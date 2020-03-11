Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reportedly leaves game early for hospital

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg left Wednesday’s opening-round loss in the Big Ten tournament early after feeling ill and was taken to the hospital, according to multiple reports.

Hoiberg left Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before Nebraska fell to Indiana, 89-64. After the game, Nebraska players reportedly did not immediately leave the area.

Nebraska has not announced whether Hoiberg was transported to the hospital or given an update on his condition.

Hoiberg has a history of heart problems. In April 2015, he underwent surgery to replace a failing bicuspid aortic heart valve. Prior to the surgery, he experienced fatigue and shortness of breath.

Jesus, Fred Hoiberg looks awful. This is scary. pic.twitter.com/mhyzDEaW7W — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) March 12, 2020

Hoiberg coached the Chicago Bulls for more than three seasons before taking over Nebraska’s program last year. Prior to his stint with the Bulls, he worked in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office before coaching Iowa State’s men’s basketball team for five seasons.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.