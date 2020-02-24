Horse racing newsletter: More stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as local bettors have time off until Friday.
In case you missed it, and I certainly did, Santa Anita has canceled a few more Thursday cards. I should have spotted it when the condition book came out, but the there is no longer racing on Feb. 27, March 5 and March 12. Racing is listed March 19 on my handy Santa Anita wall calendar, but that condition book hasn’t come out, so stay tuned. By my count, Santa Anita has used up seven of its mandatory 12 cancellation dates.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
Stewards’ rulings
We’ve got two weeks worth of rulings, so let’s get right to them.
--Jockey agent James Russell (J.R.) Pegram, Jr. had a ruling set aside for failing to appear at a stewards’ hearing on Aug. 11, 2018 at Del Mar. The hearing was for an alleged sale of a horse to Jeff Meyers for $4,000. Meyer filed a complaint after he did not receive the horse or his money back. The ruling said Pegram has met his obligation.
--Groom James Wingard had a ruling set aside for failing to appear at a stewards’ hearing on June 15, 2019. Wingard allegedly tested positive for marijuana on May 12, 2019 after submitting a urine sample. Wingard has since “entered a structured living home and is currently living there while he seeks employment,” according to the stewards’ minutes. Wingard must enter a testing agreement and follow a plan laid out by the Winners’ Foundation.
--Owner Javier Cardenas was suspended for failing to appear at a stewards’ hearing on Feb. 7. Cardenas allegedly owed trainer William Morey $3,955. The suspension was supposed to start on Feb. 15. Cardenas is barred from all places in which the CHRB has jurisdiction.
--Jockey Joel Rosario was assigned an extra suspension day (Feb. 15) for riding four horses, all stakes, at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 8, while he was on suspension in California. A jockey is allowed to ride in one “designated” race (usually a stakes) in California. If they are in another jurisdiction, such as Florida, riding would require California to add another day to the suspension to replace the day they rode.
--Owner Myles McMahon was restored in good standing after failing to show for a stewards’ hearing on Jan. 5. McMahon had allegedly not paid a past due bill of $376.78 to veterinarian Melinda Blue. That bill has been settled.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended for five days (Feb, 22, 23, 28, 29, March 1) for careless riding on Hot Magistrate in the eighth race on Feb. 14. The stewards said that Van Dyke altered course before being clear of Oh Pretty Woman causing that horse to shift inward in the opening quarter-mile of the one-mile race. The stewards concluded that many horses in the race were affected by this interference. The stewards imposed a greater than normal penalty because of “the severity of this careless ride.” Hot Magistrate finished seventh and was placed ninth.
--Trainer Mark Glatt was fined $500 when his horse Zestful tested positive for Triamcinolene Acetonide, a corticosteroid, when winning the Los Alamitos Special on Sept. 15. Glatt did not request that a split sample be tested. The trainer blamed the CHRB, Alan Balch, executive director of the California Thoroughbred Trainers, and Dr. Rick Arthur, CHRB equine medical director, for not informing him of stricter medication regulations, which were implemented in April, 2019, six months before the infraction.
--Jockey Joel Rosario was suspended an extra day (Feb. 22) for riding five horses, all in stakes, at Fair Grounds on Feb. 15 while on suspension in California. (see suspension above)
--Trainer Richard Baltas was fined $1,000 when his horse, Proverb, had a medication violation while trying to get off the veterinarian’s list. The horse tested positive for dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory, on Nov. 25. It’s a bit complicated, so we’ll let the stewards’ minutes tell the story.
“Proverb was working out in the morning in order to get off the Veterinarian’s List. Trainer Baltas testified that this horse had a previous workout to get off the Veterinarian’s List but did not qualify, when recording a workout time slower than the mandatory workout cutoff of one minute and three seconds (1:03) for five (5) furlongs. He stated that the second workout led to confusion at his barn. He told us a ‘throat flush’ used between workouts contained a small amount of dexamethasone which led to the alleged violation. Mr. Baltas was candid at today’s hearing and accepted full responsibility for actions within his stable.”
It was Baltas’ second violation in the last 365 days.
Not a ruling but …
We found this interesting from the stewards’ minutes, reported here, verbatim.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes requested an informal meeting with us this morning regarding the condition of the racetrack. Safety Steward Ron Church was present for our meeting and we requested the presence of Vice-President Racing Steve Lym. Jockey Fuentes told us that the racetrack was too slow. We thanked him for his input and Mr. Lym and the Stewards told Mr. Fuentes not to hesitate when he wants to voice his opinion of the racetrack surface.
Santa Anita review
There wasn’t much of a feature on Sunday, just a couple of $59,000 allowance/optional claimers. The fourth was 5 ½ on the turf, which was won by Murad Khan, who won by three-quarters of a length for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Flavien Prat. He paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.40. Brandothebarteder was second, followed by Yes I Am Free.
The $59,000 race was the seventh for horses going a mile on the dirt. Kershaw wired the field, winning by 3 ½ lengths. Phil D’Amato was the trainer and Abel Cedillo was in the saddle. Kershaw paid $12.40, $5.80 and $4.00. Bold Endeavor was second and Platinum Equity finished third.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Maddie May Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Ice Princess ($2.90)
Sunland (8): $100,000 Albert and Henry Dominguez Memorial Handicap, NM-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Blazing Navarone ($8.80)
Sunland (9): $100,000 Mine That Bird Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Sir Rick ($5.40)
Sunland (10): $100,000 Red Hedeman Mile, NM-breds 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Effort N Results ($31.20)
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 23.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 30th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.98 48.13 1:12.83 1:25.42 1:38.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Princess Mo
|122
|4
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2½
|1–ns
|Franco
|68.00
|3
|Merneith
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3¼
|Rosario
|1.30
|6
|Nora's Joy
|122
|6
|3
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|Espinoza
|10.70
|1
|Classy Ruler
|122
|1
|7
|6–1
|5–1
|5–7
|5–10
|4–2¼
|Smith
|1.30
|2
|Regal Beauty
|122
|2
|6
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–9¼
|Cedillo
|6.60
|8
|My Happy Girl
|122
|8
|8
|7–½
|6–1½
|6–3
|6–2½
|6–3¼
|Prat
|10.40
|7
|Tower Smash
|122
|7
|5
|8
|8
|7–hd
|7–5
|7–16
|Bejarano
|71.50
|5
|Don't Unzip Me
|117
|5
|4
|5–hd
|7–2½
|8
|8
|8
|Velez
|100.50
|4
|PRINCESS MO
|138.00
|29.40
|12.40
|3
|MERNEITH
|3.60
|3.00
|6
|NORA'S JOY
|5.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$215.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-1)
|$307.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-6)
|$678.05
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-6-1-2)
|Carryover $4,484
Winner–Princess Mo Dbb.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Bow Bells, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Barronstown Stud (KY). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $252,536 Exacta Pool $126,961 Superfecta Pool $63,825 Trifecta Pool $87,473 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,875. Scratched–none.
PRINCESS MO prompted the pace outside the runner-up then between foes leaving the second turn, battled outside the runner-up through the stretch and gamely got up in the final stride under urging. MERNEITH sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace along the inside, fought back from the rail through a long drive and was narrowly edged on the line. NORA'S JOY stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide leaving the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch, drifted in between foes in midstretch and held third. CLASSY RULER pulled inside then came out sharply on the first turn, stalked outside, entered the stretch four wide and lacked the needed rally. REGAL BEAUTY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary late kick. MY HAPPY GIRL broke outward, went four wide into the first turn, angled to the inside on that turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then drifted in and weakened. TOWER SMASH three wide into the first turn, chased off the rail or outside a rival, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. DON'T UNZIP ME chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.04 44.78 56.50 1:02.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Lofty
|122
|4
|1
|1–3
|1–4
|1–5
|1–4¾
|Franco
|0.60
|4
|Secret Square
|122
|3
|3
|5
|5
|4–4
|2–2¼
|Rosario
|2.70
|7
|Vegan
|122
|5
|2
|3–3½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–1¼
|Delgadillo
|20.00
|3
|Mosienko
|122
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–2
|3–1
|4–16½
|Smith
|7.00
|2
|Rstars and Stripes
|122
|1
|4
|2–hd
|3–2
|5
|5
|Rispoli
|5.60
|6
|LOFTY
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|SECRET SQUARE
|2.80
|2.10
|7
|VEGAN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$363.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$2.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-3)
|$3.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7)
|$9.60
Winner–Lofty Ch.f.3 by Suances (GB) out of Loni's Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Red Baron's Barn LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,245 Daily Double Pool $49,977 Exacta Pool $101,173 Superfecta Pool $38,048 Trifecta Pool $65,988. Scratched–Biddy Duke, Violent Speed.
LOFTY had speed between horses then kicked clear and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and proved clearly best under a steady hand ride. SECRET SQUARE chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came around a rival into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and gained the place. VEGAN stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted out some in the drive and held third. MOSIENKO saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some late and did not rally. RSTARS AND STRIPES bobbled some at the start, had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.52 49.60 1:14.39 1:39.68 1:46.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Unbroken Star
|122
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3–hd
|1–2
|Rosario
|4.30
|2
|Challah
|124
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–ns
|Prat
|1.90
|6
|Zorich
|124
|6
|3
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–2
|3–¾
|Rispoli
|3.00
|1
|Abusive Gary
|117
|1
|6
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–½
|Velez
|8.60
|4
|Baby Gronk
|122
|4
|4
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–½
|5–1
|5–4
|Pereira
|2.80
|3
|Bird
|122
|3
|2
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|19.80
|5
|UNBROKEN STAR
|10.60
|5.20
|3.00
|2
|CHALLAH
|3.80
|2.40
|6
|ZORICH
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$21.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$16.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-6-1)
|$17.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-6)
|$19.85
Winner–Unbroken Star Ch.g.5 by Broken Vow out of Bachata, by Kingmambo. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $269,506 Daily Double Pool $26,916 Exacta Pool $119,205 Superfecta Pool $51,034 Trifecta Pool $81,695. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $731.80. Pick Three Pool $52,478.
UNBROKEN STAR four wide into and on the first turn, chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, drifted in despite left handed urging and won clear. CHALLAH prompted the pace outside a rival then between horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. ZORICH four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. ABUSIVE GARY hopped then bobbled at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, set a pressured pace along the rail, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished for the show. BABY GRONK broke through the gate before the start, four wide on the first turn, chased off the inside, angled in some leaving the second turn and steadied off heels nearing the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BIRD had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, angled in a bit leaving the second turn, drifted in through the drive and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.35 45.01 56.93 1:02.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Murad Khan
|124
|3
|5
|6
|6
|5–5
|1–¾
|Prat
|1.40
|4
|Brandothebartender
|124
|4
|4
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–1
|2–2
|Rispoli
|3.70
|6
|Yes I Am Free
|122
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–1½
|3–ns
|Cedillo
|7.90
|1
|Kiwi's Dream
|122
|1
|6
|5–1½
|5–2½
|4–1½
|4–4¼
|Fuentes
|12.90
|2
|What'sontheagenda
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|5–5¼
|Pereira
|2.20
|5
|Secret Courier
|122
|5
|1
|3–3
|3–2
|6
|6
|Gryder
|13.80
|3
|MURAD KHAN (FR)
|4.80
|2.80
|2.40
|4
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|YES I AM FREE
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$32.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-1)
|$12.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6)
|$17.45
Winner–Murad Khan (FR) B.g.7 by Raven's Pass out of Lady Elgar (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by S.C.E.A. Haras de Manneville (FR). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $208,402 Daily Double Pool $27,027 Exacta Pool $102,418 Superfecta Pool $38,034 Trifecta Pool $59,639. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $22.15. Pick Three Pool $29,779.
MURAD KHAN (FR) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, went around a foe into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER stalked outside a rival then inside, split horses leaving the turn, rallied to bid between horses a sixteenth out, briefly put a head in front in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. YES I AM FREE sped to the early lead, kicked clear and angled in, met a pair of bids into the turn, kicked clear again, fought back inside in deep stretch and just held third. KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) chased inside then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled in when in a bit tight off heels a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA bobbled at the start, tugged inside and steadied in tight midway on the backstretch, came out and bid three deep into the turn, angled in and stalked just off the rail on the bend, drifted in late and weakened. SECRET COURIER stalked off the rail then bid between horses leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn, steadied some into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.26 46.16 1:11.79 1:18.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Lucky Long Legs
|117
|7
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|1–2
|1–5½
|Velez
|4.90
|7
|Traffic Stopper
|122
|6
|8
|8
|8
|5–1½
|2–1
|Prat
|4.30
|6
|Rickie Nine Toe's
|122
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–2¼
|Bejarano
|2.00
|1
|Stateforest
|122
|1
|7
|6–hd
|5–½
|6–5
|4–2½
|Franco
|27.70
|3
|Polar Route
|122
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–½
|5–2
|Valdivia, Jr.
|18.80
|10
|Smart Girl
|122
|8
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1
|6–8¼
|Rispoli
|18.70
|5
|Dabzilla
|122
|4
|5
|7–12
|7–2½
|7–½
|7–24
|Delgadillo
|19.60
|4
|Sara Crewe
|122
|3
|6
|5–hd
|6–2½
|8
|8
|Rosario
|2.20
|8
|LUCKY LONG LEGS
|11.80
|5.40
|2.60
|7
|TRAFFIC STOPPER
|5.60
|3.20
|6
|RICKIE NINE TOE'S
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$27.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-1)
|$85.97
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-6-1-3)
|$3,427.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6)
|$33.05
Winner–Lucky Long Legs B.f.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Long Legged Lovely, by Benchmark. Bred by Rick Waller & Sharon J. Waller (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Waller, Rick and Sharon. Mutuel Pool $289,737 Daily Double Pool $22,199 Exacta Pool $171,005 Superfecta Pool $90,957 Super High Five Pool $16,576 Trifecta Pool $122,610. Scratched–On the Verge, Reds Tribal Heart.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-8) paid $54.05. Pick Three Pool $42,520. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5/6-5-3-8) 992 tickets with 4 correct paid $167.95. Pick Four Pool $218,414. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1/5/6-5-3-8) 16 tickets with 5 correct paid $27,890.50. Pick Five Pool $518,907.
LUCKY LONG LEGS stalked outside then four wide on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch and won clear under urging. TRAFFIC STOPPER bobbled as the ground broke out behind to be away behind the field, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. RICKIE NINE TOE'S had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and bested the others. STATEFOREST broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. POLAR ROUTE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. SMART GIRL angled in and prompted the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, re-bid three wide between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DABZILLA bumped in a bit of a slow start, stalked between horses, fell back and angled in on the turn and weakened in the drive. SARA CREWE bumped and squeezed some at the start, stalked between horses, steadied in tight a half mile out, continued outside a rival on the turn and between foes into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.13 45.27 57.45 1:04.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|The Last Ruler
|117
|7
|5
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–¾
|Flores
|40.40
|4
|Va Va Voom
|124
|4
|1
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–nk
|Delgadillo
|3.00
|1
|Bella Chica
|124
|1
|9
|9
|8–1
|4–2½
|3–hd
|Rispoli
|1.50
|5
|Cassie Belle
|124
|5
|3
|6–1½
|5–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Gryder
|39.00
|6
|Rainwineandhereiam
|124
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–4¼
|Prat
|5.00
|3
|Civil Suit
|124
|3
|2
|8–1
|9
|7–3
|6–5
|Espinoza
|5.10
|9
|Elemental
|124
|9
|4
|2–½
|3–1½
|6–1
|7–5½
|Pereira
|39.60
|8
|Spreckels
|124
|8
|7
|4–hd
|6–1
|9
|8–nk
|Cedillo
|7.00
|2
|Secret of War
|124
|2
|8
|7–1½
|7–hd
|8–1
|9
|Maldonado
|42.60
|7
|THE LAST RULER
|82.80
|30.80
|10.00
|4
|VA VA VOOM
|4.80
|2.80
|1
|BELLA CHICA
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$491.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$167.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-5)
|$498.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$220.50
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-1-5-6)
|Carryover $3,710
Winner–The Last Ruler B.m.5 by Tribal Rule out of Concettina, by King Cugat. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold Hill (CA). Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $262,530 Daily Double Pool $26,819 Exacta Pool $139,757 Superfecta Pool $71,700 Trifecta Pool $100,518 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,861. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-7) paid $650.80. Pick Three Pool $32,883.
THE LAST RULER sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses then kicked clear off the rail on the turn, drifted in some in the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. VA VA VOOM went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and held second between horses late. BELLA CHICA bobbled at the start, chased inside, cut the corner into the turn, continued along the rail and was edged for the place. CASSIE BELLE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged fort third three deep on the line. RAINWINEANDHEREIAM stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CIVIL SUIT chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. ELEMENTAL pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SPRECKELS wide early, stalked three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SECRET OF WAR hopped in a bit of a slow start, pulled inside and steadied on the backstretch, came out leaving the backstretch and again on the turn, entered the stretch four wide, drifted in some and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.60 46.80 1:10.70 1:22.93 1:35.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Kershaw
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–4½
|1–3½
|Cedillo
|5.20
|2
|Bold Endeavor
|122
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–3
|2–7¼
|Rosario
|3.10
|5
|Platinum Equity
|122
|5
|3
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|Pereira
|3.40
|4
|California Street
|122
|4
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–½
|4–2¼
|Prat
|2.30
|3
|Pepe Tono
|122
|3
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–2½
|5–1
|Rispoli
|7.90
|6
|Acker
|122
|6
|6
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Bejarano
|5.90
|1
|KERSHAW
|12.40
|5.80
|4.00
|2
|BOLD ENDEAVOR
|4.80
|3.00
|5
|PLATINUM EQUITY
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$495.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$28.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4)
|$26.18
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$58.60
Winner–Kershaw B.g.5 by Run Away and Hide out of Texit, by Tapit. Bred by Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $241,212 Daily Double Pool $31,828 Exacta Pool $115,680 Superfecta Pool $40,145 Trifecta Pool $64,672. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-1) paid $1,085.10. Pick Three Pool $35,585.
KERSHAW sped to the early lead, set all the pace along the inside, kicked clear on the second turn and drew off under urging then steady handling late. BOLD ENDEAVOR had speed outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, came out some into the stretch and was clearly second best. PLATINUM EQUITY chased outside then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. CALIFORNIA STREET stalked off the rail then between horses on the backstretch, continued outside the runner-up on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. PEPE TONO saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail on the backstretch, angled back in on the second turn and weakened. ACKER settled off the rail then chased outside on the backstretch, fell back off the inside on the second turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.34 48.39 1:13.04 1:37.71 2:01.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Proud Pedro
|124
|2
|6–hd
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|3–hd
|1–¾
|Prat
|3.30
|4
|Farquhar
|119
|3
|9–3½
|9–hd
|10
|8–½
|6–1
|2–hd
|Velez
|17.40
|5
|Red King
|122
|4
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1¾
|Gryder
|5.60
|10
|Mountain Spirit
|122
|9
|2–2
|4–1
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1¾
|Rispoli
|19.40
|6
|Turn the Switch
|122
|5
|1–2½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|5–1
|Maldonado
|13.50
|11
|Go Daddy Go
|124
|10
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–¾
|Blanc
|13.90
|7
|Crystal Tribe
|124
|6
|10
|10
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–¾
|Fuentes
|24.70
|9
|M Town Gem
|122
|8
|8–hd
|8–hd
|9–hd
|10
|8–½
|8–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|21.50
|2
|Southern King
|124
|1
|3–½
|6–hd
|8–1½
|9–½
|10
|9–3¼
|Rosario
|1.40
|8
|Storm the Bastille
|124
|7
|7–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|5–½
|9–1
|10
|Pereira
|11.50
|3
|PROUD PEDRO (FR)
|8.60
|5.40
|3.40
|4
|FARQUHAR
|13.20
|7.20
|5
|RED KING
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$59.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$47.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-10)
|$230.73
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-5-10-6)
|Carryover $20,420
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5)
|$91.65
Winner–Proud Pedro (FR) B.c.4 by Pedro the Great out of Palma Nova (GER), by Tiger Hill (IRE). Bred by EARL Haras Du Taillis & Bernhard Wenger (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Madaket Stables, LLC and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $455,161 Daily Double Pool $168,360 Exacta Pool $259,993 Superfecta Pool $136,675 Super High Five Pool $21,896 Trifecta Pool $189,619. Scratched–Desmond Doss, Kazan (IRE), Original Intent, Potantico.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-3) paid $571.70. Pick Three Pool $168,720. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-1-3) 992 tickets with 4 correct paid $3,886.15. Pick Four Pool $457,447. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-7-1-3) 15 tickets with 5 correct paid $17,183.60. Pick Five Pool $337,738. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-8-7-1-3) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $35,044.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $131,204. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $62,717.
PROUD PEDRO (FR) stalked inside then between horses, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid three wide a sixteenth out, gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. FARQUHAR pulled along the inside and steadied twice in the stretch the first time, chased inside then between horses on the second turn, steadied in traffic nearing the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and finished well. RED KING chased between horses then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for second. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT three deep on the hill, angled in and chased inside, came out for room in midstretch and bested the others. TURN THE SWITCH took the early lead and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and weakened some late. GO DADDY GO stalked three deep then between horses on the backstretch and second turn and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CRYSTAL TRIBE (IRE) off a bit slowly, settled off the rail then came out four wide on the first turn, chased three deep on the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. M TOWN GEM chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. SOUTHERN KING pulled along the inside stalking the pace, fell back some on the first turn and backstretch, was shuffled back along the rail into and leaving the second turn, steadied into the stretch, came out for room and was in a bit tight off heels a sixteenth out and lacked a rally. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) pulled a bit off the rail then came out three deep in the first stretch with a move forward, bid alongside the pacesetter on the clubhouse turn and backstretch, dropped back between foes on the second turn, steadied in traffic leaving that turn and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,640
|$1,045,185
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,904,717
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,564,521
|TOTAL
|6,640
|$8,514,423