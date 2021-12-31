Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers coach Frank Vogel to return tonight after clearing COVID protocols

Lakers coach Frank Vogel questions an official's call.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel will return to the sideline tonight after clearing the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be on the sideline when the team hosts Portland on Friday night.

Vogel was asymptomatic when he tested positive before the Lakers’ game in Chicago on Dec. 19.

Assistant coach David Fizdale was the team’s interim coach with Vogel out. During games, Fizdale said, Vogel would send notes via text at halftime to try to work through adjustments.

The Lakers are 17-19 this season, seventh in the Western Conference, 1 1/2 games behind the sixth-place Clippers.

Advertisement

The Trail Blazers (13-21) have lost three consecutive games and only won two of their last 10.

Photo illustration of multiple LeBron Jameses through the years with snippets of his stats in background.

Lakers

LeBron James at 37: Breaking down where he stands among NBA’s all-time greats

LeBron James is slowly declining from his career statistical peaks, but the Lakers star is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement