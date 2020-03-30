Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dew Tour skateboarding event in Long Beach rescheduled for September

leticia_bufoni_women_street_finals_dew_tour_long_beach_2019_ferraphoto_10.JPG
Leticia Bufoni competes in the women’s street competition at the 2019 Dew Tour event in Long Beach.
(Dew Tour)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
12:31 PM
The annual summer Dew Tour skateboard competition and festival in Long Beach has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for May 7-10, the event is now slated to take place Sept. 10-13.

“Our primary focus is still to ensure the safety and health of our athletes, fans, partners and staff,” Dew Tour vice president and general manager Courtney Gresik said in a statement. “Of course, we will continue to monitor the developments around COVID-19. As we know, the landscape is changing daily and safety is paramount to everything we do.”

USA’s first Olympic skateboarding team: Meet the hopefuls
Skateboarding will be making its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The Long Beach event was intended to be the final global qualifying event in the U.S. for men’s and women’s park and street competitions. But with the Summer Games postponed from 2020 to 2021, World Skate is working to update the status of the Olympic qualification system.

The Dew Tour will visit the Long Beach Convention Center for the fifth straight year. It is free to the public and includes an interactive village, live music and a skate park.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
