Ex-Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards dies from COVID-19 complications

A Texas A&M basketball player from the early 1990s who still holds a school record for assists has died after battling the coronavirus, according to social media posts by a former teammate and coach.

An A&M official confirmed reports of David Edwards’ death to the Dallas Morning News on Monday.

Tulsa coach Frank Haith, who was an Aggies assistant coach from 1992 to 1995, tweeted Tuesday that Edwards died in his native New York “from complications of COVID-19.”

“David was a fierce competitor and a loyal teammate,” Haith wrote. “This situation is very real and impacts so many that we love. Continue to do your part as we fight this awful pandemic. We will beat this, but we need everyone’s help. RIP David.”

Edwards played as a freshman at Georgetown in 1989-90 before transferring to Texas A&M, where he averaged 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists over three seasons. He led the Southwest Confernce with 8.8 assists a game as a senior. Edwards’ 265 assists his senior season remain a Texas A&M single-season record.

“Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time,” former Aggie Charles Henderson wrote Monday on Facebook.

“This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. We need to find a vaccine. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned a how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity. Will also remember the 4 years we were together after you transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M. RIP Dave Boogie!!!!”