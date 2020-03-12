Coronavirus: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive Thursday, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first team in self-isolation.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. His positive test is what led the NBA to suspend its season. A few days before, he had made fun of the virus, touching every microphone at a news conference. On Thursday, he issued a statement saying: “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.”

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

He was the second NBA player confirmed to have contracted the virus. Mitchell spoke about his positive test in an Instagram post. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

Daniele Rugani, Juventus

Rugani plays soccer for Italian Serie A club Juventus and the Italian national team and was the first player in Italy’s top soccer league to test positive for the virus.

Unnamed game official, CAA men’s basketball title game

A game official who worked the Colonial Athletic Assn.'s men’s basketball championship game on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus. The official worked during Tuesday’s game between Hofstra and Northeastern, which Hofstra won, 70-61. The official, according to the CAA, did not exhibit symptoms until 72 hours after the game he worked.

