Lakers coach Frank Vogel to return tonight after clearing COVID protocols

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be on the sideline when the team hosts Portland on Friday night.

Vogel was asymptomatic when he tested positive before the Lakers’ game in Chicago on Dec. 19.

Assistant coach David Fizdale was the team’s interim coach with Vogel out. During games, Fizdale said, Vogel would send notes via text at halftime to try to work through adjustments.

The Lakers are 17-19 this season, seventh in the Western Conference, 1 1/2 games behind the sixth-place Clippers.

The Trail Blazers (13-21) have lost three consecutive games and only won two of their last 10.