clear on the second turn and drew off under urging then steady handling late. BOLD ENDEAVOR had speed outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, came out some into the stretch and was clearly second best. PLATINUM EQUITY chased outside then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. CALIFORNIA STREET stalked off the rail then between horses on the backstretch, continued outside the runner-up on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. PEPE TONO saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail on the backstretch, angled back in on the second turn and weakened. ACKER settled off the rail then chased outside on the backstretch, fell back off the inside on the second turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.34 48.39 1:13.04 1:37.71 2:01.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Proud Pedro 124 2 6–hd 7–1 6–hd 6–hd 3–hd 1–¾ Prat 3.30 4 Farquhar 119 3 9–3½ 9–hd 10 8–½ 6–1 2–hd Velez 17.40 5 Red King 122 4 5–hd 5–1½ 5–½ 2–½ 2–1 3–1¾ Gryder 5.60 10 Mountain Spirit 122 9 2–2 4–1 4–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1¾ Rispoli 19.40 6 Turn the Switch 122 5 1–2½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 5–1 Maldonado 13.50 11 Go Daddy Go 124 10 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 6–¾ Blanc 13.90 7 Crystal Tribe 124 6 10 10 7–½ 7–hd 7–1 7–¾ Fuentes 24.70 9 M Town Gem 122 8 8–hd 8–hd 9–hd 10 8–½ 8–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 21.50 2 Southern King 124 1 3–½ 6–hd 8–1½ 9–½ 10 9–3¼ Rosario 1.40 8 Storm the Bastille 124 7 7–1½ 2–1 2–1 5–½ 9–1 10 Pereira 11.50

3 PROUD PEDRO (FR) 8.60 5.40 3.40 4 FARQUHAR 13.20 7.20 5 RED KING 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $59.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $47.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-10) $230.73 10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-5-10-6) Carryover $20,420 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $91.65

Winner–Proud Pedro (FR) B.c.4 by Pedro the Great out of Palma Nova (GER), by Tiger Hill (IRE). Bred by EARL Haras Du Taillis & Bernhard Wenger (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Madaket Stables, LLC and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $455,161 Daily Double Pool $168,360 Exacta Pool $259,993 Superfecta Pool $136,675 Super High Five Pool $21,896 Trifecta Pool $189,619. Scratched–Desmond Doss, Kazan (IRE), Original Intent, Potantico. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-3) paid $571.70. Pick Three Pool $168,720. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-1-3) 992 tickets with 4 correct paid $3,886.15. Pick Four Pool $457,447. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-7-1-3) 15 tickets with 5 correct paid $17,183.60. Pick Five Pool $337,738. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-8-7-1-3) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $35,044.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $131,204. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $62,717.

PROUD PEDRO (FR) stalked inside then between horses, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid three wide a sixteenth out, gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. FARQUHAR pulled along the inside and steadied twice in the stretch the first time, chased inside then between horses on the second turn, steadied in traffic nearing the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and finished well. RED KING chased between horses then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for second. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT three deep on the hill, angled in and chased inside, came out for room in midstretch and bested the others. TURN THE SWITCH took the early lead and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and weakened some late. GO DADDY GO stalked three deep then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) off a bit slowly, settled off the rail then came out four wide on the first turn, chased three deep on the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. M TOWN GEM chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. SOUTHERN KING pulled along the inside stalking the pace, fell back some on the first turn and backstretch, was shuffled back along the rail into and leaving the second turn, steadied into the stretch, came out for room and was in a bit tight off heels a sixteenth out and lacked a rally. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) pulled a bit off the rail then came out three deep in the first stretch with a move forward, bid alongside the pacesetter on the clubhouse turn and backstretch, dropped back between foes on the second turn, steadied in traffic leaving that turn and weakened.