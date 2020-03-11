NBA suspends season: Sports world reacts on social media

The NBA suspended the season Wednesday after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the player. Here how players, coaches, and other figures responded to the news:
This is Mark Cuban finding out about the NBA suspending the season. pic.twitter.com/dK2WHkz2OW— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 12, 2020
Mark Cuban reacts to the news pic.twitter.com/AJaqPLdvqg— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2020
I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over !— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020
wow bro wow— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020
Not gonna lie, I'm scared. But need to remind myself that God is ALWAYS in control. Always. Revelation 1:17 🙏🏼🙏🏼— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 12, 2020
It’s done https://t.co/yxdijPXFhq— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 12, 2020
Space Jam all over again— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 12, 2020
🗣LOUDER https://t.co/0GgVMAdPcR— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 12, 2020
OH WOW. https://t.co/YvZVVHYKnt— Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) March 12, 2020
This is crazy 😳😳😳— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020
Devin Booker (@DevinBook) finding out the NBA season being suspended while playing COD Warzone with @Nadeshot. 😂— The Boi (@ChuBoi) March 12, 2020
Restart 2020, yo. 😢 pic.twitter.com/GORjdJ9Duc
Praying for everyone !— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2020
What just happened? pic.twitter.com/gObCB2GYoh— Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) March 12, 2020
💔🤯huhhh— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) March 12, 2020
🤯— Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) March 12, 2020
Wow https://t.co/nOVU1NQFEl pic.twitter.com/OO0Zs5R3PZ— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 12, 2020