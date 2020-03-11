Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reportedly leaves game early for hospital

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg signals to his players.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg signals to his players during their game against Indiana in the Big Ten conference tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Times staff
March 11, 2020
8:52 PM
Share

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg left Wednesday’s opening-round loss in the Big Ten tournament early after feeling ill and was taken to the hospital, according to multiple reports.

Hoiberg left Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before Nebraska fell to Indiana, 89-64. After the game, Nebraska players reportedly did not immediately leave the area.

Nebraska has not announced whether Hoiberg was transported to the hospital or given an update on his condition.

Hoiberg has a history of heart problems. In April 2015, he underwent surgery to replace a failing bicuspid aortic heart valve. Prior to the surgery, he experienced fatigue and shortness of breath.

Hoiberg coached the Chicago Bulls for more than three seasons before taking over Nebraska’s program last year. Prior to his stint with the Bulls, he worked in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office before coaching Iowa State’s men’s basketball team for five seasons.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement