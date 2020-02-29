Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

L.A. Wildcats suffer road loss to New York Guardians, drop to 1-3 in XFL

Los Angeles Wildcats v New York Guardians
Wildcats wide receiver Saeed Blacknall beats Guardians defensive back Andrew Soroh for a 42-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Michael Owens / Getty Images)
By Wire and staff reports
Feb. 29, 2020
9:28 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — 

Luis Perez completed 18 of 26 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and Matthew McCrane kicked a tiebreaking 47-yield field goal in the fourth quarter to lift the New York Guardians to a 17-14 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats in an XFL game Saturday.

Josh Johnson threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for the Wildcats (1-3), who were coming off a 39-9 home victory over the DC Defenders in Week 3. Nick Novak’s 44-yard field-goal attempt for L.A. was blocked with a little more than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter Saturday.

McCrane’s go-ahead kick came with 10 minutes 47 seconds remaining in the fourth. He also made a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 23-yarder in the second for the Guardians (2-2).

Tre McBride had eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.

Johnson hit Saeed Blacknall for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 left in the third quarter for the Wildcats, who then tied it 14-14 on a two-point conversion pass to Jordan Smallwood. Johnson completed 25 of 40 attempts.

The Wildcats will host the Tampa Bay Vipers (0-3) on March 8.

Wire and staff reports
