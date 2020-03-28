Bill Plaschke voted nation’s best large-publication sports columnist

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times has been chosen the top large-publication sports columnist in the nation for 2019, Associated Press Sports Editors announced Saturday.

“Whenever Bill is working a game I’m at, he somehow not only writes a typically terrific column but also makes my story better too, by passing along an insight he’s noticed or running a quote,” said colleague Andrew Greif, who covers the Clippers for The Times. “Readers don’t get to see that, but it’s another reason why this honor is so well-earned.”

It is the eighth time in his career Plaschke has won the award.

The Times was among five large publications to win a Triple Crown, placing in the top 10 for sports website, daily section and Sunday section. The Washington Post was the nation’s only Grand Slam winner, also placing in the top 10 for special section.

The Times’ other top-10 finishers were: Plaschke third in projects; Nathan Fenno third in investigations; Maria Torres and Mike DiGiovanna fourth in breaking news; and Robert Jose Andrade Franco, Steve Saldivar and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein fourth for video.